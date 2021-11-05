State Playoff Football Predictions - First Round
Here are the predictions for the first round of the state football playoffs from SimmonsRatings.com.
NCHSAA PLAYOFFS - FRIDAY NOVEMBER 5, 2021
FIRST ROUND GAMES
4A - EAST REGION
#32 Jack Britt (4-5) at #1 Richmond Senior (9-1) - R by 43
#17 Holly Springs (7-3) at #16 Leesville Road (7-2) - L by 12
#25 Knightdale (4-5) at #8 Middle Creek (8-2 - )M by 15
#24 Jordan (4-4) at #9 Pine Forest (9-1) - P by 14
#28 D.H. Conley (4-6) at #5 Hillside (7-2) - H by 30
#21 Garner (4-4) at #12 Millbrook (9-1) - M by 19
#20 Rolesville (5-5) at #13 Pinecrest (8-2) - P by 7
#29 Wakefield (4-6) at #4 New Bern (9-1) - N by 33
#30 Chapel Hill (7-3) at #3 Cleveland (9-0) - Cle by 52
#19 Laney (8-2) at #14 Fuquay-Varina (7-3) - F by 11
#27 New Hanover (5-5) at #6 Cardinal Gibbons (8-2) - C by 41
#22 Clayton (5-5) at #11 Heritage (9-1) - H by 23
#26 Corinth Holders (4-5) at #7 Hoggard (9-1) - H by 25
#23 Sanderson (5-3) at #10 South View (8-2) - SV by 12
#18 Panther Creek (7-3) at #15 Southern Alamance (8-2) - P by 2
#31 Hoke County (4-6) vs. #2 Wake Forest (7-3) (at Knightdale HS) - W by 35
4A - WEST REGION
#32 Page (4-6) at #1 Hough (10-0) - H by 37
#17 West Forsyth (5-4) at #16 South Mecklenburg (8-2) - S by 7
#25 Mallard Creek (4-4) at #8 Butler (7-2) - B by 16
#24 Davie County (6-4) at #9 Asheville (8-2) - D by 2
#28 Providence (6-4) at #5 Glenn (7-2) - G by 23
#21 Mooresville (6-4) at #12 Myers Park (7-3) - MP by 20
#20 Southeast Guilford (7-3) at #13 East Forsyth (8-1) - E by 24
#29 Northwest Guilford (5-5) at #4 Ardrey Kell (7-2) - A by 25
#30 North Mecklenburg (5-4) at #3 Weddington (9-1) - W by 36
#19 Charlotte Catholic (7-2) at #14 Marvin Ridge (7-2) - M by 7
#27 Cuthbertson (4-6) at #6 Watauga (8-2) - W by 5
#22 Lake Norman (7-3) at #11 Northern Guilford (9-1) - N by 28
#26 A.C. Reynolds (7-3) at #7 Hickory Ridge (8-2) - H by 20
#23 South Caldwell (7-2) at #10 Chambers (9-1)C by 47
#18 Porter Ridge (6-2) at #15 Reagan (7-3) - R by 9
#31 Cox Mill (5-5) at #2 Grimsley (10-0) - G by 43
3A - EAST REGION
#32 East Wake (3-7) at #1 Eastern Alamance (7-1) - EA by 40
#17 Rocky Mount (5-5) at #16 Havelock (6-3) - H by 17
#25 Vance County (7-2) at #8 Westover (8-1) - W by 31
#24 South Brunswick (6-4) at #9 North Brunswick (6-4) - N by 5
#28 West Johnston (5-5) at #5 Lee County (7-3) - L by 36
#21 White Oak (8-2) at #12 Southern Nash (8-1) - S by 21
#20 Western Alamance (4-5-1) at #13 Jacksonville (7-2) - J by 22
#29 Franklinton (3-6) at #4 Hunt (8-2) - H by 33
#30 West Brunswick (3-6) at #3 Seventy-First (10-0) - S by 40
#19 Williams (6-4) at #14 Fike (7-2) - F by 5
