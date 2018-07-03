CHARLOTTE (NC) - The first annual VTO Sports All-American Challenge was held on the campus of Mallard Creek High School. Over 140 athletes from all over the country came to participate in this event. The event spanned over 2 days and was filled with great competition and fun.

The top performers in the skills competition are the following:

QB Accuracy: Vincent Amendola - Leesville Road HS (NC) - 2019

Strongest Arm: RJ Walker – Decatur High School (GA) – 2019

Strongest Lineman: Jaden Jones - Wayne High School (OH) -2020

Fastest Man: Cashton Haffery - Northeast High School (TN) – 2019

The top performers in each position group got selected as VTO Sports All-Americans (1st Team, 2nd Team, or Honorable Mention).

VTO Sports ALL-AMERICANS

1ST TEAM

QB Vincent Amendola – Leesville Road High School (NC) - 2019

RB A.J. Brown – Harlem High School (GA) – 2019

WR Toshiro Spivey – E.E. Smith High School (NC) – 2019

TE Deontae Beauchamp – Hazel Green High School (AL) - 2019

OL Michael Smith – Franklinton (NC) - 2019

DL J.T. Whitmore – Mallard Creek High School (NC) – 2020

LB Phoenix Dickson – Lapeer High School (MI) – 2020

DB Jordan Davis – Jones County (GA) - 2019

2ND TEAM

QB Dylan Laible – Wakeland High School (TX) - 2019

RB C.J. Hayden – Freedom High School (NC) – 2019

WR Elijah Horton – Charlotte Latin (NC) – 2021

TE Christian Sabatini – Plano Senior High School (TX) – 2020

TE Eli Archer – Chesapeake High School (OH) - 2021

OL Nofoafia Tulafono – Oak Hill High School (CA) – 2020

DL Trey Heard – Auburn High School (AL) – 2019

LB Jaylen Vinson – Cleveland High School (NC) – 2019

DB Jabez Gorham – Southwest Guilford High School (NC) – 2020

HONORABLE MENTION

QB RJ Walker – Decatur High School (GA) – 2019

QB Sean Brown – Middle Creek High School (NC) – 2020

QB KeSean Glover – Union County High School (SC) - 2020

RB Marion Lukes – Charlestown High School (IN) – 2020

RB Mel Dantzler – Grissom High School (AL) – 2019

RB Taijae Goode – St. David’s (NC) – 2019

WR Cole Brown – East Paulding High School (GA) - 2019

WR Kouren Artis – Cleveland High School (NC) – 2020

WR Kyle Stone – Meade High School (MD) – 2019

WR Isaiah Davis-McCallum – T.W. Andrews High School (NC) - 2019

WR James Chew – Old Mill High School (MD) - 2019

WR Taveris Hill – Oneonta High School (AL) – 2019

TE Bradley Nichols – Howard High School (GA) - 2019

OL Maurice Mendenhall II – Mahomet-Seymour High School (IL) – 2019

OL Tyler Brown – St. Joseph Catholic High School (MS) - 2019

OL Jeff Campbell – Grissom High School (AL) - 2019

DL Desmond Morgan – Glenn High School (NC) - 2020

DL Alijah Fleming – Wayne High School (OH) - 2020

DL Derrell Pinnock II – L.V. Berkner High School (TX) – 2019

LB Drake Woodson – Lafayette Christian Academy (LA) – 2020

LB Tyler Edwards – Floyd Central High School (IN) – 2019

LB Colin Hunt – Neshoba Central High School (MS) – 2019

DB Jerwuan Thomas – Grissom High School (AL) – 2019

DB Cashton Haffery – Northeast High School (TN) – 2019

DB Xavier Legette – Mullins High School (SC) - 2019

ATH JaKobe Thomas - Tullahoma High School (TN) - 2021