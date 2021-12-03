State Playoff Football Predictions - State Semifinals
Here are the predictions for the semifinals of the state football playoffs from SimmonsRatings.com.
NCHSAA PLAYOFFS - FRIDAY DECEMBER 3, 2021
2021REGIONAL FINALS
4A GAMES
East
#20 Rolesville (9-5) at #6 Cardinal Gibbons (12-2) - C by 9
West
#10 Chambers (13-1) at #1 Hough (14-0) - H by 3
3A GAMES
East
#13 Jacksonville (11-2) at #6 J.H. Rose (10-4) - J by 2
West
#16 South Point (11-3) at #3 Dudley (13-1) - D by 21
2A GAMES
East
#10 Wallace-Rose Hill (12-2) at #1 Princeton (13-0) - W by
West
#2 East Surry (13-0) at #1 Shelby (13-1) - S by 9
1A GAMES
East
#6 Pender (10-3) at #1 Tarboro (12-1) - T by 12
West
#4 Robbinsville (10-3) at #3 Mitchell (12-2) - Mby 11