VTO Sports Elite 100 - Atlanta Results
VTO Sports hosted their VTO Sports Elite 100 showcase at Denmark High School in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, March 13th. The event was very successful as over 100 players from all over the United States participated. Each player got quality teaching and techniques from former college/NFL players. The highlight of the event is the one-on-one competitions where the players can show off their talents.
Catapult Sports, one of the top scouting services nation-wide will be at all the events to help the student-athletes with exposure. One new thing will be the new technological vest that will be available at the events.
VTO Sports recognizes a Top 5 and a MVP in each position. They also select special underclassmen as well. Those players get invites to the All-American Challenge to be held July 9-10 at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.
Here are the following winners:
STRONGEST MAN
185-lb - 32 reps
#65 Riley McKee - LB - West Forsyth HS (GA) - 2023
FASTEST MAN
HAND-TIMED 40-TIME - 4.6
#296 - Kai Fernandes - WR/DB - South Forsyth HS (GA) - 2024
UNDERCLASSMAN AWARD
#26 - Czar Daniels - QB - 2027 GA
#37 - Dalton Tallant - LB - 2026 GA - 4.6 40-time
#46 Connor Langford - QB - 2026 GA - Honorable Mention
QUARTERBACKS
#6 - Michael McClellan - Denmark HS (GA) - 2024
#3 - Jacob Nelson - Denmark HS (GA) - 2024
#8 - Hayden Clark - Mill Creek HS (GA) - 2023 - MVP
#5 - Ian White - Marist HS (GA) - 2024
#7 - Jonathan Gough - Adairsville HS (GA) - 2024
RUNNING BACKS
#285 - Daune Morris - Red Bank HS (TN) - 2025
#221 - Tyler Blalock - Cambridge HS (GA) - 2025
#273 - Thomas Lewis - Landmark Christian (GA) - 2023 - MVP
#331 - Calyb Colbert - Homewood HS (AL) - 2023
#232 - Ricky Fulton III - Thomasville HS (GA) - 2023
WIDE RECEIVERS
#301 - Christopher Johnson - North Springs HS (GA) - 2024
#236 - Jahsaun Clarke - Norcross HS (GA) - 2025
#271 - Nagari Tophia - Mount Vernon Presbyterian (GA) - 2023 - MVP
#220 - Maurice Sellers - Luella HS (GA) - 2024
#231 - Damien Henderson - Bear Creek HS (GA) - 2026
TIGHT ENDS
#319 - Miller Allen - Veritas Classical (GA) - 2023 - MVP
#321 - Hunter Green - West Forsyth HS (GA) - 2023
OFFENSIVE LINE
#384 - Bryson Wilson - Cook County HS (GA) - 2023
#123 - Gregory Grace - Laney Comprehensive (GA) - 2023 - MVP
#305 - Oluwabukunmi Ibrahim - Archer HS (GA) - 2023
#322 - Gabriel Chigwere - Cambridge HS (GA) - 2024
#315 - Barry Richardson III - Archer HS (GA) - 2023
DEFENSIVE LINE
#178 - Kenneth Howard, Jr. - Grayson HS (GA) - 2023
#66 - David Attaochu - Kennesaw Mountain HS (GA) - 2023
#63 - Christian Kemp - Bob Jones HS (AL) - 2023 - MVP
#131 - Ameir Glenn - John Milledge Academy (GA) - 2024
#138 - Marquis Washington - Auburn HS (AL) - 2024
LINEBACKERS
#36 - Robert Mallard III - Rabun Gap-Nacoochee HS (GA) - 2023
#76 - Isaac Smith - Denmark HS (GA) - 2026
#130 - Clark Jackson - Aquinas HS (GA) - 2024 - MVP
#39 - Kelvin Blackshear II - Heritage HS (GA) - 2023
#41 - Chase Taylor - Stockbridge HS (GA) - 2025
#78 - AJ Andrews - Hampton HS (GA) - 2025
DEFENSIVE BACKS
#156 - Noah St. Juste - Clearwater Academy (FL) - 2023
#296 - Kai Fernandes - South Forsyth HS (GA) - 2024
#150 - Terrence Curtis - Parkview HS (GA) - 2024 - MVP
#153 - Callen Williams - (GA) -2026
#54 - Dekhi Garrett - Allatoona HS (GA) - 2023