 NCPreps - State Playoff Football Predictions - Second Round
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-12 13:23:14 -0600') }} football Edit

State Playoff Football Predictions - Second Round

Deana King • NCPreps
Publisher
@NCPreps
I’m a 1993 graduate of Wingate University. I’ve been covering N.C. high school sports for over 25 years.

Here are the predictions for the second round of the state football playoffs from SimmonsRatings.com.

NCHSAA PLAYOFFS - FRIDAY NOVEMBER 12, 2021

SECOND ROUND GAMES

4A - EAST REGION

#16 Leesville Road (8-2) at #1 Richmond Senior (10-1) - RIchmond by 12

#25 Knightdale (5-5) at #9 Pine Forest (10-1) - Knightdale by 1

#12 Millbrook (10-1) at #5 Hillside (8-2) - Millbrook by 4

#20 Rolesville (6-5) at #4 New Bern (10-1) - New Bern by 9

#19 Laney (9-2) at #3 Cleveland (10-0) - Cleveland by 32

#11 Heritage (10-1) at #6 Cardinal Gibbons (9-2) - Cardinal Gibbons by 5

#10 South View (9-2) at #7 Hoggard (10-1) - Hoggard by 7

#18 Panther Creek (8-3) vs. #2 Wake Forest (8-3) (at Knightdale HS) - Wake Forest by 18

4A - WEST REGION

#16 South Mecklenburg (9-2) at #1 Hough (11-0) - Hough by 16

#25 Mallard Creek (5-4) at #9 Asheville (9-2) - Mallard Creek by 5

#12 Myers Park (8-3) at #5 Glenn (8-2) - Glenn by 1

#13 East Forsyth (9-1) at #4 Ardrey Kell (8-2) - East Forsyth by 2

#14 Marvin Ridge (8-2) at #3 Weddington (10-1) -- Weddington by 11

#27 Cuthbertson (5-6) at #22 Lake Norman (8-3) - Lake Norman by 2

#10 Chambers (10-1) at #7 Hickory Ridge (9-2) - Chambers by 9

#18 Porter Ridge (7-2) at #2 Grimsley (11-0) - Grimsley by 14


3A - EAST REGION

#16 Havelock (7-3) at #1 Eastern Alamance (8-1) - Eastern Alamance by 12

#9 North Brunswick (7-4) at #8 Westover (9-1) - Westover by 7

#12 Southern Nash (9-1) at #5 Lee County (8-3) - Lee County by 5

#13 Jacksonville (8-2) at #4 Hunt (9-2) - Jacksonville by 2

#19 Williams (7-4) at #3 Seventy-First (11-0) - Seventy-First by 25

#22 Terry Sanford (7-3) at #6 J.H. Rose (7-4) - JH Rose by 6

#23 Scotland (6-4) at #7 West Carteret (8-2) - Scotland by 15

#15 Smithfield-Selma (8-3) at #2 Northern Nash (10-1) - Northern Nash by 13

3A - WEST REGION

#16 South Point (8-3) vs. #1 Pisgah (10-1) (at Tuscola HS) - South Point by 7

#25 Forestview (6-5) at #9 Parkwood (6-2) - Parkwood by 1

#21 Hickory (7-4) at #5 North Davidson (7-3) - North Davidson by 12

#20 West Rowan (7-3) at #4 Crest (8-2) - Crest by 13

#14 Ledford (8-3) at #3 Dudley (10-1) - Dudley by 27

#11 Kings Mountain (9-2) at #6 West Charlotte (7-3) - West Charlotte by 5

#10 Concord (7-3) at #7 Hibriten (7-3) - Hibriten by 1

#18 East Lincoln (8-3) at #2 Statesville (10-0) - Statesville by 8


2A - EAST REGION

#17 Kinston (8-3) at #1 Princeton (10-0) - Princeton by 23

#9 South Granville (5-6) at #8 Nash Central (6-5) - South Granville by 2

#12 Roanoke Rapids (7-4) at #5 St. Pauls (9-0) - St. Pauls by 16

#13 James Kenan (6-3) at #4 Whiteville (10-0) - Whiteville by 26

#14 Edenton Holmes (8-2) at #3 Northeastern (10-0) - Northeastern by 9

#11 Washington (9-2) at #6 Cummings (9-1-1) - Even - C

#10 Wallace-Rose Hill (9-2) at #7 West Craven (6-3) - Wallace-Rose Hill by 10

#15 Clinton (8-2) at #2 East Duplin (10-1) - East Duplin by 10

2A - WEST REGION

#17 Polk County (7-3) at #1 Shelby (10-1) - Shelby by 25

#25 Forest Hills (7-4) at #24 East Gaston (7-4) - Forest Hills by 1

#12 Burns (8-3) at #5 Hendersonville (9-1) - Hendersonville by 8

#13 Chase (10-1) at #4 Reidsville (10-0) - Reidsville by 17

#14 West Lincoln (9-2) at #3 Maiden (11-0) - Maiden by 24

#11 Bunker Hill (10-1) at #6 Salisbury (10-0) - Salisbury by 22

#10 Jay M. Robinson (10-1) at #7 Monroe (7-1) - Monroe by 20

#15 Forbush (8-3) at #2 East Surry (10-0) - East Surry by 23


1A - EAST REGION

#16 Southeast Halifax (5-6) at #1 Tarboro (9-1) - Tarboro by 46

#9 Riverside(Williamston) (6-3) at #8 Perquimans (7-2) - Perquimans by 9

#12 North Edgecombe (6-5) at #5 Rosewood (5-2) - Rosewood by 22

#20 Warren County (4-6) at #4 Northampton County (8-2) - Northampton by 36

#14 Gates County (4-4) at #3 North Moore (9-1) - North Moore by 27

#11 West Columbus (5-5) at #6 Pender (7-3) - Pender by 19

#10 KIPP Pride Academy (6-3) at #7 Southside (10-1) - Southside by 22

#15 Hobbton (5-6) at #2 Northside(Pinetown) (9-1) - Northside by 32

1A - WEST REGION

#16 Draughn (6-5) at #1 Eastern Randolph (9-0) - Eastern Randolph by 44

#9 Murphy (7-4) at #8 Mountain Heritage (8-2) - Mountain Heritage by 4

#12 North Rowan (7-3) at #5 Thomas Jefferson (7-3) - Thomas Jefferson by 2

#13 Cherokee (6-4) at #4 Robbinsville (7-3) - Robbinsville by 12

#14 Swain County (5-5) at #3 Mitchell (9-2) - Mitchell by 25

#11 South Stokes (6-4) at #6 Thomasville (8-2) - Thomasville by 31

#10 Andrews (7-3) at #7 Starmount (7-4) - Even - A

#15 East Wilkes (5-6) at #2 Mount Airy (11-0) - Mount Airy by 43


NCISAA PLAYOFFSNCISAA DIVISION I - SEMIFINALS

#5 Charlotte Christian (5-5) at #1 Providence Day (6-3) - Providence Day by 5

#3 Charlotte Latin (8-2) at #2 Rabun Gap(GA) (7-2) - Rabun Gap (GA) by 10


NCISAA DIVISION II - SEMIFINALS

#4 Charlotte Country Day (2-8) at #1 Harrells Christian (10-1) - Harrells Christian by 21

#3 Cabarrus(Cannon/Concord Academy co-op) (8-2) at #2 Metrolina Christian (10-1) - Cabarrus by 4


Hickory Hawks (4-7) at North Wake Saints (5-5) - Hickory Hawks by 7

