TWENTY-SIXTH ANNUAL STARMOUNT KICKING CLINIC

SATURDAY, APRIL 14, 2018

STARMOUNT HIGH SCHOOL

2516 LONGTOWN ROAD, BOONVILLE, NC 27011-9627

8:45 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.

Instruction in placekicking, punting, and snapping will be provided by Carol A. White (former coach at Georgia Tech and director of the Auburn Kicking Academy) and a group of North Carolina and Georgia players active at colleges in the Southeast. This one-day clinic is designed as a supplement to spring football practice and as a means to encourage the development of shared practicing throughout the summer months. Graduating seniors should plan to attend.

Carol A. White 706-549-2695 - www.kick-aid.com

What can you gain from a one-day clinic?

1. Identification of 1 to 3 muscle or joint needs which, if addressed aggressively during the spring and summer, would improve your potential in kicking, punting, snapping, and other activities.

2. Review of drills which will enhance your kicking/punting/snapping/holding form and techniques, if you practice the drills.

3. Refinement of your mental approach to the kicking game. If nothing else, you will spend a day with positive, success-minded local athletes who want to share with you their experiences as kickers, punters, or snappers. They will discuss academics, college recruiting, and effective training practices. Moreover, they will encourage you to establish attainable goals for 2018-19.

Remember to bring a football and any needed tees.

Clinic will be held regardless of weather.

COST: $50 for placekickers and punters $40 for snappers (Lunch will be delivered at no additional cost to you.)

TO ENROLL: Complete the enclosed form and return by FRIDAY, APRIL 6, 2018, to:

SANDY GRINTON

STARMOUNT HIGH SCHOOL

2516 LONGTOWN ROAD BOONVILLE, NC 27011-9627

Make checks payable to: STARMOUNT ATHLETIC DEPARTMENT

Walk-up registrations on April 14 should pay cash.

CONTACT PERSON: SANDY GRINTON 336-468-8686 (Fieldhouse) 336-428-7159 (Cell) SCOTT JOHNSON AD 336-679-4418 (Home)

GENERAL SCHEDULE FOR ONE-DAY CLINIC:

8:45 - 9:00

Check in 9:00 - 10:00 Body movement and stretching instruction

10:00 - NOON Drill work in small groups

NOON Lunch

12:45 - 1:30 Discussion session and demonstrations

1:30 - 2:30 Review and additional drills

2:30 - 3:30 Practical game situations

3:30 - 3:50 Kick-off practice

3:50 - 4:00 Final meeting

RETURN COMPLETED REGISTRATION FORM(S) BY FRIDAY, APRIL 6, 2017, TO: (Please complete a separate form for each person registering. Feel free to duplicate this form. One check may accompany any number of registrations.)

SANDY GRINTON, CLINIC DIRECTOR

STARMOUNT HIGH SCHOOL

2516 LONGTOWN ROAD BOONVILLE, NC 27011-9627

MAKE CHECKS FOR $50 (OR $40 FOR SNAPPERS) PAYABLE TO:

STARMOUNT ATHLETIC DEPARTMENT ******************************************************************************************************** NAME_______________________________________________________________NICKNAME _______________________ Last First Middle ADDRESS __________________________________________________________________________________________ Street City State Zip Code SCHOOL ________________________________________ SCHOOL LOCATION __________________________ FOOTBALL COACH ___________________________________ COUNTY _____________________________________ GRADE IN 2018-2019______________AGE ______________ HEIGHT _________________WEIGHT ____________ BIRTHDATE___________________ E-MAIL ADDRESS __________________________________________________ PARENTS’ NAMES ____________________________________ PARENT CELL PHONE (_______)________________ HOME PHONE (________) _____________________________ BUSINESS PHONE (________) __________________ CAMPER’S CELL PHONE (______)______________________ ******************************************************************************************************** PLEASE INDICATE ONE (1) PREFERENCE FOR STUDY ON SATURDAY, APRIL 14, 2017: ____________ SOCCER-STYLE PLACEKICKING ____________ CONVENTIONAL (STRAIGHT-ON) PLACEKICKING ____________ PUNTING ____________ SNAPPING RIGHT-FOOTED or LEFT-FOOTED? _____________________ YEARS OF FOOTBALL EXPERIENCE _____________ ******************************************************************************************************** I, the undersigned, do hereby assume responsibility for any accident or injury that may result from participation of the above named athlete in the Starmount Kicking Clinic. I hereby remise, release, and forever discharge the Starmount Kicking Clinic, their agents, sponsors, personnel, and Starmount High School and the Yadkin County School System from suits of law, of whatever kind or nature, regarding the above named participant. INSURANCE COMPANY ____________________________________ POLICY NUMBER ______________________ PARENT’S SIGNATURE ____________________________________ DATE__________________________________