NCPreps - VTO Sports Elite 100 Combine: Fort Mill SC

VTO Sports Elite 100 Combine: Fort Mill SC
VTO Sports Elite 100 Showcase Preview
The VTO Sports Elite 100 Showcase gives football prospects the opportunity to showcase their talents and skills against other elite high school football players from around their region. This is also a great opportunity to get coached by a top-notch staff. During the event, we provide athletes and parents with a wealth of information on NCAA eligibility, the recruiting process, and a life skills session.
Elite 100 Showcase includes the following:
► Agility Stations
► Position Specific Drills
► Team Drills
► 7 on 7 off/def
► One-on-Ones
►Vicis Linemen Challenge
The MVPs from each position group will be awarded an Invite to the "VTO Sports All-American Challenge”.
Date: May 9th 2021
Location: Catawba Ridge HS - 1180 Fort Mill Pkwy
Fort Mill, SC 29715
Time: 9:00am Check-In / End at 2:00pm
Cost: $100
For more info: www.vtosports.net
Use code: FM21