 NCPreps - Simmons Ratings Rankings For Week 8
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-07 12:21:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Simmons Ratings Rankings For Week 8

Deana King • NCPreps
Publisher
@NCPreps
I’m a 1993 graduate of Wingate University. I’ve been covering N.C. high school sports for over 25 years.

Here the rankings from Brian Simmons of SimmonsRatings.com for week 8 of the 2021 fall high school football season.

For the complete list of rankings for 1A through 4A, click here: SIMMONS RATINGS

1A RANKINGS

1. Mount Airy (6-0) - 133.4

2. Eastern Randolph (5-0) - 131.0

3. Mitchell (5-2) - 121.6

3. Tarboro (6-1) - 121.6

5. Thomasville (5-1) - 120.2

6. Robbinsville (2-2) - 112.3

7. Northside- Pinetown (5-1) - 107.8

8. Andrews (5-0) - 107.3

9. Murphy (4-2) - 106.8

10, North Moore (6-0) - 106.4


Complete 1A List


2A RANKINGS

1. Northeastern (5-0) - 138.7

2. Reidsville (6-0) - 138.4

3. Shelby (5-1) - 136.0

4. Salisbury (6-0) - 135.9

5. Wallace-Rose Hill (5-1) - 134.5

6. Maiden (6-0) - 130.4

7. Hendersonville (6-1) - 127.5

8. Monroe (2-1) - 127.1

9. St. Pauls (3-0) - 126.1

10. Whiteville (5-0) - 125.9

COMPLETE 2A LIST


3A RANKINGS

1. Seventy-First (5-0) - 152.4

2. Scotland (5-1) - 139.1

3. Dudley (5-1) - 138.5

4. Lee County (5-1) - 138.2

5. Havelock (4-1) - 136.2

6. Jacksonville (4-1) - 135.1

7. Eastern Alamance (4-1) - 135.1

8. Kings Mountain (5-1) - 130.4

9. Northern Nash (5-1) - 130.3

10. Oak Grove (4-1) - 130.1

COMPLETE 3A LIST


4A RANKINGS

1. Hough (6-0) - 166.7

2. Cleveland (6-0) - 165.4

3. Chambers (5-1) - 163.3

4. Grimsley (6-0) - 160.2

5. Myers Park (5-2) - 159.5

6. Cardinal Gibbons (4-2) - 157.8

7. East Forsyth (4-1) - 157.6

8. Richmond Senior (5-1) - 154-1

9. Glenn (4-1) - 154.0

10. New Bern (6-1) - 153.4

COMPLETE 4A LIST


PRIVATE/INDEPENDENT RANKINGS

1. Rabun Gap (GA) 5-1 - 136.0

2. Charlotte Latin (6-0) - 132.9

3. Charlotte Christian (2-3) - 126.6

4. Providence Day (2-3) - 122.1

5. Christ School (1-4) - 121.4

6. Harrell Christian (6-0) - 120.6

7. Cabarrus (4-1) - 118.7

8. Ravenscroft (5-1) - 110.2

9. HP Christian (3-2) - 106.8

10. Asheville School (3-2) - 101.7

COMPLETE LIST

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}