VTO Sports Elite 100 - Charlotte Recap

VTO Sports hosted their Elite 100 showcase at Johnson C Smith University in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, March 2. The event had players registered from mainly North Carolina and a few other states represented to participate. Each player got quality teaching and techniques from former college/NFL players. The highlight of the event is the one-on-one competitions where the players can show off their talents.
VTO Sports recognizes a Top 5 and a MVP in each position. They also select special underclassmen as well. Those players get invites to the All-American Challenge to be held June 28-28 at Mallard Creek HS in Charlotte, NC.
Coach Vince Jacobs, Camp Director;
“This was our first camp of the 2025 camp season. We could not have hoped for a better start to the season. The camp was hosted by Johnson C Smith coaches including the CIAA Coach of the Year Maurice Flowers.
The camp opened in historic Brayboy Gym with check-in and parent talk. Coach Flowers hosted a Q&A for parents to help them navigate the new environment with the transfer portal. It is now a major part of college recruiting.
The athletes moved to the field, where we finished the combine testing and moved into to football camp. The O-line & D-line were the stars of this camp. We have over 60 linemen at the camp.
We also had a great group on middle school athletes. We invited them to come back for the VTO Mega Middle School Showcase on May 4th at Mallard Creek HS.
This is VTO Sports’ 17th Camp season and we are still looking for those “Diamonds in the Rough” and helping them get seen. Thanks to my team of coaches and staff.”
Here are the top award winners:
Two of the participants of the VTO Sports Elite 100 camp received scholarship offers to play football at JC Smith Universite. Coach Maurice Flowers offered offensive lineman Jamaare Williams, a class of 2026 student-athlete from Olympic High School in Charlotte, NC. He also offered class of 2026 tight end River Thayne from Carolina Forest High School in Myrtle Beach, SC.
MIDDLE SCHOOL PARTICIPANTS
Top MS Player: #67 - EJ Abrams-Ward - QB - 2028 - Thomasville HS (NC)
Most Push ups - #57 - Elijah Stradford - 2029 -Dutchman Creek MS (SC) - 4.44
QUARTERBACKS
#118 - Noah Harris - 2026 - Palisades HS (NC)
#70 - Cameron Clayton - 2026 - Independence HS (NC) - MVP
#151 - Kendall Jackson - 2027 - Gray's Creek HS (NC)
RUNNING BACKS
#58 - Donovan Poore - 2026 - Palisades HS (NC)
#170 - Jeremiah Hall - 2026 - James Kenan HS (NC)
#857 - Jaden Hartsfield - 2027 - Southern Nash HS (NC) - MVP
#559 - Justin McBean - 2025 - North Meck HS (NC)
#508 - Xzaiver Edmond - 2028 - Mallard Creek HS (NC)
WIDE RECEIVERS
#85 -David Zelaya - 2026 - James Kenan HS (NC)
#557 - Hunter Grier - 2028 - Palisades HS (NC)
#585 - Dominik Danzy - 2027 - West Stanly HS (NC) - MVP
#36 - Phillip Poole - 2025 - West Charlotte HS (NC)
#75 - Austin Godley - 2028 - West Stanly HS (NC)
TIGHT ENDS
#8 - River Thayne - 2026 - Carolina Forest HS (SC) - MVP
#854 - Braden Phillips - 2026 - SC Association Independent Home Schools (SC)
OFFENSIVE LINE
#858 - Nathaniel Baker - 2026 - South Meck HS (NC)
#907 - Nolan Jefferson - 2026 - Palisades HS (NC)
#986 - Jamaarre Williams - 2026 - Olympic HS (NC) - MVP
#64 - John Dilone - 2026 - Palisades HS (NC)
#985 - Will Johnson - 2027 - Charlotte Catholic HS (NC)
DEFENSIVE LINE
#396 Tyler Bennett - 2026 - Mallard Creek HS (NC)
#21 Jacob Banks - 2026 - Harding HS (NC)
#104 Kai Phinazee - 2027 - Forest Hills HS (NC) - MVP
#408 Jack Nelin - 2026 - Mooresville HS (NC)
#52 Zaidyn Brodie - 2027 - North Meck HS (NC)
LINEBACKERS
#409 Dewayne Davis - 2025 - North Gaston HS (NC)
#34 Zaire Crommarty - 2026 - Independence HS (NC)
#29 Sam Yarbrough - 2026 - West Stanly HS (NC) - MVP
#28 Kaleb Cullingford - 2026 - West Stanly HS (NC)
#27 Carter Yow - 2026 - West Stanly HS (NC)
DEFENSIVE BACKS
#71 Cornell Dunham III - 2028 - Palisades HS (NC)
#221 Gavin Gibson - 2026 - Independence HS (NC) - MVP
#223 Enijahe Whitworth - 2027 - Cherryville HS (NC)
1-ON-1 SKILLS
#221 - Gavin Gibson - DB - 2026 - Independence HS (NC)
#585 - Dominik Danzy - WR - 2027 - West Stanly HS (NC)
1-ON-1 LINEMEN
#104 - Kai Phinazee - DL - 2027 - Forest Hills HS (NC)
#986 - Jamaare Williams - OL - 2026 - Olympic HS (NC)