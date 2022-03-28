VTO Sports Elite 100 - Charlotte Results
VTO Sports hosted their VTO Sports Elite 100 showcase at Cox Mill High School in Concord, NC on Sunday March 27th. The event had 180 players registered from all over the nation participated. Each player got quality teaching and techniques from former college/NFL players. The highlight of the event is the one-on-one competitions where the players can show off their talents.
Catapult Sports, one of the top scouting services nation-wide will be at all the events to help the student-athletes with exposure. One new thing will be the new technological vest that will be available at the events.
VTO Sports recognizes a Top 5 and a MVP in each position. They also select special underclassmen as well. Those players get invites to the All-American Challenge to be held July 9-10 at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.
COACH VINCE JACOBS OBSERVATIONS
"We had 180 registrations and it was our largest event of the camp season. We also had 25 middle school athletes in which was our biggest group. We want to say a huge thank you to our home city of Charlotte for supporting VTO all these years. I wanted to give a shoutout to an eighth grader who won the MVP in the LB group. Justin Abanaguah made history as the first middle school player to win the MVP in a position group."
Here are the award winners:
STRONGEST MAN
185-lb - 29 reps
#220 - Rodrick McRae, Jr. - Marion HS (SC) - 2024
FASTEST MAN
HAND-TIMED 40-TIME - 4.55
#67 - Zavian Smith - Kings Mountain HS (NC) - 2024
UNDERCLASSMEN AWARD
#232 - Lorquis Lilly - NC - 2026
#489 - Malachi Gilchrist (Bell) - NC - 2026 - Gatorade MVP Award
#471 - Aaryn Tate - NC - 2026
QUARTERBACKS
#36 - Joshua Sims - Gaffney HS (SC) - 2025
#235 - Cole Wilson - Cape Fear HS (NC) - 2023
#236 - Jaydon Richardson - South View HS (NS) - 2023
#237 - Abraham Fenwick - George Washington HS (WV) - 2024 - MVP
#12 - Nicholas Williamson - Page HS (NC) - 2023
#37 - Johnathan Montague, Jr. - Knightdale HS (NC) - 2024
#20 - Kaden Kline - Central Cabarrus HS (NC) - 2024
RUNNING BACKS
#47 - Akil Williams - Hough HS (NC) - 2023
#482 - Samuel Haines - Latin HS (NC) - 2023
#488 - Marquis Fenton - Enloe HS (NC) - 2024
#478 - Derek McKnight, Jr. - Myers Park HS (NC) - 2023 - MVP
#511 - Favour Murtala - Cape Fear HS (NC) - 2024
#65 - Jayden Shotwell - Seventy-First HS (NC) - 2023
#46 - N'Carrius Woodard - Fike HS (NC) - 2024 - not pictured
WIDE RECEIVERS
#475 - Nick Bierman - Marvin Ridge HS (NC) - 2025
#485 - Zaiyon Evans - Cox Mill HS (NC) - 2023
#43 - Kendall Harris - Cox Mill HS (NC) - 2023
#497 - Devonte Hill - Cape Fear HS (NC) - 2023
#510 - Jacary Lightsey - Cape Fear HS (NC) - 2023 - MVP
#48 - Josiah Gary - Leesville Road HS (NC) - 2023
#44 - Brandon Tate - Apex HS (NC) - 2024
#59 - Aaron Graham - Mooresville HS (NC) - 2025
TIGHT ENDS
#124 - Chesney Welch - Randleman HS (NC) - 2023
#125 - Carter Lewensten - Cox Mill HS (NC) - 2023
#78 - William Brown - Independence HS (NC) - 2024 - MVP
#350 - Mason Powell - Northwood HS (NC) - 2024
#347 - Bryce Rothwell - Lucy Beckham HS (SC) - 2024
#127 - Ledarrion Menter - Northwest Cabarrus HS (NC) - 2025
OFFENSIVE LINE
#123 - Umar Rockhead - Mallard Creek HS (NC) - 2024
#356 - Tyson Moorer - Providence Day School (NC) - 2023
#23 - Jayden Smith - Ashbrook HS (NC) - 2023 - MVP
#101 - Jesus Becerra - Freedom HS (NC) - 2024
#126 - Justin Rogers - Central Cabarrus HS (NC) - 2024
#560 - Zachary Moss - York Comprehensive HS (SC) - 2023
DEFENSIVE LINE
#16 - Isaiah Austin - West Laurens HS (GA) - 2023
#421 - Jonathan Hinnant - Hunt HS (NC) - 2025
#9 - Donovan Dozier - Cardinal Gibbons HS (NC) - 2023 - MVP - kneeling
#94 - Ki'Shawn Harvey - Knightdale HS (NC) - 2023
#61 - DJ Watkins - North Stanly HS (NC) - 2023
#230 - Rasean Marajah - Catawba Ridge HS (SC) - 2025
LINEBACKERS
#164 - Luke Gilbertson - Hickory Ridge HS (NC) - 2023
#103 - Tyrek Brown - Mallard Creek HS (NC) - 2024
#231 - Justin Abanaguah - NC - 2026 - MVP
#215 - Sam Cowher - Cox Mill HS (NC) - 2023
#222 - Robert Mallard III - Rabun Gap-Nacoochee HS (GA) - 2023
#220 - Robert McRae, Jr. - Marion HS (SC) - 2024
DEFENSIVE BACKS
#219 - Elijah McKoy - Mallard Creek HS (NC) - 2023
#263 - Tyshawn Sanders - Marion HS (SC) - 2024
#266 - Sivan Smith - South View HS (NC) - 2023
#262 - Camryn Williams-Dalton - West Charlotte HS (NC) - 2023 = MVP
#70 - Alex Hunt - Hartsville HS (SC) - 2022
#264 - Quaysheed Scott - Marion HS (SC) - 2024