State Playoff Football Predictions - Fourth Round

Here are the predictions for the fourth round of the state football playoffs from SimmonsRatings.com .

NCHSAA PLAYOFFS - FRIDAY NOVEMBER 26, 2021

FOURTH ROUND GAMES

4A - EAST REGION

#20 Rolesville (8-5) at #16 Leesville Road (10-2) - L by 3

#18 Panther Creek (10-3) at #6 Cardinal Gibbons (11-2) - C by 20

4A - WEST REGION

#13 East Forsyth (11-1) at #1 Hough (13-0) - H by 5

#10 Chambers (12-1) at #3 Weddington (12-1) - C by 6





3a - EAST REGION

#13 Jacksonville (10-2) at #1 Eastern Alamance (10-1) = E by 6

#23 Scotland (8-4) at #6 J.H. Rose (9-4) - S by 1

3A - WEST REGION

#16 South Point (10-3) at #4 Crest (10-2) - C by 7

#3 Dudley (12-1) at #2 Statesville (12-0) - D by 13





2A - EAST REGION

#5 St. Pauls (11-0) at #1 Princeton (12-0) - P by 4

#10 Wallace-Rose Hill (11-2) at #3 Northeastern (12-0) - N by 2

2A - WEST REGION

#4 Reidsville (12-0) at #1 Shelby (12-1) - Even - S

#3 Maiden (13-0) at #2 East Surry (12-0) - M by 6





1A - EAST REGION

#4 Northampton County (10-2) at #1 Tarboro (11-1) - T by 17

#6 Pender (9-3) at #2 Northside-Pinetown (11-1) - N by 8

1A - WEST REGION

#9 Murphy (9-4) at #4 Robbinsville (9-3) - M by 3

#3 Mitchell (11-2) at #2 Mount Airy (13-0) - MA by 12



