NCPreps - State Championship Friday (Final Scores)

The 2021 NCHSAA spring state football championships will continue on Friday night at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill and Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP: CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 14, HAVELOCK 7

In the 3A state championship to be played at Carter-Finley Stadium at 7:00, the Havelock Rams (10-0) will face the Charlotte Catholic Cougars (9-1).

The Rams are led by senior running back Kamarro Edmonds, a North Carolina signee. Edmonds has rushed 70 times for 916 yards with 15 touchdowns. Jaylen Budget has also rushed for 812 yards with 10 touchdowns. Quarterback Andrew Frazier has passed for 1,881 yards with 30 touchdowns. His favorite target is Kamron Hoover who has caught 50 passes for 852 yards with 8 touchdowns.

Defensively, the Rams are Marcus Gatling who has 94 tackles and 5 tackles for loss. AJ Moore has 90 tackles and 10 tackles for loss.

Charlotte Catholic will be led Paul Neel, who has rushed for 1,044 yards with 13 touchdowns. Quarterback Sean Boyle has passed for 657 yards with 9 touchdowns.

On defense, Liam Barbee leads the team in tackles with 111. William Dettmer has 67 tackles.