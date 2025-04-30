VTO Sports Elite 100: Durham Results

VTO Sports recognizes a Top 5 and a MVP in each position. They also select special underclassmen as well. Those players get invites to the All-American Challenge to be held June 28-28 at Mallard Creek HS in Charlotte, NC.

VTO Sports hosted their Elite 100 combine at Durham (NC) County Memorial Stadium on Sunday, April, 27. The event had players registered from mainly North Carolina and a few other states represented to participate. Each player got quality teaching and techniques from former college/NFL players. The highlight of the event is the one-on-one competitions where the players can show off their talents.

Vince Jacobs, VTO Sports Camp Director:

“Our VTO Sports camp at Durham County Stadium on Sunday had camp numbers that were a little lower than we expected, but at least they did show up and did a great job. We had some good combine numbers with some decent 40 times. We had a camper who did an incredible bench press with 37 reps . The young man also won our Linebacker MVP and he definitely looked that role. He also had a solid 5-10-5 and 40 times so he’s definitely a college recruit.”

“We were blessed to have two football coaches from Johnson C Smith on hand to help coach.the athletes including their recruiting coordinator.”

“The weather was perfect and the vibe was really a solid camp. I like the receiver group that came and I really liked the middle school kids that showed up in this game.”

“We are just trying to keep VTO Sports active in trying to give kids opportunities. We are now consistently getting college coaches to attend our camps. I think it offers a special option that the other camps don’t.”

Here are the top award winners: