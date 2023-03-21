VTO Sports recognizes a Top 5 and a MVP in each position. They also select special underclassmen as well. Those players get invites to the All-American Challenge to be held July 7-9 at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.

VTO Sports hosted their VTO Sports Elite 100 showcase at Denmark High School in Alpharetta (GA) on Sunday March 19. The event had over 140 players registered from mainly Georgia and a few other states represented to participate. Each player got quality teaching and techniques from former college/NFL players. The highlight of the event is the one-on-one competitions where the players can show off their talents.

Coach Vince Jacobs, National Camp Director:

"This was one of our most talented camps this season. We had over 140 registered and the talent was solid in every position group. The WRs and DBs led the camp.

It’s was a very chilly day and the athletes put in some work.

We had athletes from all over the Southeast and even had Florida athletes. I was very impressed with the talent.

The athletes got a chance to access the Signing Day Sports Application. I can’t wait to see the Top Performers at the All-American Challenge.”





Here are the award winners: