NCPreps - VTO Sports Elite 100 Results (Fort Mill)

VTO Sports Elite 100 Results (Fort Mill)
FORT MILL (SC) - Around 90 student athletes came to Catawba Ridge High School to compete in the VTO Sports Elite 100 on Sunday.
In the first segment, the campers were tested for their 40-times (hand-timed and electronic) plus their vertical jump, shuttle time, and max on the bench press (185 pounds.)
The next segment featured drills and instruction on their individual position groups by the VTO staff.
The final segments consisted of 7-on-7 play among the skill positions and linemen challenge for the offensive and defensive linemen. Also, individual 1-on-1 were held at the end of the camp.
The top award winners in each position group received an invite to the All-American Challenge to be held in July 9th through 11th at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.
AWARD WINNERS
UNDERCLASSMEN AWARD
#75 - DB - Robert Bufford - 2025 - Lancaster (SC)
FASTEST MAN
#105 - RB - Evan Hamilton - 2023 - Catawba Ridge (SC)
#130 - DB - Rayden Aphayvong - 2022 - Asheville School (NC) *winner of the race*
#17 - RB - Michael Threatt - 2022 - Fort Mill (SC)
Note: All three campers ran a 4.5, so a race was held to determine the winner.
STRONGEST MAN
#5 - LB - Remington Workman, Jr, - 2022 - Westover (NC)
Note: 28 bench reps of 185 pounds
QUARTERBACKS
#49 - Carter Elkin - 2024 - Mooresville (NC)
#226 - Hunter Sheppard - 2023 - Chapin (SC) - MVP
#50 - Khalil Archie - 2022 - Rocky River (NC)
#37 -Jeremiah Kishko - 2022 - Carolina Bearcats
RUNNING BACKS
#106 - Blaine Fulbright - 2022 - East Burke (NC)
#42 - Benjamin Holmes - 2022 - Colonial Heights (VA) - MVP
#43 - Ira Misterm Jr. - 2024 - Nation Ford (SC)
WIDE RECEIVERS
#146 - ZyKerrion Merritt - 2022 - Batesburg-Leesville (SC)
#20 - LaTron Jackson - 2022 - North Mecklenburg (NC)
#21 - Zion Booker - 2023 - Mallard Creek (NC) - MVP
#23 - Jacari Hellams - 2022 - Travelers Rest (SC)
#147 - Braylen Bowers - 2023 - South Aiken (SC)
TIGHT END
#107 - Blaine Blose - 2023 - River Bluff (SC) - MVP
#104 - Brandon Davenport - 2022 - East Forsyth (NC)
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
#157 - Sean McFarland - 2023 - Marvin Ridge (NC)
#199 - Jeremiah Burch - 2022 - West Mecklenburg (NC)
#197 - Ethan Benson - 2022 - Dutch Fork (SC) - MVP
#183 - Logan Daye - 2022 -South Pointe (SC)
#196 - Andre Smith - 2022 - Lincolnton (NC)
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
#39 - Jaleel Pemberton - 2022 - AL Brown (NC)
#103 - Kanaan Ligons - 2023 - Ridge Spring-Monetta (SC)
#409 - Andrew Jordan - 2022 - JM Robinson (NC) - MVP
#727 - Charlie Veltri - 2022 - Fort Mill (SC)
#44 - Cameron Sutton - 2024 - Lexington (SC)
LINEBACKER
#152 - RJ China - 2023 - Dutch Fork (SC)
#3 - Jaylen Hinton - 2023 - Dutch Fork (SC)
#4 - Chandler Perry - 2023 - Dutch Fork (SC) - MVP
#176 - David Wilson - 2023 - Spring Valley (SC)
#40 - Xavion Coulter - 2022 - Newton-Conover (NC)
DEFENSIVE BACK
#68 - Landon Danley - 2023 - Dutch Fork (SC)
#131 - Myles Stinson - 2023 - Indian Land (SC)
#129 - Adarin Mayberry, Jr. - 2024 - Woodmont (SC) - MVP
#65 - J’Von Mack - 2023 - Dutch Fork (SC)
#67 - Andriq Williams - 2022 - Wilson (SC)