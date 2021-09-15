Sleeper Names to Get to Know in the ABC Fall League

CONCORD, NC – Fall Leagues have started which means the high school season is right around the corner. Basketball season is everything in North Carolina, the Hoop State, Tobacco Road. Div. 1 college coaches can be back on the road, live recruiting, after 17 mos. of not being able to recruit high schools in person. The much anticipated first day of Session 1 of the 2ndAnnual ABC Fall League took place at Concord (N.C.) Cox Mill High last Sunday. Session 1 will continue for the next three Sundays, ending in tournament play on October 2nd. Everyone loves sleepers, the players whose names are right on the verge of blowing up. Here NCPreps, as part of the Rivals.com network, explores some of the sleeper standouts from Day 1 of the ABC Fall League

Ryan Prather, Jr. will be a popular name for college coaches Prather, Jr. has such a smooth skill set. The Charlotte (N.C.) Liberty Heights Academy wing never seems rushed. He can play as a catch and shoot threat out to 28-feet or he can act as a primary ball handler, getting his team into sets. The 6-foot-5 Prather, Jr., who is originally from Maryland, should have college coaches buzzing as his name continues to get out. With five to ten coaches in his gym for every practice, it seems the word is already making its rounds.

Noah van Bibber makes big splash in N.C. debut Van Bibber can shoot the cover off the ball, let us know bury the headline. In the 6-foot-5 shooting guard’s first game of the fall league he buried seven threes. However, van Bibber is also a fluid athlete who has explosive bounce at the basket. He is capable of dunking on you with a sloppy closeout or coming off a screen and knocking down a 28-footer. The upside here is very real and it seems every

Titus Ivy loves the tough guy stuff While Ivy has been at Concord (N.C.) Cox Mill High each year of high school, this is his first season playing varsity. Through various injuries, the 6-foot-5 Ivy continued getting bigger and stronger. Now this will be his team, Ivy’s time to shine. He is an explosive wing who will bring defense and rebounding each time out. He is aggressive getting downhill, both in the half court and in transition, and he showed some ability to knock down a jump shot with his feet set. With Div. 2 coaches lining the baseline during week one, they all talked about the junior wing.

