VTO Sports Elite 100 - Chicago Recap
VTO Sports hosted their VTO Sports Elite 100 showcase at Brother Rice High School in Chicago, IL on Saturday May 14. The event had 150 players registered from Chicago and surrounding areas to participate. Each player got quality teaching and techniques from former college/NFL players. The highlight of the event is the one-on-one competitions where the players can show off their talents.
VTO Sports recognizes a Top 5 and a MVP in each position. They also select special underclassmen as well. Those players get invites to the All-American Challenge to be held July 9-10 at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.
COACH VINCE JACOBS OBSERVATIONS
“"We had over 150 registered athletes for the camp here in Chicago. The running back and linebacker were the top groups followed by the wide receivers and defensive linemen. We had some solid middle school athletes here as well. It was a solid camp with tons of great plays during the 7-on-7 and 1-on-1 segments. We are excited about the future of midwest talent."
Here are the award winners:
STRONGEST MAN
185-lb - 30
#468 - Cole Robinson - Oak Park/River Forest HS IL - 2023
#460 - Elijah Chandler - Center Grove HS IN - 2024
FASTEST MAN
40-TIME - 4.53
#550 - Cameron Ashley - Simeon Career Academy IL - 2023
MIDDLE SCHOOL AWARD
#556 - Rico Schriber - IL - 2026
#348 - Owen Lansu - IL - 2026
#593 - Hayward Howard, Jr. - LA - 2027
QUARTERBACKS
#79 - Brady Palmer - St. Isidore HS IL - 2026
#336 - Jalen Bea - Christ the King Jesuit College Prep School IL - 2024
#335 - Kevin Stanislo - Aurora Central Catholic HS IL - 2024 - MVP
#344 -Skyler Wolf - Guilford HS IL - 2024
#347 - Scott Ballentine - Andrean HS IL - 2024
RUNNING BACKS
#61 - Jacob Dillon - Staunton HS IL - 2023
#360 - Nick Criscione - Wheaton Warrenville South HS IL - 2023
#444 - Walker Davis - Wheaton North HS IL - 2024 - MVP
#39 - Nicholas Malueg - Marion HS IL - 2023
#37 - Quincy Robinson - Corliss IL - 2025
WIDE RECEIVERS
#104 - Jaden Wayt - North Vigo HS IN - 2023
#147 - Brandon Woods - Thornton Fractional South HS IL - 2023
#550 - Cameron Ashley - Simeon Career Academy IL - 2023
#445 - Jhace Massey - Gladwin HS MI - 2024 - MVP
#51 - Michael Bos - Brother RIce HS IL - 2023
#35 - Charlie Cruse - Downers Grove North HS IL - 2025
TIGHT ENDS
#455 - Brady Ninowski - Batavia HS IL - 2023
#43 - Brayden Duerksen - Prairie HS IA - 2023 - MVP
#454 - George Williams - Roosevelt HS IA - 2023
#193 - not pictured
OFFENSIVE LINE
#359 - Spencer Cerceo - Brother Rice HS IL - 2025
#446 - Danny Zarco - Lyons Township HS OL - 2024
#354 - Logan Brasfield - Yorkville HS IL - 2024 - MVP
#351 - M.J. Hansen - Burlington Central HS IL - 2024
#44 - Jonathan Hayes - Montini Catholic HS IL - 2025
DEFENSIVE LINE
#489 - Jack Gallier - Mahomet-Seymour HS IL - 2024
#155 - David Blake - Fenwick HS IL - 2024
#460 - Elijah Chandler - Center Grove HS IL - 2024 - MVP
#468 - Cole Roberson - Oak Park/River Forest HS IL - 2023
#458 - Boston Bower - Huntley HS IL - 2023
LINEBACKERS
#568 - A. Michael Davis - North Oldham HS KY - 2023
#506 - Brogan Ling - Lincoln Southwest HS NE - 2023
#394 - A.J. Mancilla - Bradley-Bourbonnais HS IL - 2024 - MVP
#497 - Joe Calacci - Andrean HS IN - 2023
#566 - Ashton Philips - Waubensie Valley IL - 2024
DEFENSIVE BACKS
#593 - Hayward Howard, Jr. - IL - 2027
#595 - Tai Sesta - Joliet Catholic Academy IL - 2023
#399 - Jaiden Thomas - Streamwood HS IL - 2023 - MVP
#563 - Neal May, Jr. - Bradley-Bourbonnais HS IL - 2023
#565 - Elijah Romeus - Fenwick HS IL - 2024