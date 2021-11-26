 NCPreps - State Playoff Football Predictions - Fourth Round
football

State Playoff Football Predictions - Fourth Round

Deana King • NCPreps
I’m a 1993 graduate of Wingate University. I’ve been covering N.C. high school sports for over 25 years.

Here are the predictions for the fourth round of the state football playoffs from SimmonsRatings.com.

NCHSAA PLAYOFFS - FRIDAY NOVEMBER 26, 2021

FOURTH ROUND GAMES

4A - EAST REGION

#20 Rolesville (8-5) at #16 Leesville Road (10-2) - L by 3

#18 Panther Creek (10-3) at #6 Cardinal Gibbons (11-2) - C by 20

4A - WEST REGION

#13 East Forsyth (11-1) at #1 Hough (13-0) - H by 5

#10 Chambers (12-1) at #3 Weddington (12-1) - C by 6


3a - EAST REGION

#13 Jacksonville (10-2) at #1 Eastern Alamance (10-1) = E by 6

#23 Scotland (8-4) at #6 J.H. Rose (9-4) - S by 1

3A - WEST REGION

#16 South Point (10-3) at #4 Crest (10-2) - C by 7

#3 Dudley (12-1) at #2 Statesville (12-0) - D by 13


2A - EAST REGION

#5 St. Pauls (11-0) at #1 Princeton (12-0) - P by 4

#10 Wallace-Rose Hill (11-2) at #3 Northeastern (12-0) - N by 2

2A - WEST REGION

#4 Reidsville (12-0) at #1 Shelby (12-1) - Even - S

#3 Maiden (13-0) at #2 East Surry (12-0) - M by 6


1A - EAST REGION

#4 Northampton County (10-2) at #1 Tarboro (11-1) - T by 17

#6 Pender (9-3) at #2 Northside-Pinetown (11-1) - N by 8

1A - WEST REGION

#9 Murphy (9-4) at #4 Robbinsville (9-3) - M by 3

#3 Mitchell (11-2) at #2 Mount Airy (13-0) - MA by 12


