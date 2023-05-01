VTO Sports Elite 100 - Indianapolis Recap
VTO Sports hosted their Elite 100 showcase at Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis, IN, on Saturday April 29. The event had players registered from mainly Indiana and a few other states represented to participate. Each player got quality teaching and techniques from former college/NFL players. The highlight of the event is the one-on-one competitions where the players can show off their talents.
VTO Sports recognizes a Top 5 and a MVP in each position. They also select special underclassmen as well. Those players get invites to the All-American Challenge to be held July 7-9 at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.
Coach Vince Jacobs, National Camp Director:
“The VTO Elite 100 in Indianapolis was our first time in Indiana. The camp was solid and we saw some solid elite level athletes. The top groups were RBs and LBs. We look forward to making Indianapolis an annual event. We are looking forward to seeing many of these athletes at the All-American Challenge.”
Here are the award winners:
QUARTERBACKS
#914 - Kingston Dugan - Oldham County HS (KY) - 2025
#866 - K.P. Passmore - Fern Creek Traditional HS (KY) - 2025
#913 - Marshall Kmiecik - New Prairie HS (IN) - 2024 - MVP
#915 - Tate Ross-Russell - South Oldham HS (KY) - 2027
RUNNING BACKS
#393 - Matthew McKitrick - Western HS (IN) - 2026
#38 - Micah Combs - Wayne HS (OH) - 2024
#203 - Alijah Price - Davis HS (IN) - 2025 - MVP
#200 - Sam Mormino - Columbus North HS (IN) - 2025
#365 - Jayden Eagle - Eastern HS (IN) - 2024
WIDE RECEIVERS
#395 - Maguire Keller - Century HS (MN) - 2024
#394 - Jace Hurd - Avon HS (IN) - 2024
#390 - Jack Weybright - Bishop Chartard HS (IN) - 2024 - MVP
#673 - T.J. Cothron - Fern Creek Traditional HS (KY) - 2025
#204 - Thomas Stewart - Avon HS (IN) - 2026
TIGHT END
#674 - Patrick Carr - Fern Creek Traditional HS (KY) - 2025 - MVP
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
#501 - Michael Kitts - Marion HS (IN) - 2024
#135 - Simon Lorentz - Dover HS (OH) - 2024 - MVP
#93 - Luke Revell - Columbus North HS (IN) - 2024
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
#60 - Collin Jones - Heritage Christian (IN) - 2024
#624 - Dalin Hall - Oldham County HS (KY) - 2025
#100 - Quinten Mosier - New Castle Chrysler HS (IN) - 2024 - MVP
#93 - Luke Revell - Columbus North HS (IN) - 2024
#715 - Mason Henrich - Mishawaka HS (IN) - 2027
LINEBACKERS
#94 - Quentin Cremeans - Fairland HS (OH) - 2025
#61 - Lamont Gaye - SC Connections Academy (SC) - 2025
#62 - Justyn Anciso - Roncalli HS (IN) - 2024 - MVP
#293 - Jace Deakins - Northview HS (IN) - 2025
#63 - De'Metrius Young - Central HS (KY) - 2024
DEFENSIVE BACKS
#21 - Elijah Tramil - Decatur Central HS (IN) - 2024
#22 - Eric Amanfo - Decatur Central HS (IN) - 2025
#718 - Clarence Cunningham - Avon HS (IN) - 2024 - MVP
#716 - Landyn Hazelwood - Decatur Central HS (IN) - 2026
#717 - Tashawn Calahan - Decatur Central HS (IN) - 2026