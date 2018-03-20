CHARLOTTE (N.C.) - Mallard Creek High was the site for the VTO Sports Combine on Sunday March 18th. The combine drew over 180 participants from several different states. The players got excellent instruction from the VTO staff as there were a lot of talent on the field. One of the biggest draws was that 10 players were selected for the exclusive Rivals Camp Combine at Nations Ford HS in South Carolina next month.

Also, every Top 5 player at each position group was invited to the VTO Sports Elite 100 Camp later this Spring.