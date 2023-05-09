VTO Sports recognizes a Top 5 and a MVP in each position. They also select special underclassmen as well. Those players get invites to the All-American Challenge to be held July 7-9 at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.

VTO Sports hosted their Elite 100 showcase at Central State University in Wilberforce, OH, on Sunday May 7. The event had players registered from mainly Ohio and a few other states represented to participate. Each player got quality teaching and techniques from former college/NFL players. The highlight of the event is the one-on-one competitions where the players can show off their talents.

Coach Vince Jacobs, National Camp Director:

“The day started with rain and storms so we moved everyone into the gym. The athletes and parents were able to be to comfortable and dry. The best part was that the Central State University Head Football Coach Kevin Porter was able to speak to the parents and allow them to ask questions. This was really helpful to many parents trying to figure out the new recruiting process due to transfer portal and how it impacts high school athletes. Once we moved outside we have a great camp. The top position groups of the day were RBs, WRs, TEs and DBs. The CSU coaching staff worked along side the VTO coaches. There was a ton of teaching and evaluation. The best part came at the end of the day when CSU offered 4 athletes a scholarship.”









Here are the award winners: