Over 180 athletes participated in the annual VTO Sports Combine held at Mallard Creek High School on March 18th. Several athletes were honored by their outstanding performances in the camp. All Top 5 players in each position were awarded invites to the VTO Elite Combine later this Spring. Ten of those players were awarded invites to the exclusive Rivals Camp Series by adidas to be held at Nations Ford High School (SC) next month. NCPreps.com caught up with a few of the top competitors to get their thoughts on the VTO Sports Combine experience.

Luca Lutzel

Luca Lutzel (2020) - SouthLake Christian Academy (NC) "The VTO Sports Combine/Camp was a great experience. I loved competing against some of the top football players from North Carolina and other surrounding states. The coaching was excellent and really brought the best out of me and the other athletes."

Jemari Littlejohn

Jemari Littlejohn (2020) - Gaffney (SC) "My VTO experience was great. It was a great camp to learn position skills also. It was a very competitive camp. Also I can’t wait to compete at the Rivals 3-Stripe Camp."

Jabari Blake

Jabari Blake (2019) - Heritage (VA) "It was a great experience and a once and a lifetime opportunity. I thought overall that it was a great experience."

Nishad Strother

Nishad Strother (2019) - Havelock (NC) "I had a great time at the VTO camp. I really respect what they do giving overlooked athletes the opportunity to display their talents and have the experience to play against some of the best players in the area. I can't wait for the Rivals 3-Stripe Camp and the VTO Elite 100."

Glenn Young

Glenn Young (2019) - Jack Britt (NC) "It was great! A lot of competition. I like the one on one drills the most . you had to prove to them you wanted the invite. Saying that I do believe I should’ve got that invite the way I caught and blocked during the drills, But I am working hard to improve my combine times."

Richard Leonard IV

Richard Leonard IV (2020) - Cocoa (FL) "As far as the camp it was great. I had a great time and thank VTO sports for the opportunity to earn that Rivals Camp Invite and get better. The competition was great. I wasn’t sure what to expect coming from Florida, but I knew I was gonna show them how Florida football was played. Getting that Rivals invite was the only thing I was focused on. I had one goal at that camp, and that was to come out as the top offensive lineman. Through hard work and the grace of God I was able to do so."

Chandler Brayboy

Chandler Brayboy (2019) - Purnell Swett (NC) "I enjoyed my time at VTO sports. I really stuck out with my speed and routes but I realized I need to do a better job reeling the ball in. This Combine showed me that there are guys out here working just as hard as I am."

Dmarion Ford

Dmarion Ford (2019) - Westover (NC) "It was great. It was one of my first individual camps I've ever been to. It was exciting and I can't wait for Rivals Camp."