 NCPreps - VTO Sports Elite 100 Results (Fort Mill)
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-11 14:18:09 -0500') }} football Edit

VTO Sports Elite 100 Results (Fort Mill)

Deana King • NCPreps
Publisher
@NCPreps
I’m a 1993 graduate of Wingate University. I’ve been covering N.C. high school sports for over 25 years.

FORT MILL (SC) - Around 90 student athletes came to Catawba Ridge High School to compete in the VTO Sports Elite 100 on Sunday.

In the first segment, the campers were tested for their 40-times (hand-timed and electronic) plus their vertical jump, shuttle time, and max on the bench press (185 pounds.)

The next segment featured drills and instruction on their individual position groups by the VTO staff.

The final segments consisted of 7-on-7 play among the skill positions and linemen challenge for the offensive and defensive linemen. Also, individual 1-on-1 were held at the end of the camp.

The top award winners in each position group received an invite to the All-American Challenge to be held in July 9th through 11th at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.

AWARD WINNERS

UNDERCLASSMEN AWARD

#75 - DB - Robert Bufford - 2025 - Lancaster (SC)


FASTEST MAN

#105 - RB - Evan Hamilton - 2023 - Catawba Ridge (SC)

#130 - DB - Rayden Aphayvong - 2022 - Asheville School (NC) *winner of the race*

#17 - RB - Michael Threatt - 2022 - Fort Mill (SC)

Note: All three campers ran a 4.5, so a race was held to determine the winner.


STRONGEST MAN

#5 - LB - Remington Workman, Jr, - 2022 - Westover (NC)

Note: 28 bench reps of 185 pounds


QUARTERBACKS

#49 - Carter Elkin - 2024 - Mooresville (NC)

#226 - Hunter Sheppard - 2023 - Chapin (SC) - MVP

#50 - Khalil Archie - 2022 - Rocky River (NC)

#37 -Jeremiah Kishko - 2022 - Carolina Bearcats


RUNNING BACKS

#106 - Blaine Fulbright - 2022 - East Burke (NC)

#42 - Benjamin Holmes - 2022 - Colonial Heights (VA) - MVP

#43 - Ira Misterm Jr. - 2024 - Nation Ford (SC)


WIDE RECEIVERS

#146 - ZyKerrion Merritt - 2022 - Batesburg-Leesville (SC)

#20 - LaTron Jackson - 2022 - North Mecklenburg (NC)

#21 - Zion Booker - 2023 - Mallard Creek (NC) - MVP

#23 - Jacari Hellams - 2022 - Travelers Rest (SC)

#147 - Braylen Bowers - 2023 - South Aiken (SC)


TIGHT END

#107 - Blaine Blose - 2023 - River Bluff (SC) - MVP

#104 - Brandon Davenport - 2022 - East Forsyth (NC)



OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

#157 - Sean McFarland - 2023 - Marvin Ridge (NC)

#199 - Jeremiah Burch - 2022 - West Mecklenburg (NC)

#197 - Ethan Benson - 2022 - Dutch Fork (SC) - MVP

#183 - Logan Daye - 2022 -South Pointe (SC)

#196 - Andre Smith - 2022 - Lincolnton (NC)


DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

#39 - Jaleel Pemberton - 2022 - AL Brown (NC)

#103 - Kanaan Ligons - 2023 - Ridge Spring-Monetta (SC)

#409 - Andrew Jordan - 2022 - JM Robinson (NC) - MVP

#727 - Charlie Veltri - 2022 - Fort Mill (SC)

#44 - Cameron Sutton - 2024 - Lexington (SC)


LINEBACKER

#152 - RJ China - 2023 - Dutch Fork (SC)

#3 - Jaylen Hinton - 2023 - Dutch Fork (SC)

#4 - Chandler Perry - 2023 - Dutch Fork (SC) - MVP

#176 - David Wilson - 2023 - Spring Valley (SC)

#40 - Xavion Coulter - 2022 - Newton-Conover (NC)


DEFENSIVE BACK

#68 - Landon Danley - 2023 - Dutch Fork (SC)

#131 - Myles Stinson - 2023 - Indian Land (SC)

#129 - Adarin Mayberry, Jr. - 2024 - Woodmont (SC) - MVP

#65 - J’Von Mack - 2023 - Dutch Fork (SC)

#67 - Andriq Williams - 2022 - Wilson (SC)


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MTk2NjgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25jcHJlcHMucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL3Z0by1zcG9ydHMtZWxpdGUtMTAwLXJlc3VsdHMtZm9ydC1taWxs LSIKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50 LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVs ZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7 CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5q cyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNy YyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVs LnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3Nj cmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29y ZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMl M0ElMkYlMkZuY3ByZXBzLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGdnRvLXNwb3J0 cy1lbGl0ZS0xMDAtcmVzdWx0cy1mb3J0LW1pbGwtJmM1PTIwMjI3MTk2Njgm Y3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVu ZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK