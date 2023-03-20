VTO Sports recognizes a Top 5 and a MVP in each position. They also select special underclassmen as well. Those players get invites to the All-American Challenge to be held July 7-9 at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.

VTO Sports hosted their VTO Sports Elite 100 showcase at A.H. Parker High School in Birmingham (AL) on Saturday March 18. The event had over 125 players registered from mainly Alabama and a few other states represented to participate. Each player got quality teaching and techniques from former college/NFL players. The highlight of the event is the one-on-one competitions where the players can show off their talents.

Coach Vince Jacobs, National Camp Director:

"We had a real talk with the parents and promised that VTO will always do a camp in Birmingham every year. Many of the major camp people don’t come to Birmingham anymore, but there’s a ton of talent in Birmingham. The camp was solid we had 125 athletes registered and we were able to evaluate them and find some really good athletes for the All-American Challenge.

It was a clear and chilly day, but the athletes put on a great show. The OL/DL & RBs were the most talented groups.

We are looking forward to seeing many of these athletes compete in the All-American Challenge.”





Here are the award winners: