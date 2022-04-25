VTO Sports Elite 100 - Louisville Recap
VTO Sports hosted their VTO Sports Elite 100 showcase at the Elizabethtown (KY) Sportsplex on Sunday April 24. The event had 100 players registered from Louisville and surrounding areas to participate. Each player got quality teaching and techniques from former college/NFL players. The highlight of the event is the one-on-one competitions where the players can show off their talents.
Catapult Sports, one of the top scouting services nation-wide will be at all the events to help the student-athletes with exposure. One new thing will be the new technological vest that will be available at the events.
VTO Sports recognizes a Top 5 and a MVP in each position. They also select special underclassmen as well. Those players get invites to the All-American Challenge to be held July 9-10 at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.
COACH VINCE JACOBS OBSERVATIONS
“It was a beautiful day and the weather was great. We had 100 athletes that got a chance to compete for invites to the All American Challenge on Sunday. The top groups were the linemen, linebackers, and quarterbacks. All the athletes were very excited and had high energy all camp. We are looking forward to seeing the top performers at the All American Challenge later this summer."
Here are the award winners:
STRONGEST MAN
185-lb - 23 reps
#608 - Larron Childers - Spring Valley Community HS (IN) - 2024
FASTEST MAN
40-TIME - 4.5
#344 - Langdon Holbrook - Scottsburg HS (IN) - 2024
MIDDLE SCHOOL AWARD
#90 - Logan Fodge (IN) - 2026
#310 - Jackson Davis (KY) - 2027
QUARTERBACKS
#222 - Dalton Fouch - Spring Valley HS (WV) - 2023
#208 - Logan Verax - Ryle HS (KY) - 2024
#363 - Bohde Dickerson - North Side HS (IN) - 2023 - MVP
#367 - Travis Egan - Bullitt East HS (KY) - 2023
#220 - Tucker Warren - North Laurel HS (KY) - 2024
RUNNING BACKS
#101 - Ali Hamdiyah - Scott County HS (KY) - 2025 - MVP
WIDE RECEIVERS
#12 Jermaine Boyd - Trinity HS (KY) - 2023
#151 - Noah Rhinerson - Apollo HS (KY) - 2024
#24 - Jace Hurd - Avon HS (IN) - 2024 - MVP
#150 - Khalil Rogers - Owensboro HS (KY) - 2023
#44 - Drew Nieves - Lexington Christian Academy (KY) - 2023
#66 - Cale Ledergerber - Sterling HS (IL) - 2024
TIGHT ENDS
#91 - Tionne Gray - Cardinal Ritter College Prep (MO) - 2024
#357 - Hayes Preston - Lexington Christian Academy (KY) - 2025 - MVP
#68 - Zach Hohman - Oldham County HS (KY) - 2024
OFFENSIVE LINE
#96 - Tommy Spilker - Plainfield HS (IN) - 2025
#49 - Devan Young - Tates Creek HS (KY) - 2024
#47 - Aiden Howard - Madison Southern HS (KY) - 2024 - MVP
#87 - Noah Dillbeck - Apollo HS (KY) - 2024
#88 - Gabe Claybrook - North Laurel HS (KY) - 2024
DEFENSIVE LINE
#240 - Tayshaun Linton - Trigg County HS (KY) - 2024
#605 - Eric Barnes - Madison Southern HS (KY) - 2024
#609 - Luke Scott - Boone HS (TN) - 2023 - MVP
#262 - Jahvon Frazier - Bryan Station HS (KY) - 2024
#260 - Isaiah Hare - Bullitt East HS (KY) - 2024
LINEBACKERS
#86 - Gavin Willis - Ballard HS (KY) - 2023
#398 - Davon Rudolph - Ballard HS (KY) - 2024
#604 - Dahvon Frazier - Bryan Station HS (KY) - 2024 - MVP
#630 - Kaden Clay - Douglas HS (KY) - 2025
#603 - LaMarcus Blackman - Kenwood HS (TN) - 2023
DEFENSIVE BACKS
#239 - Jackson Damron - Scott County HS (KY) - 2025
#344 - Landon Holbrook - Scottsburg HS (IN) - 2024 - MVP
#408 Kyndon Keesee - Spring Valley HS (WV) - 2023