VTO Sports Elite 100 - Birmingham Recap
VTO Sports hosted their VTO Sports Elite 100 showcase at A.H. Parker High School in Birmingham (AL) on Saturday March 18. The event had over 125 players registered from mainly Alabama and a few other states represented to participate. Each player got quality teaching and techniques from former college/NFL players. The highlight of the event is the one-on-one competitions where the players can show off their talents.
VTO Sports recognizes a Top 5 and a MVP in each position. They also select special underclassmen as well. Those players get invites to the All-American Challenge to be held July 7-9 at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.
Coach Vince Jacobs, National Camp Director:
"We had a real talk with the parents and promised that VTO will always do a camp in Birmingham every year. Many of the major camp people don’t come to Birmingham anymore, but there’s a ton of talent in Birmingham. The camp was solid we had 125 athletes registered and we were able to evaluate them and find some really good athletes for the All-American Challenge.
It was a clear and chilly day, but the athletes put on a great show. The OL/DL & RBs were the most talented groups.
We are looking forward to seeing many of these athletes compete in the All-American Challenge.”
Here are the award winners:
QUARTERBACKS
#119 - Crawford Loughridge - Auburn Junior HS (AL) - 2026
#294 - Landon Jones - Billingsley HS (AL) - 2025
#656 - Kesean Pryor - Dora HS (AL) - 2024 - MVP
#506 - CJ Seals - Franklin HS (TN) - 2024
#30 - Will O'Dell - Oak Mountain HS (AL) - 2025
RUNNING BACKS
#513 - Malcolm Davis - Brookwood HS (AL) - 2025
#236 - Amari Brundidge - AH Parker HS (AL) - 2024
#229 - Omar Mabson - Auburn HS (AL) - 2026 - MVP
#514 - Elijah Jones - West Jones HS (MS) - 2025
#231 - Tyler Gunn - Mentorship Academy (LA) - 2025
WIDE RECEIVERS
#228 - Reece Bittner - Chelsea HS (AL) - 2025
#226 - Hunter Purdue - Hoover HS (AL) - 2026
#277 - Noah Armstrong - Midfield HS (AL) - 2025 - MVP
#512 - Hezron Kincey - Clemens HS (AL) - 2024
#518 - Chuck Richardson - Jackson Academy (AL) - 2024
TIGHT ENDS
#382 - Max Hood - Heritage MS (GA) - 2027
#378 - Korion Pryor - Dora HS (AL) - 2024 - MVP
#515 - Jacob Alford-Hayes - Calera HS (AL)
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
#52 - Jamin Brown - Southside HS (AL) - 2025
#405 - Jake Stewart - Southside HS (AL) - 2024
#462 - Grant Wise -Pace HS (FL) - 2026 - MVP
#390 - Jeremiah Barrow - AH Parker HS (AL) - 2024
#392 - Ashland Husainy - Shoals Christian School (AL) - 2025
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
#85 - CJ Wyatt - John Carroll Catholic HS (AL) - 2024
#205 - Henry Smith - Hoover HS (AL) - 2026
#449 - Drew Collins - Minor HS (AL) - 2024 - MVP
#553 - Corey Tims - Pike Road HS (AL) - 2025
#213 - Carnell Jackson - Auburn HS (AL) - 2026
LINEBACKERS
#15 - Trey Sanders - Hoover HS (AL) - 2026
#84 - DeAndre Williams - Jordan HS (AL) - 2024
#457 - Rod Ivy - Clay-Chalkville HS (AL) - 2024 - MVP
#451 - Ashton White - Auburn HS (AL) - 2024
#452 - Jared Brundidge - Shades Valley HS (AL) - 2026
DEFENSIVE BACKS
#18 - Michael Wiggins - Jones HS (AL) - 2025
#17 - Collin Flanigan - Auburn HS (AL) - 2026
#453 - Sid Walker - Sparkman HS (AL) - 2024 - MVP
#19 - Daunte Williams -Jordan HS (AL) - 2025
#456 - Zach Archer - John Carroll Catholic HS (AL) - 2024