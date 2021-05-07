NCPreps - State Championship Friday (Final Scores)

State Championship Friday (Final Scores)
The 2021 NCHSAA spring state football championships will continue on Friday night at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill and Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.
3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP: CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 14, HAVELOCK 7
In the 3A state championship to be played at Carter-Finley Stadium at 7:00, the Havelock Rams (10-0) will face the Charlotte Catholic Cougars (9-1).
The Rams are led by senior running back Kamarro Edmonds, a North Carolina signee. Edmonds has rushed 70 times for 916 yards with 15 touchdowns. Jaylen Budget has also rushed for 812 yards with 10 touchdowns. Quarterback Andrew Frazier has passed for 1,881 yards with 30 touchdowns. His favorite target is Kamron Hoover who has caught 50 passes for 852 yards with 8 touchdowns.
Defensively, the Rams are Marcus Gatling who has 94 tackles and 5 tackles for loss. AJ Moore has 90 tackles and 10 tackles for loss.
Charlotte Catholic will be led Paul Neel, who has rushed for 1,044 yards with 13 touchdowns. Quarterback Sean Boyle has passed for 657 yards with 9 touchdowns.
On defense, Liam Barbee leads the team in tackles with 111. William Dettmer has 67 tackles.
4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP: GRIMSLEY 28, CARDINAL GIBBONS 8
In the 4A state championship to be played at Kenan Stadium at 7:00, the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders (9-0) will face the Grimsley Whirlies (9-0).
The Crusaders are led by quarterback Connor Clark who has passed for 1,339 yards with 17 touchdowns. Donovan Shepard is the leading rusher with 748 yards and 4 touchdowns. Brock Biestek is the top receiver with 35 receptions for 419 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Defensively, Carter Scearce has 47 tackles and 11 tackles for loss. John Carmanico has 46 tackles and 20 tackles for loss.
For Grimsley, quarterback Alonza Barnett III has passed for 1,719 yards with 22 touchdowns. Jeiel Melton is the team's leading rusher with 799 yards with 9 touchdowns. Tyson Resper is one of the top receivers for the Whirlies with 30 receptions for 452 yards with 5 touchdowns. Northwestern signee Lawson Albright is a big target at tight end.
5-star defensive tackle Travis Shaw leads the Whirlies defense with 74 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, and 5 sacks. Quentin Williamson has 87 tackles and 21 tackles for loss. Tamorye Thompson has 57 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks.