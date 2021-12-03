 NCPreps - State Playoff Football Predictions - State Semifinals
State Playoff Football Predictions - State Semifinals

Deana King • NCPreps
Here are the predictions for the semifinals of the state football playoffs from SimmonsRatings.com.

NCHSAA PLAYOFFS - FRIDAY DECEMBER 3, 2021

2021REGIONAL FINALS

4A GAMES

East

#20 Rolesville (9-5) at #6 Cardinal Gibbons (12-2) - C by 9

West

#10 Chambers (13-1) at #1 Hough (14-0) - H by 3

3A GAMES

East

#13 Jacksonville (11-2) at #6 J.H. Rose (10-4) - J by 2

West

#16 South Point (11-3) at #3 Dudley (13-1) - D by 21

2A GAMES

East

#10 Wallace-Rose Hill (12-2) at #1 Princeton (13-0) - W by

West

#2 East Surry (13-0) at #1 Shelby (13-1) - S by 9

1A GAMES

East

#6 Pender (10-3) at #1 Tarboro (12-1) - T by 12

West

#4 Robbinsville (10-3) at #3 Mitchell (12-2) - Mby 11

