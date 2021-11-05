 NCPreps - State Playoff Football Predictions - First Round
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-05 14:31:41 -0500') }} football Edit

State Playoff Football Predictions - First Round

Deana King • NCPreps
I’m a 1993 graduate of Wingate University. I’ve been covering N.C. high school sports for over 25 years.

Here are the predictions for the first round of the state football playoffs from SimmonsRatings.com.

NCHSAA PLAYOFFS - FRIDAY NOVEMBER 5, 2021

FIRST ROUND GAMES

4A - EAST REGION

#32 Jack Britt (4-5) at #1 Richmond Senior (9-1) - R by 43

#17 Holly Springs (7-3) at #16 Leesville Road (7-2) - L by 12

#25 Knightdale (4-5) at #8 Middle Creek (8-2 - )M by 15

#24 Jordan (4-4) at #9 Pine Forest (9-1) - P by 14

#28 D.H. Conley (4-6) at #5 Hillside (7-2) - H by 30

#21 Garner (4-4) at #12 Millbrook (9-1) - M by 19

#20 Rolesville (5-5) at #13 Pinecrest (8-2) - P by 7

#29 Wakefield (4-6) at #4 New Bern (9-1) - N by 33

#30 Chapel Hill (7-3) at #3 Cleveland (9-0) - Cle by 52

#19 Laney (8-2) at #14 Fuquay-Varina (7-3) - F by 11

#27 New Hanover (5-5) at #6 Cardinal Gibbons (8-2) - C by 41

#22 Clayton (5-5) at #11 Heritage (9-1) - H by 23

#26 Corinth Holders (4-5) at #7 Hoggard (9-1) - H by 25

#23 Sanderson (5-3) at #10 South View (8-2) - SV by 12

#18 Panther Creek (7-3) at #15 Southern Alamance (8-2) - P by 2

#31 Hoke County (4-6) vs. #2 Wake Forest (7-3) (at Knightdale HS) - W by 35


4A - WEST REGION

#32 Page (4-6) at #1 Hough (10-0) - H by 37

#17 West Forsyth (5-4) at #16 South Mecklenburg (8-2) - S by 7

#25 Mallard Creek (4-4) at #8 Butler (7-2) - B by 16

#24 Davie County (6-4) at #9 Asheville (8-2) - D by 2

#28 Providence (6-4) at #5 Glenn (7-2) - G by 23

#21 Mooresville (6-4) at #12 Myers Park (7-3) - MP by 20

#20 Southeast Guilford (7-3) at #13 East Forsyth (8-1) - E by 24

#29 Northwest Guilford (5-5) at #4 Ardrey Kell (7-2) - A by 25

#30 North Mecklenburg (5-4) at #3 Weddington (9-1) - W by 36

#19 Charlotte Catholic (7-2) at #14 Marvin Ridge (7-2) - M by 7

#27 Cuthbertson (4-6) at #6 Watauga (8-2) - W by 5

#22 Lake Norman (7-3) at #11 Northern Guilford (9-1) - N by 28

#26 A.C. Reynolds (7-3) at #7 Hickory Ridge (8-2) - H by 20

#23 South Caldwell (7-2) at #10 Chambers (9-1)C by 47

#18 Porter Ridge (6-2) at #15 Reagan (7-3) - R by 9

#31 Cox Mill (5-5) at #2 Grimsley (10-0) - G by 43


3A - EAST REGION

#32 East Wake (3-7) at #1 Eastern Alamance (7-1) - EA by 40

#17 Rocky Mount (5-5) at #16 Havelock (6-3) - H by 17

#25 Vance County (7-2) at #8 Westover (8-1) - W by 31

#24 South Brunswick (6-4) at #9 North Brunswick (6-4) - N by 5

#28 West Johnston (5-5) at #5 Lee County (7-3) - L by 36

#21 White Oak (8-2) at #12 Southern Nash (8-1) - S by 21

#20 Western Alamance (4-5-1) at #13 Jacksonville (7-2) - J by 22

