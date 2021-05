Class of 2022 wide receiver Dakota Twitty from Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy in Mooresboro, NC, committed to Virginia on Wednesday morning at his high school gym.

Twitty, a 6-foot-5, 215-pounder picked the Cavaliers over NC State, Georgia Tech, and Yale.

"It was the best fit for me," Twitty told NCPreps. "No one else has to be there but me. It just felt right for me."