Tarboro, Shelby, and Cardinal Gibbons Win Titles

It was championship Saturday in North Carolina, where the NCHSAA crowned three state champions in Tarboro in 1A, Shelby in 2A, and Cardinal Gibbons in 4A. Here are summaries from those games from James Alverson of the NCHSAA.



1A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

CHAPEL HILL, NC – Tarboro collected their second straight State Championship and eighth in program history rushing by Mitchell 28-7 to win the 1A State Championship. The Vikings got a pair of touchdowns and 132 yards rushing from Tobias Joyner who was named the 1A State Championship Game Most Valuable Player. Trevon White also rushed for a pair of scores for the Vikings, scoring twice on 20 carries and 78 yards on his way to being named the Most Outstanding Offensive Performer for Tarboro. White opened the scoring on a three-yard touchdown run to cap off an 8-play, 51-yard drive with just 49 seconds to play in the first quarter. Mitchell answered early in quarter two when Ty Turbyfill threw a jump pass to a wide open Gage Young in the left side of the endzone for an 8-yard score. Turbyfill’s toss tied the game at 7 with 9:23 to go in the half, and helped cement his selection as Most Outstanding Offensive Performer for the Mountaineers. He finished the game with 101 yards rushing on 30 carries and threw for 62 yards on 5-11 passing. Tarboro threw a haymaker late in the first half as they Vikings capitalized on a short punt and short field. The Vikings marched 8 plays and 30 yards to cash in on a one yard touchdown run by White with just six seconds to play in the half. With White’s two TD’s in the bag, Tarboro went into the locker room up 14-7. The Vikings turned to Joyner in the second half, and he took a handoff 35 yards to end Tarboro’s first drive of the second half with a touchdown and a 21-7 lead just 2:02 into the third quarter. Joyner iced the game late as he sprinted 38 yards to paydirt with 2:12 to go in the game, pushing the Tarboro lead to 28-7. The Mitchell defense stood up firm against the Viking ground game, holding the vaunted Tarboro “T” to just 243 yards on 50 carries. Enrique Huaroco was selected as the Most Outstanding Defensive Performer for the Mountaineers, leading the team with 11 tackles and forcing a fumble in the game. Tarboro’s defensive efforts were led by Treheem Daniels with 14 tackles, including one for loss, as he was selected as the Most Outstanding Defensive Performer for the Vikings. Mitchell finished the season 13-3. The Mountaineers were 6-0 as the champions of the Western Highlands 1A/2A. Mitchell won the school’s second Western Regional Championship and appeared in the State Championship for the second time in school history. Tarboro wrapped up the year 14-1 rebounding from a week one loss to Rocky Mount to win 14 straight games. The Vikings were 5-0 in conference play, winning the Four Rivers 1A. The Vikings won the program’s 8th state title and appeared in the State Championship Game for the 12th time in school history. The Vikings have won State Championships in four of the last five seasons. The NCHSAA is committed to promoting good sportsmanship and has partnered with NC Farm Bureau to recognize two individuals from each state championship who have demonstrated outstanding sportsmanship throughout the year. The NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award Winners for the 1A Football Championships were Amari Battle from Tarboro and Xander Gardner from Mitchell.



2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

RALEIGH, NC – After a back-and-forth first half, the Shelby passing attack on the arm of Daylin Lee who tossed five touchdown passes in the game, lifting the Golden Lions to a 55-34 victory over Wallace-Rose Hill in the 2A State Championship Game. Lee finished the game with 313 yards through the air and completed 20-26 passes and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player as Shelby won their 12th NCHSAA State Championship. After a week-long COVID scare that saw four Bulldogs players unable to make the trip due to positive tests, Wallace-Rose Hill jumped on the board first as the state’s leading rusher, Kanye Roberts, sprinted 56-yards for a score just two minutes into the game. Roberts carried the ball 26 times for 253 yards and five touchdowns as he was selected as the Most Outstanding Offensive Performer for Wallace-Rose Hill. Shelby answered Roberts’ opening salvo with a score of their own when Lee found Izay Bridges for a 22-yard score just a minute and a half later to tie the game. Later in the quarter the Lions marched 10 plays and 80 yards to score on a nine-yard strike to Demetrius Thompson to go up 14-7. Roberts found paydirt twice in short order to start the second quarter, pushing the Bulldogs back in front 21-14 on touchdown runs of 2 and 27 yards, respectively. Shelby struck right back with a pair of scores of their own to surge in front 28-21 with 1:29 to go. Marquis Adams ran for a two-yard score, one of three touchdowns for Adams on his 42 yard night that earned him Most Outstanding Offensive Performer honors for Shelby. Lee added the second of those two scores with just 1:29 to go in the half, finding Ja’Keith Hamilton for a 16-yard score. Despite the late score for Shelby, the first half fireworks were not done. Roberts ripped off a 35-yard run that ripped through the Golden Lion defense and came a point shy of tying the game at 28 after a missed kick by the Bulldogs with just 15 seconds left in the half. Even with little time remaining to mount a drive, the Lions slipped a pass from Lee to Bridges for a 56-yard score with just four seconds to go in the half and put Shelby up 34-27 at the break. Shelby came out swinging in the third quarter as Adams went to work, accounting for three straight Shelby touchdowns. His first score came on a 42-yard pass from Lee just over a minute into the second half. He tacked on the next two touchdowns on the ground, cashing in from three and 32 yards out to put the Lions in front comfortably 55-27. The Golden Lion defense was led by Malaki Hamrick. Hamrick was a rock in the Lion defense, racking up 14 tackles to lead the team and adding a sack in the game. He was selected as Shelby’s Most Outstanding Defensive Performer. The Bulldog defense was powered by Antwon Montgomery who accounted for a team-leading 8 tackles and was chosen as the Most Outstanding Defensive Performer for Wallace-Rose Hill. The NCHSAA is committed to promoting good sportsmanship and has partnered with NC Farm Bureau to recognize two individuals from each state championship who have demonstrated outstanding sportsmanship throughout the year. The NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award Winners for the 2A Football Championships were Oscar Iraheta from Wallace-Rose Hill and Luke Williams from Shelby.



4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP