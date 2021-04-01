NCPreps - Top Games for Week 6

Top Games for Week 6
Here are the top games for Week 6 of the North Carolina high school football spring season.
A.L. Brown (4-1) at J.M. Robinson (5-0)
Apex Friendship (5-0) at Millbrook (4-1)
Ardrey Kell (4-1) at A.C. Reynolds (5-0)
Burns (4-1) at Crest (5-0)
Chapel Hill (3-1) at Southern Durham (5-0)
Chase (3-2) at R-S Central (4-1)
East Lincoln (4-1) at West Lincoln (3-2)
Hendersonville (3-2) at Brevard (4-1)
Heritage (4-0) at Rolesville (4-0)
Ledford (3-2) at Salisbury (3-2)
Mallard Creek (3-2) at Hough (5-0)
Midway (4-1) at Wallace-Rose Hill (3-2)
Monroe (4-1) at Weddington (3-0)
Myers Park (5-0) at Porter Ridge (4-1)
Northside (4-1) at Pamlico County (3-1)
Olympic (5-0) at Providence (5-0)
Panther Creek (5-0) at Northwood (3-1)
Pinecrest (4-1) at Jack Britt (5-0)
Pisgah (4-1) at Franklin (3-2)
Randleman (5-0) at Eastern Randolph (4-0)
Robbinsville (5-0) at Andrews (3-1)
South Columbus (3-1) at Red Springs (3-0)
South Point (3-2) at Shelby (4-1)
South View (4-1) at Overhills (3-1)
Southern Alamance (4-1) at Southern Guilford (3-1)
Southwest Guilford (4-1) at Dudley (4-1)
T.C. Roberson (4-1) at North Henderson (4-1)
Topsail (4-1) at Hoggard (5-0)
West Johnston (5-0) at Cleveland (5-0)
Western Alamance (5-0) at Eastern Alamance (4-0)