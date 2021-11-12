State Playoff Football Predictions - Second Round

Here are the predictions for the second round of the state football playoffs from SimmonsRatings.com .

NCHSAA PLAYOFFS - FRIDAY NOVEMBER 12, 2021

SECOND ROUND GAMES

4A - EAST REGION

#16 Leesville Road (8-2) at #1 Richmond Senior (10-1) - RIchmond by 12

#25 Knightdale (5-5) at #9 Pine Forest (10-1) - Knightdale by 1

#12 Millbrook (10-1) at #5 Hillside (8-2) - Millbrook by 4

#20 Rolesville (6-5) at #4 New Bern (10-1) - New Bern by 9

#19 Laney (9-2) at #3 Cleveland (10-0) - Cleveland by 32

#11 Heritage (10-1) at #6 Cardinal Gibbons (9-2) - Cardinal Gibbons by 5

#10 South View (9-2) at #7 Hoggard (10-1) - Hoggard by 7

#18 Panther Creek (8-3) vs. #2 Wake Forest (8-3) (at Knightdale HS) - Wake Forest by 18

4A - WEST REGION

#16 South Mecklenburg (9-2) at #1 Hough (11-0) - Hough by 16

#25 Mallard Creek (5-4) at #9 Asheville (9-2) - Mallard Creek by 5

#12 Myers Park (8-3) at #5 Glenn (8-2) - Glenn by 1

#13 East Forsyth (9-1) at #4 Ardrey Kell (8-2) - East Forsyth by 2

#14 Marvin Ridge (8-2) at #3 Weddington (10-1) -- Weddington by 11

#27 Cuthbertson (5-6) at #22 Lake Norman (8-3) - Lake Norman by 2

#10 Chambers (10-1) at #7 Hickory Ridge (9-2) - Chambers by 9

#18 Porter Ridge (7-2) at #2 Grimsley (11-0) - Grimsley by 14





3A - EAST REGION

#16 Havelock (7-3) at #1 Eastern Alamance (8-1) - Eastern Alamance by 12

#9 North Brunswick (7-4) at #8 Westover (9-1) - Westover by 7

#12 Southern Nash (9-1) at #5 Lee County (8-3) - Lee County by 5

#13 Jacksonville (8-2) at #4 Hunt (9-2) - Jacksonville by 2

#19 Williams (7-4) at #3 Seventy-First (11-0) - Seventy-First by 25

#22 Terry Sanford (7-3) at #6 J.H. Rose (7-4) - JH Rose by 6

#23 Scotland (6-4) at #7 West Carteret (8-2) - Scotland by 15

#15 Smithfield-Selma (8-3) at #2 Northern Nash (10-1) - Northern Nash by 13

3A - WEST REGION

#16 South Point (8-3) vs. #1 Pisgah (10-1) (at Tuscola HS) - South Point by 7

#25 Forestview (6-5) at #9 Parkwood (6-2) - Parkwood by 1

#21 Hickory (7-4) at #5 North Davidson (7-3) - North Davidson by 12

#20 West Rowan (7-3) at #4 Crest (8-2) - Crest by 13

#14 Ledford (8-3) at #3 Dudley (10-1) - Dudley by 27

#11 Kings Mountain (9-2) at #6 West Charlotte (7-3) - West Charlotte by 5

#10 Concord (7-3) at #7 Hibriten (7-3) - Hibriten by 1

#18 East Lincoln (8-3) at #2 Statesville (10-0) - Statesville by 8





2A - EAST REGION

#17 Kinston (8-3) at #1 Princeton (10-0) - Princeton by 23

#9 South Granville (5-6) at #8 Nash Central (6-5) - South Granville by 2

#12 Roanoke Rapids (7-4) at #5 St. Pauls (9-0) - St. Pauls by 16

#13 James Kenan (6-3) at #4 Whiteville (10-0) - Whiteville by 26

#14 Edenton Holmes (8-2) at #3 Northeastern (10-0) - Northeastern by 9

#11 Washington (9-2) at #6 Cummings (9-1-1) - Even - C

#10 Wallace-Rose Hill (9-2) at #7 West Craven (6-3) - Wallace-Rose Hill by 10

#15 Clinton (8-2) at #2 East Duplin (10-1) - East Duplin by 10

2A - WEST REGION

#17 Polk County (7-3) at #1 Shelby (10-1) - Shelby by 25

#25 Forest Hills (7-4) at #24 East Gaston (7-4) - Forest Hills by 1

#12 Burns (8-3) at #5 Hendersonville (9-1) - Hendersonville by 8

#13 Chase (10-1) at #4 Reidsville (10-0) - Reidsville by 17

#14 West Lincoln (9-2) at #3 Maiden (11-0) - Maiden by 24

#11 Bunker Hill (10-1) at #6 Salisbury (10-0) - Salisbury by 22

#10 Jay M. Robinson (10-1) at #7 Monroe (7-1) - Monroe by 20

#15 Forbush (8-3) at #2 East Surry (10-0) - East Surry by 23





1A - EAST REGION

#16 Southeast Halifax (5-6) at #1 Tarboro (9-1) - Tarboro by 46

#9 Riverside(Williamston) (6-3) at #8 Perquimans (7-2) - Perquimans by 9

#12 North Edgecombe (6-5) at #5 Rosewood (5-2) - Rosewood by 22

#20 Warren County (4-6) at #4 Northampton County (8-2) - Northampton by 36

#14 Gates County (4-4) at #3 North Moore (9-1) - North Moore by 27

#11 West Columbus (5-5) at #6 Pender (7-3) - Pender by 19

#10 KIPP Pride Academy (6-3) at #7 Southside (10-1) - Southside by 22

#15 Hobbton (5-6) at #2 Northside(Pinetown) (9-1) - Northside by 32

1A - WEST REGION

#16 Draughn (6-5) at #1 Eastern Randolph (9-0) - Eastern Randolph by 44

#9 Murphy (7-4) at #8 Mountain Heritage (8-2) - Mountain Heritage by 4

#12 North Rowan (7-3) at #5 Thomas Jefferson (7-3) - Thomas Jefferson by 2

#13 Cherokee (6-4) at #4 Robbinsville (7-3) - Robbinsville by 12

#14 Swain County (5-5) at #3 Mitchell (9-2) - Mitchell by 25

#11 South Stokes (6-4) at #6 Thomasville (8-2) - Thomasville by 31

#10 Andrews (7-3) at #7 Starmount (7-4) - Even - A

#15 East Wilkes (5-6) at #2 Mount Airy (11-0) - Mount Airy by 43





NCISAA PLAYOFFSNCISAA DIVISION I - SEMIFINALS

#5 Charlotte Christian (5-5) at #1 Providence Day (6-3) - Providence Day by 5

#3 Charlotte Latin (8-2) at #2 Rabun Gap(GA) (7-2) - Rabun Gap (GA) by 10





NCISAA DIVISION II - SEMIFINALS

#4 Charlotte Country Day (2-8) at #1 Harrells Christian (10-1) - Harrells Christian by 21

#3 Cabarrus(Cannon/Concord Academy co-op) (8-2) at #2 Metrolina Christian (10-1) - Cabarrus by 4





Hickory Hawks (4-7) at North Wake Saints (5-5) - Hickory Hawks by 7