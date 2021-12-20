United Bank Holiday Invitational Preview

This time of year there are a lot of holiday tournaments that high school teams are heading to but not too many are as loaded with nationally-ranked teams and players as the United Bank Holiday Invitational in Myrtle Beach, SC. This annual pre-Christmas tournament has grown in numbers and talent that is attending every year. This year's version will have 32 teams that will be competing in four different divisions over the 3-day event (no games are played on Sunday).

NCPreps.com special correspondent Peter London, who runs Carolina Girls Hoop Report breaks down the teams and players to watch.

United Bank Championship Division

1) Camden HS (SC) - Currently have a 3-3 record in this early season and have played an extremely challenging schedule so far. They finished 17-4 last season. This team is returning to this event after a strong showing last year. Sophomore forward Joyce Edwards is the reigning Most Outstanding player of this event.

2) Cardinal Newman (SC) - Comes into this event with a 2-1 record on the season after finishing 18-1 and winning their third straight SCISA State Championship in a row.

3) Chambers HS (NC) - Currently has a record of 5-2 and coming off two NCHSAA AAAA State Championships in a row and a 12-0 record in the last year.

4) DME Academy (FL) - Currently have a record of 12-0 and a strong No. 12 ranking by MaxPreps in this week’s national rankings. This team is loaded with talent and will be a team to watch this week.

5) Keenan HS (SC) - Arrives in Myrtle Beach with a 5 -0 record on the season. They finished last year at 18-2 and has won 3 of the last 4 state championships, including two in a row.

6) Lake Highland Prep (FL) - The 2-time defending champions at this event is currently No. 20 in this week's MaxPreps rankings. Their only loss is to a nationally-ranked opponent. Lake Highland is currently dealing with some injuries, but has enough talent to win this event for the third straight time.

7) Miami HS (FL) - Currently has a 2 -6 record against some tough competition. They finished off last season at 15-9 and made it to the 7A FHSAA State Championship game.

8) Paul IV (VA) - Currently ranked No. 21 in the country by MaxPreps, holds a 5 -1 overall record and will be tested this week at the beach. There is good coaching and Division 1 Talent on this team which is a good mixture if you want to win this event.





Players to Watch:

Nyla Harris - 6’2’ - Forward - 2022 - Lake Highland Prep (FL) - Louisville commit

Ashlyn Watkins - 6’2” - Forward - 2022 - Cardinal Newman (SC) - South Carolina commit

Milaysia Fulwiley - 5’7” - Guard - 2023 - Keenan HS (SC) - No. 2 Ranked player on ESPN

Joyce Edwards - 6’2” - Forward - 2024 - Camden HS (SC) - No.1 Ranked player on ESPN

Sydney Shaw - 5’8” - Guard - 2022 - DME Academy (FL) - Auburn commit

Alyssa Costigan - 6’0” - Guard - Paul IV (VA) - Manhattan College commit

Trinity Moreland - 6’2” - Post - 2022 - Chambers HS (NC)

Chloe Kitts - 6’2” - Forward - 2023 - DME Academy (FL)

Mila Holloway - 5’8” - Guard - 2024 - Chambers HS (NC)

Lexie Blue - 6’2” - Guard - 2024 - Lake Highland Prep (FL)

Tanaja Kennedy - 5’3” - Guard - 2023 - Cardinal Newman (SC)

Riley Hamburger - 6’0” - Guard - 2025 - Paul IV (VA)



