VTO Sports Elite 100 - Durham Recap

VTO Sports recognizes a Top 5 and a MVP in each position. They also select special underclassmen as well. Those players get invites to the All-American Challenge to be held July 9-10 at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.

VTO Sports hosted their VTO Sports Elite 100 showcase at Durham (NC) County Stadium on Sunday May 29. The event had 150 players registered from North Carolina and several other surrounding states to participate. Each player got quality teaching and techniques from former college/NFL players. The highlight of the event is the one-on-one competitions where the players can show off their talents.

COACH VINCE JACOBS OBSERVATIONS

"What a great way to close the Elite 100 Camp series in my home state of North Caroina with over 150 athletes registered from 13 states competing for the final invites to the All-American Challenge on July 8-10. This has been one VTO Sports' best camp season. The group of athletes here at Durham were solid."

"The defensive line, linebackers, and wide receivers led the way. The level of energy from the athletes and parents was special. One of our goals this season was to help athletes get ready for the college one day camps I feel we made our goal."

"The All-American Challenge is on July 8-10 after all the college one day camps. This was the last opportunity to get major exposure before the 2022 football season. I'm looking forward to seeing many of these athletes compete."

Here are the award winners: