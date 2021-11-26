Special Promo: Join NCPreps
NCPreps.com is offering high school sports fans a special annual promo subscription of $20.21 to continue coverage of North Carolina high school athletics.
Publisher Deana King is a long-time member of the NC high school sports scene. Please consider joining NCPreps.com to continue to provide a place for coaches and fans to get the latest news.
Offer: Pay just $20.21 for the first year of an annual subscription
Promo Code: RIVALS2021
Offer valid through 12.03.21
New users can use this link: CLICK HERE!!