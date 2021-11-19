State Playoff Football Predictions - Third Round
Here are the predictions for the third round of the state football playoffs from SimmonsRatings.com.
NCHSAA PLAYOFFS - FRIDAY NOVEMBER 19, 2021
THIRD ROUND GAMES
4A - EAST REGION
#25 Knightdale (6-5) at #16 Leesville Road (9-2) - L by 16
#20 Rolesville (7-5) at #12 Millbrook (11-1) - M by 3
#6 Cardinal Gibbons (10-2) at #3 Cleveland (11-0) - Cle by 8
#18 Panther Creek (9-3) at #7 Hoggard (11-1) - H by 6
4A - WEST REGION
#25 Mallard Creek (6-4) at #1 Hough (12-0) - H by 28
#13 East Forsyth (10-1) at #5 Glenn (9-2) - E by 7
#27 Cuthbertson (6-6) at #3 Weddington (11-1) - W by 24
#18 Porter Ridge (8-2) at #10 Chambers (11-1) - C by 13
3A - EAST REGION
#8 Westover (10-1) at #1 Eastern Alamance (9-1) - E by 14
#13 Jacksonville (9-2) at #5 Lee County (9-3) - L by 8
#6 J.H. Rose (8-4) at #3 Seventy-First (12-0) - S by 15
#23 Scotland (7-4) at #2 Northern Nash (11-1) - N by 3
3A - WEST REGION
#25 Forestview (7-5) at #16 South Point (9-3) - S by 12
#5 North Davidson (8-3) at #4 Crest (9-2) - C by 10
#11 Kings Mountain (10-2) at #3 Dudley (11-1) - D by 16
#7 Hibriten (8-3) at #2 Statesville (11-0) - S by 17
2A - EAST REGION
#8 Nash Central (7-5) at #1 Princeton (11-0) - P by 26
#5 St. Pauls (10-0) at #4 Whiteville (11-0) - W by 15
#11 Washington (10-2) at #3 Northeastern (11-0) - N by 19
#10 Wallace-Rose Hill (10-2) at #2 East Duplin (11-1) - W by 3
2A - WEST REGION
#24 East Gaston (8-4) at #1 Shelby (11-1) - S by 31
#5 Hendersonville (10-1) at #4 Reidsville (11-0) - R by 7
#6 Salisbury (11-0) at #3 Maiden (12-0) - S by 2
#7 Monroe (8-1) at #2 East Surry (11-0) - M by 4
1A - EAST REGION
#8 Perquimans (8-2) at #1 Tarboro (10-1) - T by 22
#5 Rosewood (6-2) at #4 Northampton County (9-2) - N by 6
#6 Pender (8-3) at #3 North Moore (10-1) - N by 2
#7 Southside (11-1) at #2 Northside(Pinetown) (10-1) - N by 12
1A - WEST REGION
#9 Murphy (8-4) at #1 Eastern Randolph (10-0) - E by 27
#12 North Rowan (8-3) at #4 Robbinsville (8-3) - R by 10
#6 Thomasville (9-2) at #3 Mitchell (10-2) - M by 7
#7 Starmount (8-4) at #2 Mount Airy (12-0) - M by 32
NCISAA PLAYOFFS
NCISAA DIVISION I - CHAMPIONSHIP
#2 Rabun Gap(GA) (8-2) at #1 Providence Day (7-3) - R by 1
NCISAA DIVISION II - CHAMPIONSHIP
#3 Cabarrus(Cannon/Concord Academy co-op) (9-2) at #1 Harrells Christian (11-1) - H by 7