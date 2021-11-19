 NCPreps - State Playoff Football Predictions - Third Round
State Playoff Football Predictions - Third Round

Deana King • NCPreps
I’m a 1993 graduate of Wingate University. I’ve been covering N.C. high school sports for over 25 years.

Here are the predictions for the third round of the state football playoffs from SimmonsRatings.com.

NCHSAA PLAYOFFS - FRIDAY NOVEMBER 19, 2021

THIRD ROUND GAMES

4A - EAST REGION

#25 Knightdale (6-5) at #16 Leesville Road (9-2) - L by 16

#20 Rolesville (7-5) at #12 Millbrook (11-1) - M by 3

#6 Cardinal Gibbons (10-2) at #3 Cleveland (11-0) - Cle by 8

#18 Panther Creek (9-3) at #7 Hoggard (11-1) - H by 6

4A - WEST REGION

#25 Mallard Creek (6-4) at #1 Hough (12-0) - H by 28

#13 East Forsyth (10-1) at #5 Glenn (9-2) - E by 7

#27 Cuthbertson (6-6) at #3 Weddington (11-1) - W by 24

#18 Porter Ridge (8-2) at #10 Chambers (11-1) - C by 13


3A - EAST REGION

#8 Westover (10-1) at #1 Eastern Alamance (9-1) - E by 14

#13 Jacksonville (9-2) at #5 Lee County (9-3) - L by 8

#6 J.H. Rose (8-4) at #3 Seventy-First (12-0) - S by 15

#23 Scotland (7-4) at #2 Northern Nash (11-1) - N by 3

3A - WEST REGION

#25 Forestview (7-5) at #16 South Point (9-3) - S by 12

#5 North Davidson (8-3) at #4 Crest (9-2) - C by 10

#11 Kings Mountain (10-2) at #3 Dudley (11-1) - D by 16

#7 Hibriten (8-3) at #2 Statesville (11-0) - S by 17


2A - EAST REGION

#8 Nash Central (7-5) at #1 Princeton (11-0) - P by 26

#5 St. Pauls (10-0) at #4 Whiteville (11-0) - W by 15

#11 Washington (10-2) at #3 Northeastern (11-0) - N by 19

#10 Wallace-Rose Hill (10-2) at #2 East Duplin (11-1) - W by 3

2A - WEST REGION

#24 East Gaston (8-4) at #1 Shelby (11-1) - S by 31

#5 Hendersonville (10-1) at #4 Reidsville (11-0) - R by 7

#6 Salisbury (11-0) at #3 Maiden (12-0) - S by 2

#7 Monroe (8-1) at #2 East Surry (11-0) - M by 4


1A - EAST REGION

#8 Perquimans (8-2) at #1 Tarboro (10-1) - T by 22

#5 Rosewood (6-2) at #4 Northampton County (9-2) - N by 6

#6 Pender (8-3) at #3 North Moore (10-1) - N by 2

#7 Southside (11-1) at #2 Northside(Pinetown) (10-1) - N by 12

1A - WEST REGION

#9 Murphy (8-4) at #1 Eastern Randolph (10-0) - E by 27

#12 North Rowan (8-3) at #4 Robbinsville (8-3) - R by 10

#6 Thomasville (9-2) at #3 Mitchell (10-2) - M by 7

#7 Starmount (8-4) at #2 Mount Airy (12-0) - M by 32


NCISAA PLAYOFFS

NCISAA DIVISION I - CHAMPIONSHIP

#2 Rabun Gap(GA) (8-2) at #1 Providence Day (7-3) - R by 1

NCISAA DIVISION II - CHAMPIONSHIP

#3 Cabarrus(Cannon/Concord Academy co-op) (9-2) at #1 Harrells Christian (11-1) - H by 7

