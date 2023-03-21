VTO Sports Elite 100 - Atlanta Recap
VTO Sports hosted their VTO Sports Elite 100 showcase at Denmark High School in Alpharetta (GA) on Sunday March 19. The event had over 140 players registered from mainly Georgia and a few other states represented to participate. Each player got quality teaching and techniques from former college/NFL players. The highlight of the event is the one-on-one competitions where the players can show off their talents.
VTO Sports recognizes a Top 5 and a MVP in each position. They also select special underclassmen as well. Those players get invites to the All-American Challenge to be held July 7-9 at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.
Coach Vince Jacobs, National Camp Director:
"This was one of our most talented camps this season. We had over 140 registered and the talent was solid in every position group. The WRs and DBs led the camp.
It’s was a very chilly day and the athletes put in some work.
We had athletes from all over the Southeast and even had Florida athletes. I was very impressed with the talent.
The athletes got a chance to access the Signing Day Sports Application. I can’t wait to see the Top Performers at the All-American Challenge.”
Here are the award winners:
QUARTERBACKS
#660 - Ishan Metts - Northgate HS (GA) - 2024
#659 - Shane Throgmartin - Mill Creek HS (GA) - 2025
#661 - Marcus Romain - Wheeler HS (GA) - 2025 - MVP
#658 - Marshall Coleman - Lambert HS (GA) - 2025
#494 - Nikeo Smith - Ware County HS (GA) - 2024
RUNNING BACKS
#227 - Christian Thomas Fayette County HS (GA) - 2026
#225 - Norwell Maddox - Carver HS (GA) - 2025
#243 - Joshua Adams - RB - Bethlehem Christian (GA) - 2024 - MVP
#224 - Demetrius Barnes, Jr. - North Atlanta HS (GA) - 2025
#520 - Jayreon Campbell - McEachern HS (GA) - 2026
WIDE RECEIVERS
#523 - Trey Walker - Mill Creek HS (GA) - 2025
#238 - Tyler Lamar - Campbell HS (GA) - 2023
#244 - Parker Shim - Whitefield Academy (GA) - 2026
#245 - Kaiden Hembrick - North Atlanta HS (GA) - 2024
#526 - DJ Avery - Chattahoochee HS (GA) - 2025
#228 - Noah Brown - Hillsgrove HS (GA) - 2025 - MVP
#246 - Josiah Sanders - Riverwatch HS (GA) - 2027
#248 - Brayden Gooden - Beauregard HS (AL) - 2024
#591 - Thade Sterling - West HS (TN) - 2024
TIGHT ENDS
#396 - Colby Dixon - Perry HS (GA) - 2024
#400 - Hunter Green - West Forsyth HS (GA) - 2025 - MVP
#527 - Kendrick McWilliams, Jr. - Greater Atlanta Christian School (GA) - 2024
#595 - Cole Cato - West Forsyth HS (GA) - 2025
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
#649 - Julius Dumas - Douglas County HS (GA) - 2026
#262 - Tripp Steele - Calhoun HS (GA) - 2026
#402 - Laderion Williams - Douglas County HS (GA) - 2025 - MVP
#398 - Finley Kruchten - Denmark HS (GA) - 2025
#260 - Joe Scott - Meigs County HS (TN) - 2024
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
#549 - Karnaire Floyd - Hephzibah HS (GA) - 2023
#442 - Antwan Greenwood - Valley HS (AL) - 2025
#96 - Muhammad Alcine - Discovery HS (GA) - 2024 - MVP
#855 - Sager Quinn - Calhoun HS (GA) - 2026
#824 - Masai Smith - Carver HS (GA) - 2024
LINEBACKERS
#298 - Jack Brenk - Denmark HS (GA) - 2025
#401 - Anthony Wilson - Carver HS(GA) - 2025
#299 - Dalyn Campbell - North Atlanta HS (GA) - 2024 - MVP
#307 - Quentin Fields - North Atlanta HS (GA) - 2024
#410 - Colton Thomas - Trinity Christian Academy (GA) - 2026
DEFENSIVE BACKS
#420 - Jakorey West - Carver HS (GA) - 2025
#411 - Elijah Arnasalam - Homeschool (GA) - 2024
#417 - Jaiden Coleman - Perry HS (GA) - 2026
#6 - J-Rod Abrams - Paulding County HS (GA) - 2025 - MVP
#421 - Kaleb Lanier - Decatur HS (GA) - 2025
#300 - Bryce Ford - North Atlanta HS (GA) - 2024
#416 - Zamaryion Vaughn-McCray - North Cobb HS (GA) - 2024