Top Performers From LBI Holiday Showcase

CONCORD, NC - LBI Carolinas held their annual Holiday Showcase on the campus of Concord Academy and had four games on the schedule for the day. They had some of the top talent from North and South Carolina in the building for some nice matchups. Here is a look at the top performances from the day and highlight what they did on the court.

SENALI MOSS - 2022 - 5-foot-9 - Guard - South Mecklenburg HS (NC)

Moss came out smoking in the first half of their game with 18 points including two 3-pointers. She is an outstanding athlete that can defend and get to the rim almost at will. Moss did not try to do it on her own. She relied on her teammates when the game got close and they came through for a very nice win over Concord Academy by a score of 58- 45. She finished the game with 23 points, 15 rebounds, and 4 assists.

NAKYLA HEAGGANS - 2022 - 5-foot-11 - Forward - Langtree Charter School (NC)

Heaggans is a strong, athletic player that has some outstanding footwork, and it was on display during their game at the LBI Holiday Showcase. She finished the game with 17 points and numerous rebounds. She even added a 3-pointer in the game to show that her game is not only on the interior. Unfortunately, Langtree suffered their first loss of the season, but they are a good team that will bounce back.

ZOE WARD - 2023 - 6-foot - Forward - Concord Academy (NC)

Ward showed great patience in letting the game come to her. She finished the game with 16 points and helped to get her team close down the stretch versus a strong South Mecklenburg team. During the first half, Ward only had 6 points and used the second half of the game to get her team back into the game. She really scored in bunches to help do that. Ward is a versatile player that can really shoot the 3-pointer.

JESSICA RALDA - 2023 - 5-foot-5 - Guard - Butler HS (NC)

Ralda really energized her team by scoring 10 points in the first half including two 3-pointers as Butler HS took a commanding lead into halftime at 30-8 over Legacy (Regional). She did not slow down in the second half adding 5 more points and another 3-pointer to finish the game with 15 total 0oints in a convincing win for Butler over Legacy (Regional)

CHANDLER BROOKS - 2023 - 5-foot-10 - Guard - Providence Day School (NC)

Brooks put on another outstanding performance during the one-day showcase. She finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Brooks does so much more than that on the floor as she sets her teammates up so well for them to get their shots during the game. She also took two charges. Providence Day took down Langtree Charter who came in undefeated. They are looking really good and with Brooks leading this team they are going to be tough to stop.