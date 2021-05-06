NCPreps - State Championship Thursday (Final Scores)

The 2021 NCHSAA spring state football championships will begin on Thursday night at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill and Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

2AA STATE CHAMPIONSHIP: SALISBURY 42, ST. PAULS 14

In the 2AA state championship to be played at Carter-Finley Stadium at 7:00, the Salisbury Hornets (8-2) will face the St. Pauls Bulldogs (8-0).

The Hornets are led by 4-star junior linebacker Jalon Walker, who has committed to Georgia. Walker has made 39 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, and a sack. Another defensive leader is J Gaither, who leads the team with 103 tackles and 13 tackles for loss.

Offensively, the Hornets are led by running back JyMikaah Wells, who has rushed for 1,156 yards with 13 touchdowns. Quarterback Vance Honeycutt has passed for 623 yards, rushed for 673 yards, and accounted for 16 touchdowns.

St. Pauls will be led by quarterback Mikail Breeden, who has passed for 953 yards with 12 touchdowns. Running back Kemarion Baldwin is the Bulldogs' leading rusher with 1,323 yards with 15 touchdowns.

Defensively, Erick Washington leads the team in tackles with 95. He also has 15 tackles for loss. Other defensive leaders for the Bulldogs are Eric Malloy with 77 tackles, Keith Pittman with 78 tackles, and Ethan Roberts with 75 tackles.