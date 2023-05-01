News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-05-01 20:32:01 -0500') }} football Edit

VTO Sports Elite 100 - Nashville Recap

Deana King • NCPreps
Publisher
@NCPreps
I’m a 1993 graduate of Wingate University. I’ve been covering N.C. high school sports for over 25 years.

VTO Sports hosted their Elite 100 showcase at Oakland High School in Nashville, TN, on Sunday April 30. The event had players registered from mainly Tennessee and a few other states represented to participate. Each player got quality teaching and techniques from former college/NFL players. The highlight of the event is the one-on-one competitions where the players can show off their talents.

VTO Sports recognizes a Top 5 and a MVP in each position. They also select special underclassmen as well. Those players get invites to the All-American Challenge to be held July 7-9 at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.


Coach Vince Jacobs, National Camp Director:

“The Nashville camp was had over 100 athletes registered. We hosted the camp at Oakland High, one of best programs in Tennessee. They have won the last 3 state championships. The talent level was very good. The top groups were DL, OL, RB, TE & WR. I loved the energy and comments from the fans and parents were great.”



Here are the award winners:

FASTEST MAN - #359 - Nickolas Moon - WR - 2024 - Sparkman HS (AL) - 4.66 hand-timed & 4.67 laser
FASTEST MAN - #359 - Nickolas Moon - WR - 2024 - Sparkman HS (AL) - 4.66 hand-timed & 4.67 laser
STRONGEST MAN - #455 - Hunter Headley - OL - 2024 - Clemens HS (AL) - 27 reps
STRONGEST MAN - #455 - Hunter Headley - OL - 2024 - Clemens HS (AL) - 27 reps
TOP VERTICAL JUMP - #336 - Ty Bryant - RB - 2024 - Summertown HS (TN) - 35.0
TOP VERTICAL JUMP - #336 - Ty Bryant - RB - 2024 - Summertown HS (TN) - 35.0
TOP 5-10-5 - #362 - Yasir Muhammad - WR - 2025 - Central HS (TN) - 4.31
TOP 5-10-5 - #362 - Yasir Muhammad - WR - 2025 - Central HS (TN) - 4.31
MIDDLE SCHOOL PARTICIPANTS: #865 - Jack Nimitz - QB - TN - 2028 (MS Offense); #719 - Trevor Caudle - DB - TN - 2027 (MS Defense);
MIDDLE SCHOOL PARTICIPANTS: #865 - Jack Nimitz - QB - TN - 2028 (MS Offense); #719 - Trevor Caudle - DB - TN - 2027 (MS Defense);

QUARTERBACKS

#944 - Roman Mahlerwein - Franklin Road Academy (TN) - 2025

#945 - C.J. Seals - Franklin County HS (TN) - 2024 - MVP

#864 - Cavonta Washington - Rivercrest HS (AR) - 2025

#919 - Thomas Young - Buford HS (GA) - 2025

#916 - Nyles Barnett - TN - 2027 (not pictured)


RUNNING BACKS

#678 - Tyson Martin - Caverna HS (KY) - 2024

#197 - Brandon Coleman - Belleville HS (IL) - 2024

#185 - Jhabari Ellis - Arlington HS (TN) - 2025 - MVP

#336 - Ty Bryant - Summertown HS (TN) - 2024

#189 - Maysn Apalategui - Farragut HS (TN) - 2027

WIDE RECEIVERS

#361 - Eric Jones - Franklin County HS (TN) - 2024

#190 - Jacob Sharp - McMinn County HS (TN) - 2024

#416 - Jaxon Shuttlesworth - Chelsea HS (AL) - 2024 - MVP

#362 - Yasir Muhammad - Central HS (TN) - 2025

#339 - Grayson Gulock - Somerset HS (KY) - 2025

TIGHT ENDS

#416 - Jaxon Shuttlesworth - Chelsea HS (AL) - 2024 - MVP

#690 - Nathan Wykoff - West Carroll HS (TN) - 2024

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

#693 - Wes Wiggins - Smithville HS (MS) - 2026

#452 - Jaxon Curley - Rockvale HS (TN) - 2024

#694 - Gunnar Goodwin - Kossuth HS (MS) - 2026 - MVP

#500 - LaBrian Shelbourne - Oakland HS (TN) - 2026

#455 - Hunter Headley - Clemens HS (AL) - 2024

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

#101 - Elijah Bradley - Oak Ridge HS (TN) - 2024

#403 - Nick Andre - West Carroll HS (TN) - 2024

#31 - Dre Oldham - Oakland HS (TN) - 2025 - MVP

#265 - Amare Hunt - West Creek HS (TN) - 2024

#626 - Deven LeClercq - Southwestern HS (KY) - 2026

LINEBACKERS

#291 - Colt Packer - Sesser Valley HS (IL) - 2024

#264 - Ashton Shepardson - Cherry Creek HS (CO) - 2025

#402 - Marcus Slayton - Rivercrest HS (AR) - 2024 - MVP

#103 - Malik Cherry - Pass Christian (MS) - 2023

#24 - Jhymear Smith-Henson - Mount Vernon HS (IL) - 2024

DEFENSIVE BACKS

#722 - Jayden Hines - West Creek HS (TN) - 2024

#720 - Doregus Ramsey - Oakland HS (TN) - 2025

#721 - Ethan Burrell - Oakland HS (TN) - 2025 - MVP

#719 - Trevor Caudle - TN - 2027

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}