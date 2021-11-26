State Playoff Football Predictions - Fourth Round
Here are the predictions for the fourth round of the state football playoffs from SimmonsRatings.com.
NCHSAA PLAYOFFS - FRIDAY NOVEMBER 26, 2021
FOURTH ROUND GAMES
4A - EAST REGION
#20 Rolesville (8-5) at #16 Leesville Road (10-2) - L by 3
#18 Panther Creek (10-3) at #6 Cardinal Gibbons (11-2) - C by 20
4A - WEST REGION
#13 East Forsyth (11-1) at #1 Hough (13-0) - H by 5
#10 Chambers (12-1) at #3 Weddington (12-1) - C by 6
3a - EAST REGION
#13 Jacksonville (10-2) at #1 Eastern Alamance (10-1) = E by 6
#23 Scotland (8-4) at #6 J.H. Rose (9-4) - S by 1
3A - WEST REGION
#16 South Point (10-3) at #4 Crest (10-2) - C by 7
#3 Dudley (12-1) at #2 Statesville (12-0) - D by 13
2A - EAST REGION
#5 St. Pauls (11-0) at #1 Princeton (12-0) - P by 4
#10 Wallace-Rose Hill (11-2) at #3 Northeastern (12-0) - N by 2
2A - WEST REGION
#4 Reidsville (12-0) at #1 Shelby (12-1) - Even - S
#3 Maiden (13-0) at #2 East Surry (12-0) - M by 6
1A - EAST REGION
#4 Northampton County (10-2) at #1 Tarboro (11-1) - T by 17
#6 Pender (9-3) at #2 Northside-Pinetown (11-1) - N by 8
1A - WEST REGION
#9 Murphy (9-4) at #4 Robbinsville (9-3) - M by 3
#3 Mitchell (11-2) at #2 Mount Airy (13-0) - MA by 12