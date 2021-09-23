The Storylines: Week 2 of the ABC Fall League

CONCORD, N.C. - Standouts, breakouts, and storylines are the quick hitters everyone wants to read about after an event. What were your biggest takeaways and what players have earned our interest. When you are in a gym with as much talent as there was during session 1 of the ABC Fall League it is good to take a breath, go back through the notes, and get a good grasp of what was seen. Here are the storylines from week two of the ABC Fall League.



Team 1 of 1 Academy has a potential star on their hands with 6-9 2025 Gevonte Ware. The strong, big-bodied post player has shown capable of toeing the line between bully and skilled big. He has good feet, soft hands, and great touch. He is also able to put the ball on the floor to create and knock down catch and shoot threes. Playing against guys who are two and three years old did not phase Ware as he went right at them, proving to be a force, so early into his high school career.



Noah van Bibber, on the other hand, is experienced. However, only having been in North Carolina for a couple of months, the 6-5 shooting guard has already built his reputation. Even with opposing teams trying to game plan against him, van Bibber is still able to simply get buckets. Van Bibber has a sharp handle to get him to his spots, and he has the confidence to rise, up on balance, and knock down the shot anywhere from 30-feet and in. Van Bibber is also very athletic, rising to dunk on a defender if they are late rotating. Coming into the ABC Fall League he had no schools talking with him, after his week 1 performance, Concord (N.C.) Academy has had a steady stream of schools coming through.



Ryan Prather, Jr. is one of the top five players in North Carolina’s 2022 class. Still unknown to many, college coaches have been walking out of Charlotte (N.C.) Liberty Heights Academy comparing Prather to a young Seth Curry. He is a strong bodied, 6-4 wing. Prather has great vision and a solid handle to act as a secondary initiator. He is also a smooth shooter, who is a 40-percent type. Just this week, Prather has picked up offers from Wichita State and Rhode Island, expect power-five schools to come in and start getting involved.

