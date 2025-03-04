VTO Sports Elite 100 - Charlotte Recap

VTO Sports recognizes a Top 5 and a MVP in each position. They also select special underclassmen as well. Those players get invites to the All-American Challenge to be held June 28-28 at Mallard Creek HS in Charlotte, NC.

VTO Sports hosted their Elite 100 showcase at Johnson C Smith University in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, March 2. The event had players registered from mainly North Carolina and a few other states represented to participate. Each player got quality teaching and techniques from former college/NFL players. The highlight of the event is the one-on-one competitions where the players can show off their talents.

Coach Vince Jacobs, Camp Director;

“This was our first camp of the 2025 camp season. We could not have hoped for a better start to the season. The camp was hosted by Johnson C Smith coaches including the CIAA Coach of the Year Maurice Flowers.

The camp opened in historic Brayboy Gym with check-in and parent talk. Coach Flowers hosted a Q&A for parents to help them navigate the new environment with the transfer portal. It is now a major part of college recruiting.

The athletes moved to the field, where we finished the combine testing and moved into to football camp. The O-line & D-line were the stars of this camp. We have over 60 linemen at the camp.

We also had a great group on middle school athletes. We invited them to come back for the VTO Mega Middle School Showcase on May 4th at Mallard Creek HS.

This is VTO Sports’ 17th Camp season and we are still looking for those “Diamonds in the Rough” and helping them get seen. Thanks to my team of coaches and staff.”

Here are the top award winners: