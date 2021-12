State Semifinal Scores

Here are the final scores for the NCHSAA state semifinals.

1A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS

EAST

#1 Tarboro (13-1) 22, #6 Pender (9-4) 12

WEST

#3 Mitchell (13-2) 34, #4 Robbinsville (10-4) 21





2A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS

EAST

#10 Wallace-Rose Hill (13-2) 34, #1 Princeton (13-1) 25

WEST

#1 Shelby (14-1) 45, #2 East Surry (13-1) 13





3A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS

EAST

#6 J.H. Rose (11-4) 35, #13 Jacksonville (11-3) 28

WEST

#3 Dudley (14-1) 38, #16 South Point (11-4) 0





4A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS

EAST

#6 Cardinal Gibbons (13-2) 36, #20 Rolesville (9-6) 28

WEST

#10 Julius Chambers (14-1) 35, #1 Hough (14-1) 21