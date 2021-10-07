Simmons Ratings Rankings For Week 8
Here the rankings from Brian Simmons of SimmonsRatings.com for week 8 of the 2021 fall high school football season.
For the complete list of rankings for 1A through 4A, click here: SIMMONS RATINGS
1A RANKINGS
1. Mount Airy (6-0) - 133.4
2. Eastern Randolph (5-0) - 131.0
3. Mitchell (5-2) - 121.6
3. Tarboro (6-1) - 121.6
5. Thomasville (5-1) - 120.2
6. Robbinsville (2-2) - 112.3
7. Northside- Pinetown (5-1) - 107.8
8. Andrews (5-0) - 107.3
9. Murphy (4-2) - 106.8
10, North Moore (6-0) - 106.4
2A RANKINGS
1. Northeastern (5-0) - 138.7
2. Reidsville (6-0) - 138.4
3. Shelby (5-1) - 136.0
4. Salisbury (6-0) - 135.9
5. Wallace-Rose Hill (5-1) - 134.5
6. Maiden (6-0) - 130.4
7. Hendersonville (6-1) - 127.5
8. Monroe (2-1) - 127.1
9. St. Pauls (3-0) - 126.1
10. Whiteville (5-0) - 125.9
3A RANKINGS
1. Seventy-First (5-0) - 152.4
2. Scotland (5-1) - 139.1
3. Dudley (5-1) - 138.5
4. Lee County (5-1) - 138.2
5. Havelock (4-1) - 136.2
6. Jacksonville (4-1) - 135.1
7. Eastern Alamance (4-1) - 135.1
8. Kings Mountain (5-1) - 130.4
9. Northern Nash (5-1) - 130.3
10. Oak Grove (4-1) - 130.1
4A RANKINGS
1. Hough (6-0) - 166.7
2. Cleveland (6-0) - 165.4
3. Chambers (5-1) - 163.3
4. Grimsley (6-0) - 160.2
5. Myers Park (5-2) - 159.5
6. Cardinal Gibbons (4-2) - 157.8
7. East Forsyth (4-1) - 157.6
8. Richmond Senior (5-1) - 154-1
9. Glenn (4-1) - 154.0
10. New Bern (6-1) - 153.4
PRIVATE/INDEPENDENT RANKINGS
1. Rabun Gap (GA) 5-1 - 136.0
2. Charlotte Latin (6-0) - 132.9
3. Charlotte Christian (2-3) - 126.6
4. Providence Day (2-3) - 122.1
5. Christ School (1-4) - 121.4
6. Harrell Christian (6-0) - 120.6
7. Cabarrus (4-1) - 118.7
8. Ravenscroft (5-1) - 110.2
9. HP Christian (3-2) - 106.8
10. Asheville School (3-2) - 101.7