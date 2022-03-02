VTO Sports Elite 100 - Orlando Results
VTO Sports hosted their VTO Sports Elite 100 showcase at Celebration High School in Orlando, FL on Sunday, February 27th. The event was very successful as 110 players from all over the United States participated. Each player got quality teaching and techniques from former college/NFL players. The highlight of the event is the one-on-one competitions where the players can show off their talents.
Catapult Sports, one of the top scouting services nation-wide will be at all the events to help the student-athletes with exposure. One new thing will be the new technological vest that will be available at the events.
VTO Sports recognizes a Top 5 and a MVP in each position. They also select special underclassmen as well. Those players get invites to the All-American Challenge to be held July 9-10 at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.
Here are the following winners:
STRONGEST MAN
185-lb - 22 reps
#332 Christian Torgerson (2023 WI)
FASTEST MAN
HAND-TIMED 40-TIME - 4.57
#269 Alijah Jenkins (2026 FL)
UNDERCLASSMAN AWARD
#226 Nathaniel Barnett (2026 FL)
#264 Elija Mason (2026 FL)
QUARTERBACKS
#97 Nehemiah Vann (2023 FL) - Honorable Mention
#8 Blake Boda (2023 FL)
#28 Trever Jackson (2024 FL)
#103 Anthony Benzija (2023 FL) MVP
#150 Zachary Pleuss (2023 FL)
#363 Karson Siqueiros-Lasky (2024 FL)
RUNNING BACKS
#341 Akeem Knox (2024 FL)
#260 Reevelinho Leocal (2023 FL)
#256 Nathaniel Worrell (2024 FL) MVP
#332 Christian Torgerson (2023 WI)
#296 Nathaniel Hill (2024 FL)
WIDE RECEIVERS
#338 Josh Kerry (2023 FL)
#265 Andre Cruz, Jr (2023 FL)
#270 Joe Key (2023 FL)
#258 Izaiah Jean-Baptiste (2023 FL) MVP
#1 Izaiah Williams (2023 FL)
TIGHT ENDS
#353 Gabriel Stockrahm (2023 IN) MVP
OFFENSIVE LINE
#56 Emmanuel Alexander (2025 DE)
#315 Jaydon Libema (2024 FL)
#368 Nathan Burke (2023 FL) MVP
#352 Michael Benzija (2023 FL)
#351 Alex Willis (2026 FL)
DEFENSIVE LINE
#72 Sedrick Clarke (2024 FL)
#182 Jamal Bin-Yusif (2023 DE) MVP
#42 Amir Selby (2023 DE)
#69 Antoine Cobb (2023 FL)
LINEBACKERS
#180 Jaiden Barron (2024 FL)
#157 Erran McCray (2023 FL)
#196 Justin Coles (2023 FL) MVP
#82 Drevon Lee (2023)
#198 Josiah Taylor (2024 FL)
DEFENSIVE BACKS
#247 Charles Gilmore (2023 FL)
#86 Ahman Covington (2023 FL)
#245 Gadiahwan Louis (2024 FL)
#232 Bo Mascoe (2023 FL)
#248 Romanas Frederique, Jr (2024 FL) MVP