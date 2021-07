VTO Sports All-American Challenge (Concord)

CONCORD (NC) - Over 210 athletes came from all over the nation to participate in the VTO Sports All-American Challenge at West Cabarrus High School. The two-day event has three sessions with two being on Saturday.

Campers were put in their position groups and did individual drills to qualify for special event awards in the second session. The second session will involve campers being put on “color” teams and competing in team-oriented events in the night session. The linemen will compete in the Linemen Challenge.

On Sunday, the campers will participate in the 7-on-7 tourney while the linemen will continue with events in the Linemen Challenge.

The award session will follow at the end of the camp.