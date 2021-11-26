 NCPreps - Special Promo: Join NCPreps
Special Promo: Join NCPreps

Deana King
I’m a 1993 graduate of Wingate University. I’ve been covering N.C. high school sports for over 25 years.

NCPreps.com is offering high school sports fans a special annual promo subscription of $20.21 to continue coverage of North Carolina high school athletics.

Publisher Deana King is a long-time member of the NC high school sports scene. Please consider joining NCPreps.com to continue to provide a place for coaches and fans to get the latest news.

Offer: Pay just $20.21 for the first year of an annual subscription

Promo Code: RIVALS2021

Offer valid through 12.03.21

New users can use this link: CLICK HERE!!