#29 Franklinton (3-6) at #4 Hunt (8-2) - H by 33

#30 West Brunswick (3-6) at #3 Seventy-First (10-0) - S by 40

#19 Williams (6-4) at #14 Fike (7-2) - F by 5

#27 Croatan (4-6) at #6 J.H. Rose (6-4) - R by 36

#22 Terry Sanford (6-3) at #11 Currituck County (5-5) - S by 19

#26 Cape Fear (6-3) at #7 West Carteret (7-2) - C by 10

#23 Scotland (5-4) at #10 Southern Durham (6-4) - Scot by 8

#18 South Johnston (8-2) at #15 Smithfield-Selma (7-3) - SS by 5

#31 Northwood (4-5) at #2 Northern Nash (9-1) - NN by 37


3A - WEST REGION

#32 Southern Guilford (4-6) vs. #1 Pisgah (9-1) (at Tuscola HS) - P by 25

#17 Eastern Guilford (7-2) at #16 South Point (7-3) - S by 3

#25 Forestview (5-5) at #8 Erwin (6-4) - F by 7

#24 Rockingham County (5-4) at #9 Parkwood (5-2) - P by 8

#28 West Henderson (3-7) at #5 North Davidson (6-3) - N by 34

#21 Hickory (6-4) at #12 Smoky Mountain (7-2) - S by 5

#20 West Rowan (6-3) at #13 North Lincoln (8-2) - N by 3

#29 Carson (4-5) at #4 Crest (7-2) - Crest by 36

#30 North Henderson (4-6) at #3 Dudley (9-1) - D by 52

#19 Central Davidson (7-2) at #14 Ledford (7-3) - L by 2

#27 Cramer (5-5) at #6 West Charlotte (6-3) - W by 30

#22 Franklin (6-4) at #11 Kings Mountain (8-2) - K by 28

#26 Freedom (5-4) at #7 Hibriten (6-3) - H by 12

#23 Tuscola (6-4) at #10 Concord (6-3) - C by 9

#18 East Lincoln (7-3) at #15 Oak Grove (7-2) - O by 13

#31 Enka (4-6) at #2 Statesville (9-0) - S by 44


2A - EAST REGION

#32 Bunn (3-7) at #1 Princeton (9-0) - P by 34

#17 Kinston (7-3) at #16 Eastern Wayne (8-2) - K by 7

#25 Southwest Onslow (2-7) at #8 Nash Central (5-5) - N by 6

#24 Midway (6-4) at #9 South Granville (4-6) - S by 3

#28 Goldsboro (4-6) at #5 St. Pauls (8-0) - S by 44

#21 Bartlett Yancey (6-3) at #12 Roanoke Rapids (6-4) - R by 15

#20 East Bladen (4-6) at #13 James Kenan (5-3) - J by 18

#29 Camden County (4-6) at #4 Whiteville (9-0) - W by 47

#30 East Carteret (4-5) at #3 Northeastern (9-0) - N by 50

#19 North Pitt (7-3) at #14 Edenton Holmes (7-2) - E by 21

#27 Greene Central (4-6) at #6 Cummings (8-1-1) - C by 31

#22 South Columbus (3-4) at #11 Washington (8-2) - W by 31

#26 North Lenoir (4-5) at #7 West Craven (5-3) - W by 33

#23 Southwest Edgecombe (3-6) at #10 Wallace-Rose Hill (8-2) - W by 41

#18 Hertford County (7-3) at #15 Clinton (7-2) - C by 9

#31 West Bladen (3-5) at #2 East Duplin (9-1) - E by 46


2A - WEST REGION

#32 Owen (4-6) at #1 Shelby (9-1) - S by 53

#17 Polk County (6-3) at #16 Southwestern Randolph (8-2) - S by 4

#25 Forest Hills (6-4) at #8 Providence Grove (8-2) - P by 13

#24 East Gaston (6-4) at #9 Community School of Davidson (8-2) - E by 3

#28 West Stanly (3-5) at #5 Hendersonville (8-1) - H by 40

#21 McMichael (7-3) at #12 Burns (7-3) - B by 22

#20 Pine Lake Prep (6-3) at #13 Chase (9-1) - C by 33

#29 Randleman (4-6) at #4 Reidsville (9-0) - Rei by 46

#30 Mount Pleasant (6-4) at #3 Maiden (10-0) - Mai by 38

#19 Surry Central (6-4) at #14 West Lincoln (8-2) - W by 20

#27 North Forsyth (5-5) at #6 Salisbury (9-0) - S by 42

#22 East Davidson (6-4) at #11 Bunker Hill (9-1) - B by 25

#26 Lincolnton (4-6) at #7 Monroe (6-1) - M by 32

#23 West Stokes (5-4) at #10 Jay M. Robinson (9-1) - R by 31

#18 North Surry (5-4) at #15 Forbush (7-3) (Saturday) - F by 11

#31 Newton-Conover (3-6) at #2 East Surry (9-0) - E by 32


1A - EAST REGION

#1 Tarboro (9-1) - Bye

#17 Weldon (3-4) at #16 Southeast Halifax (4-6) - S by 6

#25 Northwest Halifax (2-6) at #8 Perquimans (6-2) - P by 48

#24 Chatham Central (1-7) at #9 Riverside(Williamston) (5-3) - R by 36

#5 Rosewood (5-2) - Bye

#21 East Columbus (3-5) at #12 North Edgecombe (5-5) - N by 10

#20 Warren County (3-6) at #13 Pamlico County (3-6) - P by 15

#4 Northampton County (8-2) - Bye

#3 North Moore (9-1) - Bye

#19 North Duplin (3-6) at #14 Gates County (3-4) - G by 13

#27 Lejeune (0-10) at #6 Pender (6-3) - P by forfeit

#22 Bertie (1-6) at #11 West Columbus (4-5) - W by 27

#26 South Creek (0-10) at #7 Southside (9-1) - SS by 47

#23 Jones Senior (2-7) at #10 KIPP Pride Academy (5-3) - K by 27

#18 Lakewood (4-6) at #15 Hobbton (4-6) - H by 11

#2 Northside(Pinetown) (9-1) - Bye


1A - WEST REGION

#1 Eastern Randolph (9-0) - Bye

#17 Elkin (3-6) at #16 Draughn (5-5) - D by 14

#25 Albemarle (2-7) at #8 Mountain Heritage (7-2) - M by 46

#24 Alleghany (2-7) at #9 Murphy (6-4) - M by 39

#28 Avery County (1-9) at #5 Thomas Jefferson (6-3) - T by 36

#21 Bessemer City (2-8) at #12 North Rowan (6-3) - N by 30

#20 Cherryville (3-7) at #13 Cherokee (5-4) - C'kee by 20

#29 Winston-Salem Prep (1-8) at #4 Robbinsville (6-3) - R by 49

#30 South Davidson (1-8) at #3 Mitchell (8-2) - M by 56

#19 Hayesville (3-7) at #14 Swain County (4-5) - S by 18

#27 Highland Tech (0-9) at #6 Thomasville (7-2) - T by 58

#22 Christ the King (3-7) at #11 South Stokes (5-4) - S by 27

#26 South Stanly (2-7) at #7 Starmount (6-4) - Star by 42

#23 Bishop McGuinness (2-7) at #10 Andrews (6-3) - A by 43

#18 North Stokes (4-6) at #15 East Wilkes (4-6) - E by 16

#31 Union Academy (0-10) at #2 Mount Airy (10-0) - M by 67


NCISAA PLAYOFFSNCISAA DIVISION I - QUARTERFINALS

#5 Charlotte Christian (4-5) at #4 Christ School (4-4) - CS by 6


NCISAA DIVISION II - QUARTERFINALS

#8 High Point Christian (3-6) at #1 Harrells Christian (9-1) - Har by 32

#5 North Raleigh Christian (7-2) at #4 Charlotte Country Day (1-8) - C by 1

#6 Ravenscroft (6-4) at #3 Cabarrus(Cannon/Concord Academy co-op) (7-2) - C by 16

#7 Asheville School (6-3) at #2 Metrolina Christian (9-1) - M by 9


SATURDAY NOVEMBER 6, 2021 - PFL CHAMPIONSHIP

#2 Asheville Christian (4-5) vs. #1 Georgia Force(GA) (NR) (at North Greenville Univ.) - G by 11

Hickory Hawks (3-7, Ind) at Sandhills Titans (2-4, Ind) - H by 11

