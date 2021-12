Here are the predictions for the NCHSAA state football championships by SimmonsRatings.

NCHSAA PLAYOFFS

FRIDAY DECEMBER 10, 2021

3A AT UNC (7:00PM)

JH Rose (11-4) vs Dudley (14-1) - Dudley by 15





SATURDAY DECEMBER 11, 2021

1A AT UNC (12:00PM)

Tarboro (13-1) vs Mitchell (13-2) - Mitchell by 2

2A AT NCSU (3:00PM)

Wallace-Rose Hill (13-2) vs Shelby (14-1) - Shelby by 5

4A AT NCSU (7:00PM)

Cardinal Gibbons (13-2) vs. Chambers (14-1) - Chambers by 8