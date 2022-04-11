VTO Sports Elite 100 - Detroit Results
VTO Sports hosted their VTO Sports Elite 100 showcase at River Rouge (MI) High School on Sunday April 10. The event had 130 players registered from Detroit and surrounding areas to participate. Each player got quality teaching and techniques from former college/NFL players. The highlight of the event is the one-on-one competitions where the players can show off their talents.
Catapult Sports, one of the top scouting services nation-wide will be at all the events to help the student-athletes with exposure. One new thing will be the new technological vest that will be available at the events.
VTO Sports recognizes a Top 5 and a MVP in each position. They also select special underclassmen as well. Those players get invites to the All-American Challenge to be held July 9-10 at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.
COACH VINCE JACOBS OBSERVATIONS
"It’s been seven years since VTO has been in Detroit. We had around 130 athletes attend the camp. It was one of our best camps of the season. We had our first female athlete kicker Bailee Stewart out of Fitch High School in Ohio to attend a VTO Sport combine. The camp had solid group of quarterbacks, wide receivers, and linemen. We also had one of our top bench press performers in Isaiah Ploucha out of Divine Hand High School in Michigan, who did 31 reps of 185 pounds.
Here are the award winners:
STRONGEST MAN
185-lb - 32 reps
#354 - Isaiah Ploucha - Divine Child HS (MI) - 2023
FASTEST MAN
40-TIME: 4.42
#187 - Corey Royster - Dakota HS (MI) - 2023
MIDDLE SCHOOL AWARD
#222 - Marcello Vitti - 2026 - MI
#72 - Dominic Letlow - 2027 - OH
#176 - Bradan Corbett - 2027 - IN - pictured with QBs
QUARTERBACKS
#177 - Sunny Kadlitz - Berkley HS (MI) - 2024
#460 - Peyton Slaven - Homestead Senior HS (IN) - 2023
260 - Connor Wolf - Catholic Central HS (MI) - 2024
#464 - Tyler Tusai - Padua Franciscan HS (OH - 2024 - MVP
#6 - Brayden Clark - Fairfield HS (IN) - 2024
#176 - Bradan Corbett - 2027 - IN
RUNNING BACKS
#404 - Alex Van Sweden - Vicksburg HS (MI) - 2024
#195 - Omari Carter - Carlson HS (MI) - 2023
#86 - Brendan Haisenleder - Cardinal Mooney Catholic HS (MI) - 2023 - MVP
#305 - Da'Zohn Greer - Chandler Park Academy (MI) - 2023
#308 - Kayden Forbes - West Ottawa HS (MI) - 2024
WIDE RECEIVERS
#307 - Adrian Barnes - Taylor HS (MI) - 2024
#304 - Donald Corlew III - Gladwin HS (MI) - 2025
#185 - JT Webber - Grand Blanc Community HS (MI) - 2024 - MVP
#188 - Grant Calcagno - Rochester HS (MI) - 2023
#83 - Briheem Rabhi - Fraser HS (MI) - 2024
#74 - Justin Perry - Grand Blanc Community HS (MI) - 2023
TIGHT ENDS
#343 - Tucker Wrubel - Mattawan HS (MI) - 2024
#134 - Jax Wilson - Hartland HS (MI) - 2023 - MVP
#69 - Xavier Newsom - River Rouge HS (MI) - 2025
OFFENSIVE LINE
#18 - Jamar May - River Rouge HS (MI) - 2023
#17 - Ryan Ross - West Bloomfield HS (MI) - 2024
#11 - Jacob Kropchak - Stoney Creek HS (MI) - 2024 - MVP
#132 - Joey Pruchnic - Dakota HS (MI) - 2023
#54 - Evan Curtiss - Fowler HS (MI) - 2024
DEFENSIVE LINE
#163 - Brendon Keahl - Lapeer HS (MI) - 2023
#159 - Preston Goff - Howell HS (MI) - 2023
#362 - J'veonne Lee - River Rouge HS (MI) - 2023 - MVP
#354 - Isaiah Ploucha - Divine Child HS (MI) - 2023
#439 - Andre Woods - Robbinsdale Cooper HS (MN) - 2024
LINEBACKERS
#29 - Nick Waszczenko - Clarkston HS (MI) - 2024
#373 - Leonardo Garcia - River Rouge HS (MI) - 2024
#225 - Christen Ward-Lewis - River Rouge HS (MI) - 2023 - MVP
#390 - Callin Scott - Harper Woods HS (MI) - 2025
#353 - Cayden Garcia - Minooka Community HS (IL) - 2024
DEFENSIVE BACKS
#226 - Andrew Stewart - Brighton HS (MI) - 2023
#223 - Lamont Gordon - River Rouge HS (MI) - 2023
#224 - Markell Gilford - River Rouge HS (MI) - 2023 - MVP
#42 - Micah Davis - Dexter HS (MI) - 2023
#82 - England Allen - Wayne HS (OH) - 2023