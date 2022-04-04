VTO Sports Elite 100 - Memphis Results

VTO Sports hosted their VTO Sports Elite 100 showcase at Memphis (TN) University School on Sunday April 3rd. The event had 100 players registered from the Memphis and surrounding areas to participate. Each player got quality teaching and techniques from former college/NFL players. The highlight of the event is the one-on-one competitions where the players can show off their talents.

Catapult Sports, one of the top scouting services nation-wide will be at all the events to help the student-athletes with exposure. One new thing will be the new technological vest that will be available at the events.

VTO Sports recognizes a Top 5 and a MVP in each position. They also select special underclassmen as well. Those players get invites to the All-American Challenge to be held July 9-10 at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.