VTO Sports Elite 100 - Nashville Recap
VTO Sports hosted their Elite 100 showcase at Oakland High School in Nashville, TN, on Sunday April 30. The event had players registered from mainly Tennessee and a few other states represented to participate. Each player got quality teaching and techniques from former college/NFL players. The highlight of the event is the one-on-one competitions where the players can show off their talents.
VTO Sports recognizes a Top 5 and a MVP in each position. They also select special underclassmen as well. Those players get invites to the All-American Challenge to be held July 7-9 at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.
Coach Vince Jacobs, National Camp Director:
“The Nashville camp was had over 100 athletes registered. We hosted the camp at Oakland High, one of best programs in Tennessee. They have won the last 3 state championships. The talent level was very good. The top groups were DL, OL, RB, TE & WR. I loved the energy and comments from the fans and parents were great.”
Here are the award winners:
QUARTERBACKS
#944 - Roman Mahlerwein - Franklin Road Academy (TN) - 2025
#945 - C.J. Seals - Franklin County HS (TN) - 2024 - MVP
#864 - Cavonta Washington - Rivercrest HS (AR) - 2025
#919 - Thomas Young - Buford HS (GA) - 2025
#916 - Nyles Barnett - TN - 2027 (not pictured)
RUNNING BACKS
#678 - Tyson Martin - Caverna HS (KY) - 2024
#197 - Brandon Coleman - Belleville HS (IL) - 2024
#185 - Jhabari Ellis - Arlington HS (TN) - 2025 - MVP
#336 - Ty Bryant - Summertown HS (TN) - 2024
#189 - Maysn Apalategui - Farragut HS (TN) - 2027
WIDE RECEIVERS
#361 - Eric Jones - Franklin County HS (TN) - 2024
#190 - Jacob Sharp - McMinn County HS (TN) - 2024
#416 - Jaxon Shuttlesworth - Chelsea HS (AL) - 2024 - MVP
#362 - Yasir Muhammad - Central HS (TN) - 2025
#339 - Grayson Gulock - Somerset HS (KY) - 2025
TIGHT ENDS
#416 - Jaxon Shuttlesworth - Chelsea HS (AL) - 2024 - MVP
#690 - Nathan Wykoff - West Carroll HS (TN) - 2024
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
#693 - Wes Wiggins - Smithville HS (MS) - 2026
#452 - Jaxon Curley - Rockvale HS (TN) - 2024
#694 - Gunnar Goodwin - Kossuth HS (MS) - 2026 - MVP
#500 - LaBrian Shelbourne - Oakland HS (TN) - 2026
#455 - Hunter Headley - Clemens HS (AL) - 2024
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
#101 - Elijah Bradley - Oak Ridge HS (TN) - 2024
#403 - Nick Andre - West Carroll HS (TN) - 2024
#31 - Dre Oldham - Oakland HS (TN) - 2025 - MVP
#265 - Amare Hunt - West Creek HS (TN) - 2024
#626 - Deven LeClercq - Southwestern HS (KY) - 2026
LINEBACKERS
#291 - Colt Packer - Sesser Valley HS (IL) - 2024
#264 - Ashton Shepardson - Cherry Creek HS (CO) - 2025
#402 - Marcus Slayton - Rivercrest HS (AR) - 2024 - MVP
#103 - Malik Cherry - Pass Christian (MS) - 2023
#24 - Jhymear Smith-Henson - Mount Vernon HS (IL) - 2024
DEFENSIVE BACKS
#722 - Jayden Hines - West Creek HS (TN) - 2024
#720 - Doregus Ramsey - Oakland HS (TN) - 2025
#721 - Ethan Burrell - Oakland HS (TN) - 2025 - MVP
#719 - Trevor Caudle - TN - 2027