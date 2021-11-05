State Playoff Football Predictions - First Round

Here are the predictions for the first round of the state football playoffs from SimmonsRatings.com .

NCHSAA PLAYOFFS - FRIDAY NOVEMBER 5, 2021

FIRST ROUND GAMES

4A - EAST REGION

#32 Jack Britt (4-5) at #1 Richmond Senior (9-1) - R by 43

#17 Holly Springs (7-3) at #16 Leesville Road (7-2) - L by 12

#25 Knightdale (4-5) at #8 Middle Creek (8-2 - )M by 15

#24 Jordan (4-4) at #9 Pine Forest (9-1) - P by 14

#28 D.H. Conley (4-6) at #5 Hillside (7-2) - H by 30

#21 Garner (4-4) at #12 Millbrook (9-1) - M by 19

#20 Rolesville (5-5) at #13 Pinecrest (8-2) - P by 7

#29 Wakefield (4-6) at #4 New Bern (9-1) - N by 33

#30 Chapel Hill (7-3) at #3 Cleveland (9-0) - Cle by 52

#19 Laney (8-2) at #14 Fuquay-Varina (7-3) - F by 11

#27 New Hanover (5-5) at #6 Cardinal Gibbons (8-2) - C by 41

#22 Clayton (5-5) at #11 Heritage (9-1) - H by 23

#26 Corinth Holders (4-5) at #7 Hoggard (9-1) - H by 25

#23 Sanderson (5-3) at #10 South View (8-2) - SV by 12

#18 Panther Creek (7-3) at #15 Southern Alamance (8-2) - P by 2

#31 Hoke County (4-6) vs. #2 Wake Forest (7-3) (at Knightdale HS) - W by 35





4A - WEST REGION

#32 Page (4-6) at #1 Hough (10-0) - H by 37

#17 West Forsyth (5-4) at #16 South Mecklenburg (8-2) - S by 7

#25 Mallard Creek (4-4) at #8 Butler (7-2) - B by 16

#24 Davie County (6-4) at #9 Asheville (8-2) - D by 2

#28 Providence (6-4) at #5 Glenn (7-2) - G by 23

#21 Mooresville (6-4) at #12 Myers Park (7-3) - MP by 20

#20 Southeast Guilford (7-3) at #13 East Forsyth (8-1) - E by 24

#29 Northwest Guilford (5-5) at #4 Ardrey Kell (7-2) - A by 25

#30 North Mecklenburg (5-4) at #3 Weddington (9-1) - W by 36

#19 Charlotte Catholic (7-2) at #14 Marvin Ridge (7-2) - M by 7

#27 Cuthbertson (4-6) at #6 Watauga (8-2) - W by 5

#22 Lake Norman (7-3) at #11 Northern Guilford (9-1) - N by 28

#26 A.C. Reynolds (7-3) at #7 Hickory Ridge (8-2) - H by 20

#23 South Caldwell (7-2) at #10 Chambers (9-1)C by 47

#18 Porter Ridge (6-2) at #15 Reagan (7-3) - R by 9

#31 Cox Mill (5-5) at #2 Grimsley (10-0) - G by 43





3A - EAST REGION

#32 East Wake (3-7) at #1 Eastern Alamance (7-1) - EA by 40

#17 Rocky Mount (5-5) at #16 Havelock (6-3) - H by 17

#25 Vance County (7-2) at #8 Westover (8-1) - W by 31

#24 South Brunswick (6-4) at #9 North Brunswick (6-4) - N by 5

#28 West Johnston (5-5) at #5 Lee County (7-3) - L by 36

#21 White Oak (8-2) at #12 Southern Nash (8-1) - S by 21

#20 Western Alamance (4-5-1) at #13 Jacksonville (7-2) - J by 22

#29 Franklinton (3-6) at #4 Hunt (8-2) - H by 33

#30 West Brunswick (3-6) at #3 Seventy-First (10-0) - S by 40

#19 Williams (6-4) at #14 Fike (7-2) - F by 5

#27 Croatan (4-6) at #6 J.H. Rose (6-4) - R by 36

#22 Terry Sanford (6-3) at #11 Currituck County (5-5) - S by 19

#26 Cape Fear (6-3) at #7 West Carteret (7-2) - C by 10

#23 Scotland (5-4) at #10 Southern Durham (6-4) - Scot by 8

#18 South Johnston (8-2) at #15 Smithfield-Selma (7-3) - SS by 5

#31 Northwood (4-5) at #2 Northern Nash (9-1) - NN by 37





3A - WEST REGION

#32 Southern Guilford (4-6) vs. #1 Pisgah (9-1) (at Tuscola HS) - P by 25

#17 Eastern Guilford (7-2) at #16 South Point (7-3) - S by 3

#25 Forestview (5-5) at #8 Erwin (6-4) - F by 7

#24 Rockingham County (5-4) at #9 Parkwood (5-2) - P by 8

#28 West Henderson (3-7) at #5 North Davidson (6-3) - N by 34

#21 Hickory (6-4) at #12 Smoky Mountain (7-2) - S by 5

#20 West Rowan (6-3) at #13 North Lincoln (8-2) - N by 3

#29 Carson (4-5) at #4 Crest (7-2) - Crest by 36

#30 North Henderson (4-6) at #3 Dudley (9-1) - D by 52

#19 Central Davidson (7-2) at #14 Ledford (7-3) - L by 2

#27 Cramer (5-5) at #6 West Charlotte (6-3) - W by 30

#22 Franklin (6-4) at #11 Kings Mountain (8-2) - K by 28

#26 Freedom (5-4) at #7 Hibriten (6-3) - H by 12

#23 Tuscola (6-4) at #10 Concord (6-3) - C by 9

#18 East Lincoln (7-3) at #15 Oak Grove (7-2) - O by 13

#31 Enka (4-6) at #2 Statesville (9-0) - S by 44





2A - EAST REGION

#32 Bunn (3-7) at #1 Princeton (9-0) - P by 34

#17 Kinston (7-3) at #16 Eastern Wayne (8-2) - K by 7

#25 Southwest Onslow (2-7) at #8 Nash Central (5-5) - N by 6

#24 Midway (6-4) at #9 South Granville (4-6) - S by 3

#28 Goldsboro (4-6) at #5 St. Pauls (8-0) - S by 44

#21 Bartlett Yancey (6-3) at #12 Roanoke Rapids (6-4) - R by 15

#20 East Bladen (4-6) at #13 James Kenan (5-3) - J by 18

#29 Camden County (4-6) at #4 Whiteville (9-0) - W by 47

#30 East Carteret (4-5) at #3 Northeastern (9-0) - N by 50

#19 North Pitt (7-3) at #14 Edenton Holmes (7-2) - E by 21

#27 Greene Central (4-6) at #6 Cummings (8-1-1) - C by 31

#22 South Columbus (3-4) at #11 Washington (8-2) - W by 31

#26 North Lenoir (4-5) at #7 West Craven (5-3) - W by 33

#23 Southwest Edgecombe (3-6) at #10 Wallace-Rose Hill (8-2) - W by 41

#18 Hertford County (7-3) at #15 Clinton (7-2) - C by 9

#31 West Bladen (3-5) at #2 East Duplin (9-1) - E by 46





2A - WEST REGION

#32 Owen (4-6) at #1 Shelby (9-1) - S by 53

#17 Polk County (6-3) at #16 Southwestern Randolph (8-2) - S by 4

#25 Forest Hills (6-4) at #8 Providence Grove (8-2) - P by 13

#24 East Gaston (6-4) at #9 Community School of Davidson (8-2) - E by 3

#28 West Stanly (3-5) at #5 Hendersonville (8-1) - H by 40

#21 McMichael (7-3) at #12 Burns (7-3) - B by 22

#20 Pine Lake Prep (6-3) at #13 Chase (9-1) - C by 33

#29 Randleman (4-6) at #4 Reidsville (9-0) - Rei by 46

#30 Mount Pleasant (6-4) at #3 Maiden (10-0) - Mai by 38

#19 Surry Central (6-4) at #14 West Lincoln (8-2) - W by 20

#27 North Forsyth (5-5) at #6 Salisbury (9-0) - S by 42

#22 East Davidson (6-4) at #11 Bunker Hill (9-1) - B by 25

#26 Lincolnton (4-6) at #7 Monroe (6-1) - M by 32

#23 West Stokes (5-4) at #10 Jay M. Robinson (9-1) - R by 31

#18 North Surry (5-4) at #15 Forbush (7-3) (Saturday) - F by 11

#31 Newton-Conover (3-6) at #2 East Surry (9-0) - E by 32





1A - EAST REGION

#1 Tarboro (9-1) - Bye

#17 Weldon (3-4) at #16 Southeast Halifax (4-6) - S by 6

#25 Northwest Halifax (2-6) at #8 Perquimans (6-2) - P by 48

#24 Chatham Central (1-7) at #9 Riverside(Williamston) (5-3) - R by 36

#5 Rosewood (5-2) - Bye

#21 East Columbus (3-5) at #12 North Edgecombe (5-5) - N by 10

#20 Warren County (3-6) at #13 Pamlico County (3-6) - P by 15

#4 Northampton County (8-2) - Bye

#3 North Moore (9-1) - Bye

#19 North Duplin (3-6) at #14 Gates County (3-4) - G by 13

#27 Lejeune (0-10) at #6 Pender (6-3) - P by forfeit

#22 Bertie (1-6) at #11 West Columbus (4-5) - W by 27

#26 South Creek (0-10) at #7 Southside (9-1) - SS by 47

#23 Jones Senior (2-7) at #10 KIPP Pride Academy (5-3) - K by 27

#18 Lakewood (4-6) at #15 Hobbton (4-6) - H by 11

#2 Northside(Pinetown) (9-1) - Bye





1A - WEST REGION

#1 Eastern Randolph (9-0) - Bye

#17 Elkin (3-6) at #16 Draughn (5-5) - D by 14

#25 Albemarle (2-7) at #8 Mountain Heritage (7-2) - M by 46

#24 Alleghany (2-7) at #9 Murphy (6-4) - M by 39

#28 Avery County (1-9) at #5 Thomas Jefferson (6-3) - T by 36

#21 Bessemer City (2-8) at #12 North Rowan (6-3) - N by 30

#20 Cherryville (3-7) at #13 Cherokee (5-4) - C'kee by 20

#29 Winston-Salem Prep (1-8) at #4 Robbinsville (6-3) - R by 49

#30 South Davidson (1-8) at #3 Mitchell (8-2) - M by 56

#19 Hayesville (3-7) at #14 Swain County (4-5) - S by 18

#27 Highland Tech (0-9) at #6 Thomasville (7-2) - T by 58

#22 Christ the King (3-7) at #11 South Stokes (5-4) - S by 27

#26 South Stanly (2-7) at #7 Starmount (6-4) - Star by 42

#23 Bishop McGuinness (2-7) at #10 Andrews (6-3) - A by 43

#18 North Stokes (4-6) at #15 East Wilkes (4-6) - E by 16

#31 Union Academy (0-10) at #2 Mount Airy (10-0) - M by 67





NCISAA PLAYOFFSNCISAA DIVISION I - QUARTERFINALS

#5 Charlotte Christian (4-5) at #4 Christ School (4-4) - CS by 6





NCISAA DIVISION II - QUARTERFINALS

#8 High Point Christian (3-6) at #1 Harrells Christian (9-1) - Har by 32

#5 North Raleigh Christian (7-2) at #4 Charlotte Country Day (1-8) - C by 1

#6 Ravenscroft (6-4) at #3 Cabarrus(Cannon/Concord Academy co-op) (7-2) - C by 16

#7 Asheville School (6-3) at #2 Metrolina Christian (9-1) - M by 9





SATURDAY NOVEMBER 6, 2021 - PFL CHAMPIONSHIP

#2 Asheville Christian (4-5) vs. #1 Georgia Force(GA) (NR) (at North Greenville Univ.) - G by 11

Hickory Hawks (3-7, Ind) at Sandhills Titans (2-4, Ind) - H by 11