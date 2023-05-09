VTO Sports Elite 100 - Central State Recap
VTO Sports hosted their Elite 100 showcase at Central State University in Wilberforce, OH, on Sunday May 7. The event had players registered from mainly Ohio and a few other states represented to participate. Each player got quality teaching and techniques from former college/NFL players. The highlight of the event is the one-on-one competitions where the players can show off their talents.
VTO Sports recognizes a Top 5 and a MVP in each position. They also select special underclassmen as well. Those players get invites to the All-American Challenge to be held July 7-9 at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.
Coach Vince Jacobs, National Camp Director:
“The day started with rain and storms so we moved everyone into the gym. The athletes and parents were able to be to comfortable and dry. The best part was that the Central State University Head Football Coach Kevin Porter was able to speak to the parents and allow them to ask questions. This was really helpful to many parents trying to figure out the new recruiting process due to transfer portal and how it impacts high school athletes. Once we moved outside we have a great camp. The top position groups of the day were RBs, WRs, TEs and DBs. The CSU coaching staff worked along side the VTO coaches. There was a ton of teaching and evaluation. The best part came at the end of the day when CSU offered 4 athletes a scholarship.”
Here are the award winners:
QUARTERBACKS
#947 - Aiden Brehm - Clermont Northeastern HS (OH) - 2024
#920 - Jackson Smith - Arcanum HS (OH) - 2027
#5 - Landon Holley - Home School - 2027 - MVP (first ever middle school MVP)
#4 - Andrew Witherington - Tates Creek HS (KY) - 2024
#925 - Reid Grimmer - Spring Lake HS (MI) - 2025
RUNNING BACKS
#207 - Gregory Hutcheson - Brownstown Central HS (IN) - 2025
#184 - Lamont Alexander - Hazelwood HS (MO) -2023
#415 - Hunter Kerr - Miamisburg HS (OH) - 2025 - MVP
#327 - Mason Ziegler - Olentangy Berlin HS (OH) - 2024
#333 - Chase Heiland - Portsmouth HS (OH) - 2025
WIDE RECEIVERS
#183 - Juan Underwood III - Xenia HS (OH) - 2024
#182 - Derron Howard - Butler HS (OH) - 2026
#334 - Preston Smith - Archbishop Moeller HS (OH) - 2024 - MVP
#330 - Kellin Putnam - Crestview HS (OH) - 2024
#329 - Austin Knowles - Medina HS (OH) - 2024
TIGHT ENDS
#309 - Jackson Davis - Oldham County HS (KY) - 2027
#685 - Jeremiah Douglas - Eastmoor Academy (OH) - 2025
#689 - Tommy Mehring - Turpin HS (OH) - 2024 - MVP
#413 - Alexander Bess - Dixie HS (OH) - 2025
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
#687 - Bailey Suwinski - New Albany HS (OH) - 2025
#688 - Kameron Hynes - Kenton Ridge HS (OH) - 2024 - MVP
#450 -Ethan Miller - Holy Names Catholic HS (ON) - 2024
#69 - Jackson Geyer - Portsmouth West HS (OH) - 2025
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
#627 - Slade Gonzales - St. Francis HS (NY) - 2024
#97 - Liam Putnam - Crestview HS (OH) - 2026
#85 - Jarquise Rondo - Davis HS (IN) - 2024 - MVP
#260 - Gavin Fultz - Hazard HS (KY) - 2024
#629 - Edward Jones - Northmont HS (OH) - 2024
LINEBACKERS
#632 - Brayden Webb - Minford HS (OH) - 2023
#259 - Talan Cannon - Meadowbrook HS (OH) - 2025
#108 - Maurice McLaren - Mount Carmel HS (IN) - 2024 - MVP
#36 - John Black - Huntington HS (OH) - 2024
DEFENSIVE BACKS
#724 - Jaden Stevens - Colerain HS (OH) - 2024
#723 - Braylen Metcalfe - Davis HS (IN) - 2024
#128 - Javyn Martin - Springfield HS (OH) - 2024 - MVP
#126 - Trenton Lee - Xenia HS (OH) - 2024
#35 - Baron White - Dunbar Early College (OH) - 2025