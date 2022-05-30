VTO Sports Elite 100 - Durham Recap
VTO Sports hosted their VTO Sports Elite 100 showcase at Durham (NC) County Stadium on Sunday May 29. The event had 150 players registered from North Carolina and several other surrounding states to participate. Each player got quality teaching and techniques from former college/NFL players. The highlight of the event is the one-on-one competitions where the players can show off their talents.
VTO Sports recognizes a Top 5 and a MVP in each position. They also select special underclassmen as well. Those players get invites to the All-American Challenge to be held July 9-10 at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.
COACH VINCE JACOBS OBSERVATIONS
"What a great way to close the Elite 100 Camp series in my home state of North Caroina with over 150 athletes registered from 13 states competing for the final invites to the All-American Challenge on July 8-10. This has been one VTO Sports' best camp season. The group of athletes here at Durham were solid."
"The defensive line, linebackers, and wide receivers led the way. The level of energy from the athletes and parents was special. One of our goals this season was to help athletes get ready for the college one day camps I feel we made our goal."
"The All-American Challenge is on July 8-10 after all the college one day camps. This was the last opportunity to get major exposure before the 2022 football season. I'm looking forward to seeing many of these athletes compete."
Here are the award winners:
FASTEST MAN: 4.44 40 TIME
#49 - Isaish Dawson - Smithfield-Selma HS (NC) - 2024
STRONGEST MAN - 29 reps @ 185lbs
#1- Antonio McCallister - Union Pines HS (NC) - 2023
MIDDLE SCHOOL TOP PERFORMERS
#103 Jonah Boone - NC 2027
#55 - Jayon Harris - NC - 2026
#77 - Luke Faulkner - BC - 2026 - Gatorade Award
#48 - Rayce Stone - SC - 2027
#80 - Tremayne Ashford - NC - 2026
TOP 5 QUARTBACKS
#558 Tyler Davis - Gray's Creek HS (NC) - 2024
#16 - Shay Ragland - Ledford HS (NC) - 2024
#30 - Jacob Taylor - Garner HS (NC) - 2023 - MVP
#76 - Richard Prince - South Brunswick HS (NC) - 2024
#25 - Liam Nixon - James Island Charter (SC) - 2023
TOP 5 RUNNING BACKS
#14 - Brandon Basnight - Wake Forest HS (NC) - 2023
#88 - Ny'Quaurius Armston - Wake Forest HS (NC) - 2024
#94 - E.J. Norris - Wake Forest HS (NC) - 2023 - MVP
#121 - Arthur McQueen - Stanhope Elmore HS (AL) - 2025
#307 - Hyuga Doreus - Swansboro HS (NC) - 2023
TOP 5 WIDE RECEIVERS
#145 - Michael Shrewsbury - South Brunswick HS (NC) - 2023
#105 - Dakarai Bryant - Leesville Road HS (NC) - 2024
#49 - Isaiah Dawson - Smithfield-Selma HS (NC) - 2024 - MVP
#51 - Nathaniel Shields - Georgetown Prep (MD) - 2023
#44 - Drew Entrekin - Northwood HS (NC) - 2023
TOP 3 TIGHT ENDS
#144 - Finnegan Allen - Crest HS (NC) - 2024
#306 - Nathan Lhotsky - Bridgeport HS (WV) - 2023 - MVP
#71 - Caleb Lynch - Athens Drive HS (NC) - 2023
TOP 5 OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
#46 - Trevor Dury - Jordan HS (NC) - 2023
#33 - Tyler Clark - Jordan HS (NC) - 2024
#340 - T.J. Tucker - Hunt HS (NC) - 2024 - MVP
#15 - JaMarius Matier - Grimsley HS (NC) - 2024
#1 - Antonio McCallister - Union Pines HS (NC) - 2023
TOP 6 DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
#108 - D'Angelo Prince - 2026 - NC - underclassmen
#464 - Dezmond Barnes - Stanhope Elmore HS (AL) - 2025
#585 - Ethan Stockton - Magna Vista HS (VA) - 2024
#156 - Kevin Wilson III - Archbishop Carroll HS (DC) - 2023 - MVP
#150 - Joshua Hightower - Smithfield-Selma HS (NC) - 2023
#72 - Brayden Anderson-Sidbury - Dixon HS (NC) - 2024
TOP 5 LINEBACKERS
#41 - Jaden Cook - River Bluff HS (SC) - 2023
#39 - Jonathan Cook - River Bluff HS (SC) - 2023
#473 - Ty Kauserud - Apex Friendship HS (NC) - 2023 - MVP
#650 - Luke Sanders - RJ Reynolds HS (NC) - 2024
#82 - Matthew Jackson - Hunt HS (NC) - 2024
TOP 5 DEFENSIVE BACKS
#368 - Demarius Hester - White Oak HS (NC) - 2024
#366 - Dom'Ahnic Atkinson-Bell - North Brunswick HS (NC) - 2023
#370 - Nigel Lucas - Wake Forest HS (NC) - 2023 - MVP
#328 - Deon McLaughlin - Grimsley HS (NC) - 2024
#161 - Cole Kielborn - Loudoun Valley HS (VA) - 2024