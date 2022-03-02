VTO Sports Elite 100 - Orlando Results

VTO Sports hosted their VTO Sports Elite 100 showcase at Celebration High School in Orlando, FL on Sunday, February 27th. The event was very successful as 110 players from all over the United States participated. Each player got quality teaching and techniques from former college/NFL players. The highlight of the event is the one-on-one competitions where the players can show off their talents.

Catapult Sports, one of the top scouting services nation-wide will be at all the events to help the student-athletes with exposure. One new thing will be the new technological vest that will be available at the events.

VTO Sports recognizes a Top 5 and a MVP in each position. They also select special underclassmen as well. Those players get invites to the All-American Challenge to be held July 9-10 at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.

Here are the following winners: