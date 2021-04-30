 NCPreps - VTO Sports Elite 100 Combine: Fort Mill SC
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-30 11:36:31 -0500') }} football Edit

VTO Sports Elite 100 Combine: Fort Mill SC

Deana King • NCPreps
Publisher
@NCPreps
I’m a 1993 graduate of Wingate University. I’ve been covering N.C. high school sports for over 25 years.

VTO Sports Elite 100 Showcase Preview

The VTO Sports Elite 100 Showcase gives football prospects the opportunity to showcase their talents and skills against other elite high school football players from around their region. This is also a great opportunity to get coached by a top-notch staff. During the event, we provide athletes and parents with a wealth of information on NCAA eligibility, the recruiting process, and a life skills session.

Elite 100 Showcase includes the following:

► Agility Stations

► Position Specific Drills

► Team Drills

► 7 on 7 off/def

► One-on-Ones

►Vicis Linemen Challenge


The MVPs from each position group will be awarded an Invite to the "VTO Sports All-American Challenge”.


Date: May 9th 2021

Location: Catawba Ridge HS - 1180 Fort Mill Pkwy

Fort Mill, SC 29715

Time: 9:00am Check-In / End at 2:00pm

Cost: $100

For more info: www.vtosports.net

REGISTER HERE:!!

Use code: FM21

