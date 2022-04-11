VTO Sports Elite 100 - Cincinnati Results
VTO Sports hosted their VTO Sports Elite 100 showcase at Winton Woods High School located in Cincinnati, OH on Saturday April 9. The event had 120 players registered from Cincinnati and surrounding areas to participate. Each player got quality teaching and techniques from former college/NFL players. The highlight of the event is the one-on-one competitions where the players can show off their talents.
Catapult Sports, one of the top scouting services nation-wide will be at all the events to help the student-athletes with exposure. One new thing will be the new technological vest that will be available at the events.
VTO Sports recognizes a Top 5 and a MVP in each position. They also select special underclassmen as well. Those players get invites to the All-American Challenge to be held July 9-10 at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.
COACH VINCE JACOBS OBSERVATIONS
"It was VTO Sports first time in Cincinnati. We had 120 athletes that braved the chilly weather conditions for a solid camp at Winton Woods High School. We had a bunch very talented athletes from the Ohio area.. The wide receiver group was the most talented."
Here are the award winners:
STRONGEST MAN
185-lb - 29 reps
#167 - Elijah Chandler - Center Grove HS (IN) - 2024
FASTEST MAN
40-TIME - 4.62
#78 - Lukas Roddy - Lebanon HS (OH) - 2024
#74 - Dejevon McFerson - Speedway HS (IN) - 2023 - won run-off
#25 - Jake Bates - Mason HS (OH) - 2023
MIDDLE SCHOOL AWARD
#195 - Michael Colburn - 2027 - OH
QUARTERBACKS
#1 - Zander Brazel - East Noble HS (IN) - 2024
#3 - Mason Mattingly - LaSalle HS (OH) - 2023 - MVP
#266 - Van George - Winton Woods HS (OH) - 2024
#4 - Tony Flatt - Covenant Christian HS (IN) - 2023
RUNNING BACKS
#149 - Jamykle Benison - Garfield Heights HS (OH) - 2023
#84 - Braylen Gillard - Franklin Central HS (IN) - 2024
#74 - Dejevon McFerson - Speedway HS (IN) - 2023 - MVP
#81 - Curtis Jones - Cabell Midland HS (WV) - 2024
#56 - Bobby Ogles - Olentangy Orange HS (OH) - 2023
WIDE RECEIVERS
#347 - Adrian Norton - Stebbins HS (OH) - 2023
#57 - Daniel Colbrun - Avon HS (OH) - 2023
#154 - Donya Borden - Princeton HS (OH) - 2023
#98 - Justin Green - Lakota East HS (OH) - 2023 - MVP
#101 - Scooter Polk - Mount Pleasant Senior HS (MI) - 2023
#71 - Guy Bailey - Somerset HS (KY) - 2024
TIGHT ENDS
#55 - Nolan Hunter - Scott HS (KY) - 2023 - MVP
#344 - Brandon Holder - West Clermont HS (OH) - 2022
OFFENSIVE LINE
#376 - Raphael Greene - Winton Woods HS (OH) - 2025
#137 - Logan Peters - Medina HS (OH) - 2024
#140 - Noah Schneider - East Central HS (IN) - 2024 - MVP
#144 - Garrett Pittman - Lebanon HS (OH) - 2023
#139 - James Swaim - Vinton County HS (OH) - 2024
DEFENSIVE LINE
#333 - Dimarion Gill - Lutheran West HS (OH) - 2025
#20 - Liam Putman - Crestview HS (OH) - 2026
#330 - Owen Russell - Ketterling Fairmont HS (OH) - 2023 - MVP
#167 - Elijah Chandler - Center Grove HS (IN) - 2024
#89 - Evan Black - Lebanon HS (OH) - 2024
LINEBACKERS
#357 - Owen Hire - Vinton County HS (OH) - 2024
#242 - Rashaad Glenn - Archbishop Moeller HS (OH) - 2023 - MVP
#396 - Jacob Mullinger - Centerville HS (OH) - 2023
#392 - Jaren Bush - Hamilton Southeastern HS (IN) - 2024
DEFENSIVE BACKS
#391 - Rayzier Jones - Fairfield HS (OH) - 2024
#25 - Jake Bates - Mason HS (OH) - 2023
#401 - Jahmale Clark - Trotwood-Madison HS (OH) - 2025 - MVP
#23 - Lamont Cox - Archbishop Moeller HS (OH) - 2023
#397 - Deeno Allen-Johnson - Chaminade-Julienne Catholic HS (OH) - 2025