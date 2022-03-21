VTO Sports Elite 100 - Los Angeles Results
VTO Sports hosted their VTO Sports Elite 100 showcase at Citrus College in Glendora, CA on Saturday, March 19th. The event had around 135 players from all over the west coast participated. Each player got quality teaching and techniques from former college/NFL players. The highlight of the event is the one-on-one competitions where the players can show off their talents.
Catapult Sports, one of the top scouting services nation-wide will be at all the events to help the student-athletes with exposure. One new thing will be the new technological vest that will be available at the events.
VTO Sports recognizes a Top 5 and a MVP in each position. They also select special underclassmen as well. Those players get invites to the All-American Challenge to be held July 9-10 at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.
COACH VINCE JACOBS OBSERVATIONS
"Our LA camp was a major success with over 135 kids registered. The weather was perfect in sunny California, and we had a chance to see some really good talent. We had one of our largest quarterback groups of the season with over 25 QBs. We had over 30 quality wide receivers. We had really good sets of offensive and defensive linemen."
"We had one linebacker who really caught my eye. Tyler Mustain out of Pusch Ridge Christian in Arizona definitely passes the D1 look test. He seems like a really good kid. He just looked really good in the camp and was a kid that definitely stood out to me."
Here are the award winners:
STRONGEST MAN
185-lb - 17 reps
#502 - Marcus Manahan - John Burroughs HS (CA) - 2023
FASTEST MAN
HAND-TIMED 40-TIME - 4.4
#505 - Karson Everett - Redwood HS (CA) - 2022
UNDERCLASSMEN AWARD
#446 - Ryder Smith - CA - 2026
#134 - Colin Creason - CA - 2026
QUARTERBACKS
#444 - Sammy Silvia - Culver City HS (CA) - 2024
#352 - Thomas Rosso - Chadwick HS (CA) - 2024
#136 - Jake Denerson - Glendora HS (CA) - 2023
#414 - Gabriel Smith - Walden Grove HS (AZ) - 2024
#100 - Kingston Tisdell - Birmingham Community Charter HS (CA) - 2025 - MVP
RUNNING BACKS
#499 - Will Bond - Cathedral Catholic HS (CA) - 2023
#506 - Zakkarii Black - Charter Oak HS (CA) - 2023 - MVP
#503 - Owen Smith - El Modena HS (CA) - 2023
WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS
#537 - Kolby Howard - Redwood HS (CA) - TE MVP
#249 - Colin Guenther - Buena HS (CA) - 2023
#500 - Charles Gooding - La Jolla Country Day (CA) - 2023
#248 - Ryder Parks - CA - 2026 - WR MVP
#246 - Jomar Adams - El Camino Real Charter HS (CA) - 2024
OFFENSIVE LINE
#382 - Naasir Asiata-Tatum - St. Francis HS (CA) - 2023
#566 - Jess Norton - Simi Valley HS (CA) - 2023 - MVP
#317 - Ryder Cole - Carlsbad HS (CA) - 2024
#565 - Rudy Montalvan - Los Alamitos HS (CA) - 2023
#31 - Matthew Madrid - Palos Verdes HS (CA) - 2023
DEFENSIVE LINE
#450 - Jack Wood - La Mirada HS (CA) - 2022 - MVP
#452 - Nathaniel Rodriguez - Eastlake HS (CA) - 2026
#128 - Steven Nagy - Palos Verdes HS (CA) - 2023
#62 - Matthew Sosa - Bakersfield Christian (CA) - 2023
#129 - Ethan McKenzie - Liberty HS (NV) - 2025
LINEBACKERS
#446 - Ryder Smith - CA - 2026
#448 - Tyler Mustain - Pusch Ridge Christian (AZ) - 2023
#442 - Trey Valles - Adolfo Camarillo HS (CA) - 2023
#176 - Wyatt Mosier - Yorba Linda HS (CA) - 2023
#438 - Noa Keohuloa - Junipero Sierra HS (CA) - 2024 - MVP
DEFENSIVE BACKS
#435 - William Fowler - Washington Union HS (CA) - 2023
#172 - Troy Bean - Great Oak HS (CA) - 2023 - MVP
#177 - Langston Taylor - Charter Oak HS (CA) - 2023
#439 - Jadon Lemmons - Saugus HS (CA) - 2023
#436 - Richard Sweeney - Perris HS (CA) - 2022 - not pictured