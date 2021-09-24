 NCPreps - Simmons Ratings Rankings For Week 6
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-24 06:44:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Simmons Ratings Rankings For Week 6

Salisbury (NC) Jalon Walker (#11)
Salisbury (NC) Jalon Walker (#11) (Curt Fowler, NCPreps.com)
Deana King • NCPreps
Publisher
@NCPreps
I’m a 1993 graduate of Wingate University. I’ve been covering N.C. high school sports for over 25 years.

Here the rankings from Brian Simmons of SimmonsRatings.com for week 6 of the 2021 fall high school football season.

For the complete list of rankings for 1A through 4A, click here: SIMMONS RATINGS

1A RANKINGS

1. Eastern Randolph (3-0) - 130.4

2. Mount Airy (4-0) - 130.3

3. Tarboro (4-1) - 124.2

4. Mitchell (3-2) - 119.1

5. Thomasville (3-1) - 118.0

6. Robbinsville (1-1) - 114.3

7. Murphy (2-2) - 114.2

8. Mountain Heritage (2-1) - 110.4

9. Andrews (3-0) - 110.1

10. Perquimans (2-1) - 105.3

Complete List


2A RANKINGS

1. Reidsville (3-0) - 146.2

2. Salisbury (4-0) - 140.8

3. Shelby (3-1) - 139.4

4. Northeastern (3-0) - 134.6

5. Wallace-Rose Hill (3-1) - 129.2

6. Maiden (3-0) - 128.5

7. Edenton Holmes (2-1) - 127.8

8. Whiteville (3-0) - 127.6

9. Monroe (2-1) - 126.7

10. Kinston (5-0) - 126.3

COMPLETE LIST


3A RANKINGS

1. Scotland (4-1) - 141.8

2. Seventy-First (3-0) - 140.7

3. Dudley (3-1) - 138.1

4. Lee County (4-1) - 134.3

5. Eastern Alamance (2-1) - 134.1

6. Oak Grove (3-1) - 133.0

7. Jacksonville (3-0) - 132.1

8. Kings Mountain (3-1) - 131.3

9. Northern Nash (3-1) - 129.1

10. Havelock (2-1) - 125.3

COMPLETE LIST


4A RANKINGS

1. Chambers (5-0) - 168.4

2. Cardinal Gibbons (3-1) - 168.0

3. Cleveland (4-0) - 166.8

4. Hough (4-0) - 164.3

5. Grimsley (4-0) - 160.8

6. Richmond Senior (3-1) - 156.6

7. Porter Ridge (3-0) - 156.5

8. Ardrey Kell (3-1) - 155.9

8. East Forsyth (3-0) - 156.5

9. Myers Park (3-2) - 154.9

10. Wake Forest (3-2) - 153.9

COMPLETE LIST


PRIVATE/INDEPENDENT RANKINGS

1. Rabun Gap (GA) (3-1) - 133.7

2. Charlotte Christian (2-1) - 133.6

3. Charlotte Latin (4-0) - 127.7

4. Christ School (0-3) - 121.6

5. Providence Day (1-2) - 121.4

6. Cabarrus (3-0) - 121.3

7. Harrells Christian (4-0) - 114.9

8. Ravenscroft (3-1) - 108.8

9. High Point Christian (2-1) - 108.7

10. Charlotte Country Day (0-3) - 106.4

COMPLETE LIST

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}