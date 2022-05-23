 NCPreps - VTO Sports Elite 100 - Richmond Recap
football

VTO Sports Elite 100 - Richmond Recap

Deana King
I’m a 1993 graduate of Wingate University. I’ve been covering N.C. high school sports for over 25 years.

VTO Sports hosted their VTO Sports Elite 100 showcase at Highland Springs High School in Richmond, VA on Sunday May 22. The event had 120 players registered from Richmond and surrounding areas to participate. Each player got quality teaching and techniques from former college/NFL players. The highlight of the event is the one-on-one competitions where the players can show off their talents.

VTO Sports recognizes a Top 5 and a MVP in each position. They also select special underclassmen as well. Those players get invites to the All-American Challenge to be held July 9-10 at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.

COACH VINCE JACOBS OBSERVATIONS

“"It was great going back to Highland Springs High School. VTO's first camp out of the Carolinas was at Highland Spring back in 2009. I have some great memories from our years at Highland Springs with Head Coach Johnson. We had 120 registered athletes for this event. The top groups were the offensive and defensive linemen. We had 10 linemen with Division 1 offers competing and it was special. The wide receiver group was solid, and we had a great group of middle school athletes at the camp."

Here are the award winners:

STRONGEST MAN: Chris McCullers - Woodgrove HS VA - 2022 - 31 reps of 185lbs
FASTEST MAN - Darryl Wilson - Norcom HS VA - 2024 - He ran a 4.45 and won the tiebreaker race
FASTEST MAN - Alec Hughes - Woodgrove HS VA - 2023 - He ran a 4.45 and came in 2nd in the tiebreaking race.
MIDDLE SCHOOL AWARD - Chace Irvin - 2027 - MD
MIDDLE SCHOOL AWARD - Davyn Simmons - 2026 - VA
VTO SPORTS QB MVP - Jazir Bonner - Wilde Lake HS MD - 2023
TOP 5 QUARTERBACK - Nathan Keast - Mount Vernon HS VA - 2023
TOP 5 QUARTERBACK - Jack Pearson - North Stafford HS VA - 2024
TOP 5 QUARTERBACK: Amir Cameron - James Madison HS NY - 2023
TOP 5 QUARTERBACK - Blake Moore - Unity Reed HS VA - 2023
VTO SPORTS RUNNING MVP - Antonio Cammarata - Woodgrove HS VA - 2023
TOP 3 RUNNING BACK - Keith Ayron-Norton - Benedictine School VA - 2025
TOP 3 RUNNING BACK - Evan Buchanan - Mechanicsville HS VA - 2023
VTO SPORTS WIDE RECEIVER MVP - Jordan Edwards - Varina HS VA - 2024
TOP 5 WIDE RECEIVER - Juelz Capers - Deep Run HS VA - 2024
TOP 5 WIDE RECEIVER - Freddy Barber - Benedictine School VA - 2024
TOP 5 WIDE RECEIVER - Piero Vernazza-Cortez - Annandale HS VA - 2023
TOP 5 WIDE RECEIVER - Domingo Meade - Unity Reed HS VA - 2024
VTO SPORTS OFFENSIVE LINEMEN MVP = Chris McCullers - Woodgrove HS VA - 2023
TOP 5 OFFENSIVE LINEMEN - Zach Jones - North Stafford HS VA - 2023
TOP 5 OFFENSIVE LINEMEN - Mason Wade - Loudoun Valley HS VA - 2024
TOP 5 OFFENSIVE LINEMEN - Kristo Reinhardt - Langley HS VA - 2024
TOP 5 OFFENSIVE LINEMAN - Dominic Washington - Highland Springs HS VA - 2024
VTO SPORTS DEFENSIVE LINEMEN MVP - Nick Jones - Highland Springs HS VA - 2024
TOP 5 DEFENSIVE LINEMEN - Kevin Bright - Archbishop Curley HS - MD - 2025
TOP 5 DEFENSIVE LINEMEN - Roddney Davenport - Handley HS VA - 2023
TOP 5 DEFENSIVE LINEMEN - Aubrey Melvin - Rock Creek Christian MD - 2025
TOP 5 DEFENSIVE LINEMEN - Malik Morrow - Highland Springs HS VA - 2023
VTO SPORTS LINEBACKER MVP - Jayden Taylor - Highland Springs HS VA - 2023
TOP 6 LINEBACKER - Camden Clinton - Liberty Christian HS VA - 2023
TOP 6 LINEBACKER - Tyler Ohlmeyer - South County HS VA - 2024
TOP 6 LINEBACKER - Charles Armstrong - West Potomac HS VA - 2023
TOP 6 LINEBACKER - Langston White - Brentsville District HS VA - 2024
TOP 6 LINEBACKER - Jack Camper - Glenvar HS VA - 2025
VTO SPORTS DEFENSIVE BACK MVP - Miles Greer - South County HS VA - 2023
TOP 5 DEFENSIVE BACK - Axavier Bridges-Brooks - Rock Creek Christian MD - 2025
TOP 5 DEFENSIVE BACK - Myles Anderson - Varina HS VA - 2025
TOP 5 DEFENSIVE BACK - Tomondrey Braxton - Highland Springs HS VA - 2024
TOP 5 DEFENSIVE BACK - Devyn Simmons - 2026 - VA
