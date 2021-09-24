Simmons Ratings Rankings For Week 6
Here the rankings from Brian Simmons of SimmonsRatings.com for week 6 of the 2021 fall high school football season.
For the complete list of rankings for 1A through 4A, click here: SIMMONS RATINGS
1A RANKINGS
1. Eastern Randolph (3-0) - 130.4
2. Mount Airy (4-0) - 130.3
3. Tarboro (4-1) - 124.2
4. Mitchell (3-2) - 119.1
5. Thomasville (3-1) - 118.0
6. Robbinsville (1-1) - 114.3
7. Murphy (2-2) - 114.2
8. Mountain Heritage (2-1) - 110.4
9. Andrews (3-0) - 110.1
10. Perquimans (2-1) - 105.3
2A RANKINGS
1. Reidsville (3-0) - 146.2
2. Salisbury (4-0) - 140.8
3. Shelby (3-1) - 139.4
4. Northeastern (3-0) - 134.6
5. Wallace-Rose Hill (3-1) - 129.2
6. Maiden (3-0) - 128.5
7. Edenton Holmes (2-1) - 127.8
8. Whiteville (3-0) - 127.6
9. Monroe (2-1) - 126.7
10. Kinston (5-0) - 126.3
3A RANKINGS
1. Scotland (4-1) - 141.8
2. Seventy-First (3-0) - 140.7
3. Dudley (3-1) - 138.1
4. Lee County (4-1) - 134.3
5. Eastern Alamance (2-1) - 134.1
6. Oak Grove (3-1) - 133.0
7. Jacksonville (3-0) - 132.1
8. Kings Mountain (3-1) - 131.3
9. Northern Nash (3-1) - 129.1
10. Havelock (2-1) - 125.3
4A RANKINGS
1. Chambers (5-0) - 168.4
2. Cardinal Gibbons (3-1) - 168.0
3. Cleveland (4-0) - 166.8
4. Hough (4-0) - 164.3
5. Grimsley (4-0) - 160.8
6. Richmond Senior (3-1) - 156.6
7. Porter Ridge (3-0) - 156.5
8. Ardrey Kell (3-1) - 155.9
8. East Forsyth (3-0) - 156.5
9. Myers Park (3-2) - 154.9
10. Wake Forest (3-2) - 153.9
PRIVATE/INDEPENDENT RANKINGS
1. Rabun Gap (GA) (3-1) - 133.7
2. Charlotte Christian (2-1) - 133.6
3. Charlotte Latin (4-0) - 127.7
4. Christ School (0-3) - 121.6
5. Providence Day (1-2) - 121.4
6. Cabarrus (3-0) - 121.3
7. Harrells Christian (4-0) - 114.9
8. Ravenscroft (3-1) - 108.8
9. High Point Christian (2-1) - 108.7
10. Charlotte Country Day (0-3) - 106.4