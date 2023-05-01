VTO Sports hosted their Elite 100 showcase at Oakland High School in Nashville, TN, on Sunday April 30. The event had players registered from mainly Tennessee and a few other states represented to participate. Each player got quality teaching and techniques from former college/NFL players. The highlight of the event is the one-on-one competitions where the players can show off their talents.

VTO Sports recognizes a Top 5 and a MVP in each position. They also select special underclassmen as well. Those players get invites to the All-American Challenge to be held July 7-9 at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.



