Top Observations from the VTO Sports Elite 100 - Charlotte

CONCORD (NC) - VTO Sports held their VTO Sports Elite 100 camp at Cox Mill High School on Sunday, March 27th. The event brought players from primarily the Carolinas to compete for an opportunity to be nominated for the VTO All American Challenge taking place July 9-10 at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC. NCPreps.com was on hand to take in all of the action, and below are some brief observations from the event.

DJ Watkins (Gerrod Rivers, Amlot Productions)

DJ Watkins is a 6-foot-3 defensive tackle from North Stanly High School in New London, NC. Watkins has swift hands, and he showed an ability to knock away the offensive lineman's hands before they could lock on to him. In addition, the 2023 prospect showed he could take coaching and immediately implement it in his game the next rep

Joshua Sims (Gerrod Rivers, Amlot Productions)

A quarterback prospect who showed off a lot of potential was 2025 quarterback Joshua Sims. The Gaffney (SC) High School freshman showed an impressive arm for someone of his stature. With continued maturation, the sky could be the limit for Sims.



Umar Rockhead (Gerrod Rivers, Amlot Productions)

Umar Rockhead might have the highest ceiling of all the offensive linemen at Sunday's camp. But, like most offensive linemen at this phase of development, he needs to gain weight. This shouldn't be a major concern as his 6-foot-5 frame has plenty of room to add mass. The 2024 offensive tackle from Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, NC has received a lot of recruiting interest lately and will look to add offers as he grows into his body.



Tyson Moorer (Gerrod Rivers, Amlot Productions)

Tyson Moorer, a class of 2023 offensive lineman from Providence Day School in Charlotte, NC, showed off a combination of violent hands and good feet. Add on the fact that Moorer is 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds, and you can see why he was so difficult to beat in one-on-one drills.



Justin Abanaquah (Gerrod Rivers, Amlot Productions)