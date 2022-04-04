VTO Sports Elite 100 - Memphis Results
VTO Sports hosted their VTO Sports Elite 100 showcase at Memphis (TN) University School on Sunday April 3rd. The event had 100 players registered from the Memphis and surrounding areas to participate. Each player got quality teaching and techniques from former college/NFL players. The highlight of the event is the one-on-one competitions where the players can show off their talents.
Catapult Sports, one of the top scouting services nation-wide will be at all the events to help the student-athletes with exposure. One new thing will be the new technological vest that will be available at the events.
VTO Sports recognizes a Top 5 and a MVP in each position. They also select special underclassmen as well. Those players get invites to the All-American Challenge to be held July 9-10 at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.
COACH VINCE JACOBS OBSERVATIONS
“The Memphis Combine had 100 athletes attend. The bigs here in Memphis really stood out both offensive and defensive lines. Also the wide receiver and defensive back groups had some real standouts.”
Here are the award winners:
STRONGEST MAN
185-lb -29 reps
#337 - Tommy Kelly, Jr. - Provine HS (MS) - 2023
FASTEST MAN
HAND-TIMED 40-TIME - 4.51
#30 - Damon Sisa - Houston HS (TN) - 2024
LASER TIMED 40-TIME - 4.51
#403 - Ziggy Short - Whitehaven HS (TN) - 2024
NOTE: #403 Ziggy Short won the run-off race.
MIDDLE SCHOOL AWARD
#164 - Gavin Gatere - 2026 - TN
#491 - Javon Slaton - 2026 - TN
QUARTERBACKS
#180 - Brody Whittaker - Lewisburg HS (MS) - 2025
#267 - Garrett Graves - Louisiana State University Laboratory School (LA) - 2024
#203 - Aidan Glover - Memphis University School (TN) - 2024 - MVP
#230 - Paxton Thompson - Jackson Prep (MS) - 2023
#189 - Sage Treadwell - Hoxie HS (AR) - 2023
RUNNING BACKS
#40 - Brock McCoy - Jonesboro HS (AR) - 2023
#30 - Damon Sisa - Houston HS (TN) - 2024 - MVP
#494 - Skyler Young - Osceola HS (AR) - 2023
#65 - Antonio Adams II - St. Benedict's (TN) - 2023
#64 - Roman Gregory - Oxford HS (MS) - 2023
WIDE RECEIVERS
#28 - Logan Davis - Collierville HS (TN) - 2024
#490 - Britten Traylor - Potts Camp HS (MS) - 2024 - MVP
#187 - Cameron Tiswell - Forrest City HS (AR) - 2024
#165 - Tristan Boyce - Whitehaven HS (TN) - 2024
#495 - Keenan Jackson - Osceola HS (AR) - 2024
OFFENSIVE LINE
#147 - Ethan Cathey - New Albany HS (MS) - 2024
#378 - Cole Parker - Madison Ridgeway Academy (MS) - 2023
#551 - Hayden Dozier - Amory HS (MS) - 2023 - MVP
#96 - Joshua Johnson - Whitehaven HS (TN) - 2025
#377 - Eric McNeil - Center HS (TN) - 2024
DEFENSIVE LINE
#169 - Reece Benoit - Oak Forest Academy (LA) - 2023
#329 - Bodie Hardy - TR Miller HS (AL) - 2023
#201 - Janathyian Donald - Horn Lake HS (MS) - 2023
#171 - Trace Wegmann - Kossuth HS (MS) - 2023
#170 - Reginald Vaughn - St. Joseph's Catholic (MS) - 2025 - MVP
LINEBACKERS
#337 - Tommy Kelly, Jr. - Provine HS (MS) - 2023 - MVP
#249 - Gavin Helton - Memphis University School (TN) - 2024
#252 - DJ Arije - Whitehaven HS (TN) - 2023
#204 - Kylan Dickey - Germantown HS (TN) - 2024
#202 - Austin Collins - Germantown HS (TN) - 2024
DEFENSIVE BACKS
#403 - Ziggy Short - Whitehaven HS (TN) - 2024
#365 - Darvon Thomas - Isidore Newman HS (LA) - 2024
#406 - Alex Dawkins - New Hope HS (MS) - 2023
#181 - Damarrion Johnson - Marion HS (AR) - 2023 - MVP
#254 - Cylon Young - West Memphis HS (AR) - 2023