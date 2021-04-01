NCPreps - Top Games for Week 6

Here are the top games for Week 6 of the North Carolina high school football spring season.





A.L. Brown (4-1) at J.M. Robinson (5-0)

Apex Friendship (5-0) at Millbrook (4-1)

Ardrey Kell (4-1) at A.C. Reynolds (5-0)

Burns (4-1) at Crest (5-0)

Chapel Hill (3-1) at Southern Durham (5-0)

Chase (3-2) at R-S Central (4-1)

East Lincoln (4-1) at West Lincoln (3-2)

Hendersonville (3-2) at Brevard (4-1)

Heritage (4-0) at Rolesville (4-0)

Ledford (3-2) at Salisbury (3-2)

Mallard Creek (3-2) at Hough (5-0)

Midway (4-1) at Wallace-Rose Hill (3-2)

Monroe (4-1) at Weddington (3-0)

Myers Park (5-0) at Porter Ridge (4-1)

Northside (4-1) at Pamlico County (3-1)

Olympic (5-0) at Providence (5-0)

Panther Creek (5-0) at Northwood (3-1)

Pinecrest (4-1) at Jack Britt (5-0)

Pisgah (4-1) at Franklin (3-2)

Randleman (5-0) at Eastern Randolph (4-0)

Robbinsville (5-0) at Andrews (3-1)

South Columbus (3-1) at Red Springs (3-0)

South Point (3-2) at Shelby (4-1)

South View (4-1) at Overhills (3-1)

Southern Alamance (4-1) at Southern Guilford (3-1)

Southwest Guilford (4-1) at Dudley (4-1)

T.C. Roberson (4-1) at North Henderson (4-1)

Topsail (4-1) at Hoggard (5-0)

West Johnston (5-0) at Cleveland (5-0)

Western Alamance (5-0) at Eastern Alamance (4-0)



