VTO Sports Elite 100 - Jacksonville Results
VTO Sports hosted their VTO Sports Elite 100 showcase at North Florida Educational Institute in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, February 26th. The event was very successful as 110 players from all over the United States participated. Each player got quality teaching and techniques from former college/NFL players. The highlight of the event is the one-on-one competitions where the players can show off their talents.
Catapult Sports, one of the top scouting services nation-wide will be at all the events to help the student-athletes with exposure. One new thing will be the new technological vest that will be available at the events.
VTO Sports recognizes a Top 5 and a MVP in each position. They also select special underclassmen as well. Those players get invites to the All-American Challenge to be held July 9-10 at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.
Here are the following winners:
FASTEST MAN AWARD:
HAND-TIMED 40-TIME - 4.47
#282 - Ravon Grant (2023 GA)
LASER-TIMED 40-TIME - 4.55
#216 - Cameron Keys (2024 FL)
STRONGEST MAN AWARD
185-lb bench - 23 reps
#75 Jackson Banks (2023 GA)
#355 - Kyland Armstrong (2023 FL)
UNDERCLASSMEN AWARD
#277 - Xavier Cherry (2026 GA)
300 - Gino Addison (2026 FL)
QUARTERBACKS
#153 Brady Shaffer (2024 FL) - MVP
#7 Amazon Bedgood (2025 GA)
#155 Jesse Winslette (2024 FL)
#152 Paulus Zittrauer (2023 GA)
#188 Peyton Gay (2024 FL)
RUNNING BACKS
#283 Deshard Wescott (2024 FL)
#1 Cole Tabb (2024 FL)
#299 Harry Smalls (2025 GA)
#281 Courtney Morris (2022 FL) - MVO
#4 Paul Davis (2023 FL)
WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS
#282 Ravon Grant (2023 GA)
#274 Clint Thomas (2023 FL) - WR MVP
#6 Cash Horswill (2023 FL) - TE MVP
#303 Maliek Hill (2025 FL)
#284 Coen Brehmer (2025 FL)
#96 Jayden Taylor (2024 FL)
OFFENSIVE LINE
#355 - Kyland Armstrong (2023 FL)
#5 Kain McDonald (2025 FL)
#208 William Cotney (2023 FL)
#56 Emmanuel Alexander (2025 DE)
#372 Malachi Young (2023 FL) - MVP
DEFENSIVE LINE
#41 Ajani Mason (2024 FL)
#44 Camden Hardy (2024 FL)
#43 Shaku Sangarie (2023 FL)
#74 De'Avaru Weeks (2023 FL)
#73 Jordan Hall (2023 FL) - MVP - not pictured
LINEBACKERS
#171 Gavin Blackwell (2023 FL)
#218 Earick Williams III (2024 FL)
#170 Devon Gordon (2024 FL)
#184 Jordan Davis (2024 GA) - MVP
#46 Gavin James (2025 FL)
DEFENSIVE BACKS
#81 Charon Dorsey (2023)
#216 Cameron Keys (2024 FL) - MVP
#221 EJ Mathusla (2025 FL)
#219 Ty Sams (2024 GA)
#185 Chavaris Dumas (2023 FL)