#27 Croatan (4-6) at #6 J.H. Rose (6-4) - R by 36
#22 Terry Sanford (6-3) at #11 Currituck County (5-5) - S by 19
#26 Cape Fear (6-3) at #7 West Carteret (7-2) - C by 10
#23 Scotland (5-4) at #10 Southern Durham (6-4) - Scot by 8
#18 South Johnston (8-2) at #15 Smithfield-Selma (7-3) - SS by 5
#31 Northwood (4-5) at #2 Northern Nash (9-1) - NN by 37
3A - WEST REGION
#32 Southern Guilford (4-6) vs. #1 Pisgah (9-1) (at Tuscola HS) - P by 25
#17 Eastern Guilford (7-2) at #16 South Point (7-3) - S by 3
#25 Forestview (5-5) at #8 Erwin (6-4) - F by 7
#24 Rockingham County (5-4) at #9 Parkwood (5-2) - P by 8
#28 West Henderson (3-7) at #5 North Davidson (6-3) - N by 34
#21 Hickory (6-4) at #12 Smoky Mountain (7-2) - S by 5
#20 West Rowan (6-3) at #13 North Lincoln (8-2) - N by 3
#29 Carson (4-5) at #4 Crest (7-2) - Crest by 36
#30 North Henderson (4-6) at #3 Dudley (9-1) - D by 52
#19 Central Davidson (7-2) at #14 Ledford (7-3) - L by 2
#27 Cramer (5-5) at #6 West Charlotte (6-3) - W by 30
#22 Franklin (6-4) at #11 Kings Mountain (8-2) - K by 28
#26 Freedom (5-4) at #7 Hibriten (6-3) - H by 12
#23 Tuscola (6-4) at #10 Concord (6-3) - C by 9
#18 East Lincoln (7-3) at #15 Oak Grove (7-2) - O by 13
#31 Enka (4-6) at #2 Statesville (9-0) - S by 44
2A - EAST REGION
#32 Bunn (3-7) at #1 Princeton (9-0) - P by 34
#17 Kinston (7-3) at #16 Eastern Wayne (8-2) - K by 7
#25 Southwest Onslow (2-7) at #8 Nash Central (5-5) - N by 6
#24 Midway (6-4) at #9 South Granville (4-6) - S by 3
#28 Goldsboro (4-6) at #5 St. Pauls (8-0) - S by 44
#21 Bartlett Yancey (6-3) at #12 Roanoke Rapids (6-4) - R by 15
#20 East Bladen (4-6) at #13 James Kenan (5-3) - J by 18
#29 Camden County (4-6) at #4 Whiteville (9-0) - W by 47
#30 East Carteret (4-5) at #3 Northeastern (9-0) - N by 50
#19 North Pitt (7-3) at #14 Edenton Holmes (7-2) - E by 21
#27 Greene Central (4-6) at #6 Cummings (8-1-1) - C by 31
#22 South Columbus (3-4) at #11 Washington (8-2) - W by 31
#26 North Lenoir (4-5) at #7 West Craven (5-3) - W by 33
#23 Southwest Edgecombe (3-6) at #10 Wallace-Rose Hill (8-2) - W by 41
#18 Hertford County (7-3) at #15 Clinton (7-2) - C by 9
#31 West Bladen (3-5) at #2 East Duplin (9-1) - E by 46
2A - WEST REGION
#32 Owen (4-6) at #1 Shelby (9-1) - S by 53
#17 Polk County (6-3) at #16 Southwestern Randolph (8-2) - S by 4
#25 Forest Hills (6-4) at #8 Providence Grove (8-2) - P by 13
#24 East Gaston (6-4) at #9 Community School of Davidson (8-2) - E by 3
#28 West Stanly (3-5) at #5 Hendersonville (8-1) - H by 40
#21 McMichael (7-3) at #12 Burns (7-3) - B by 22
#20 Pine Lake Prep (6-3) at #13 Chase (9-1) - C by 33
#29 Randleman (4-6) at #4 Reidsville (9-0) - Rei by 46
#30 Mount Pleasant (6-4) at #3 Maiden (10-0) - Mai by 38
#19 Surry Central (6-4) at #14 West Lincoln (8-2) - W by 20
#27 North Forsyth (5-5) at #6 Salisbury (9-0) - S by 42
#22 East Davidson (6-4) at #11 Bunker Hill (9-1) - B by 25
#26 Lincolnton (4-6) at #7 Monroe (6-1) - M by 32
#23 West Stokes (5-4) at #10 Jay M. Robinson (9-1) - R by 31
#18 North Surry (5-4) at #15 Forbush (7-3) (Saturday) - F by 11
#31 Newton-Conover (3-6) at #2 East Surry (9-0) - E by 32
1A - EAST REGION
#1 Tarboro (9-1) - Bye
#17 Weldon (3-4) at #16 Southeast Halifax (4-6) - S by 6
#25 Northwest Halifax (2-6) at #8 Perquimans (6-2) - P by 48
#24 Chatham Central (1-7) at #9 Riverside(Williamston) (5-3) - R by 36
#5 Rosewood (5-2) - Bye
#21 East Columbus (3-5) at #12 North Edgecombe (5-5) - N by 10
#20 Warren County (3-6) at #13 Pamlico County (3-6) - P by 15
#4 Northampton County (8-2) - Bye
#3 North Moore (9-1) - Bye
#19 North Duplin (3-6) at #14 Gates County (3-4) - G by 13
#27 Lejeune (0-10) at #6 Pender (6-3) - P by forfeit
#22 Bertie (1-6) at #11 West Columbus (4-5) - W by 27
#26 South Creek (0-10) at #7 Southside (9-1) - SS by 47
#23 Jones Senior (2-7) at #10 KIPP Pride Academy (5-3) - K by 27
#18 Lakewood (4-6) at #15 Hobbton (4-6) - H by 11
#2 Northside(Pinetown) (9-1) - Bye
1A - WEST REGION
#1 Eastern Randolph (9-0) - Bye
#17 Elkin (3-6) at #16 Draughn (5-5) - D by 14
#25 Albemarle (2-7) at #8 Mountain Heritage (7-2) - M by 46
#24 Alleghany (2-7) at #9 Murphy (6-4) - M by 39
#28 Avery County (1-9) at #5 Thomas Jefferson (6-3) - T by 36
#21 Bessemer City (2-8) at #12 North Rowan (6-3) - N by 30
#20 Cherryville (3-7) at #13 Cherokee (5-4) - C'kee by 20
#29 Winston-Salem Prep (1-8) at #4 Robbinsville (6-3) - R by 49
#30 South Davidson (1-8) at #3 Mitchell (8-2) - M by 56
#19 Hayesville (3-7) at #14 Swain County (4-5) - S by 18
#27 Highland Tech (0-9) at #6 Thomasville (7-2) - T by 58
#22 Christ the King (3-7) at #11 South Stokes (5-4) - S by 27
#26 South Stanly (2-7) at #7 Starmount (6-4) - Star by 42
#23 Bishop McGuinness (2-7) at #10 Andrews (6-3) - A by 43
#18 North Stokes (4-6) at #15 East Wilkes (4-6) - E by 16
#31 Union Academy (0-10) at #2 Mount Airy (10-0) - M by 67
NCISAA PLAYOFFSNCISAA DIVISION I - QUARTERFINALS
#5 Charlotte Christian (4-5) at #4 Christ School (4-4) - CS by 6
NCISAA DIVISION II - QUARTERFINALS
#8 High Point Christian (3-6) at #1 Harrells Christian (9-1) - Har by 32
#5 North Raleigh Christian (7-2) at #4 Charlotte Country Day (1-8) - C by 1
#6 Ravenscroft (6-4) at #3 Cabarrus(Cannon/Concord Academy co-op) (7-2) - C by 16
#7 Asheville School (6-3) at #2 Metrolina Christian (9-1) - M by 9
SATURDAY NOVEMBER 6, 2021 - PFL CHAMPIONSHIP
#2 Asheville Christian (4-5) vs. #1 Georgia Force(GA) (NR) (at North Greenville Univ.) - G by 11
Hickory Hawks (3-7, Ind) at Sandhills Titans (2-4, Ind) - H by 11