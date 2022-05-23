VTO Sports Elite 100 - Richmond Recap

I’m a 1993 graduate of Wingate University. I’ve been covering N.C. high school sports for over 25 years.
VTO Sports hosted their VTO Sports Elite 100 showcase at Highland Springs High School in Richmond, VA on Sunday May 22. The event had 120 players registered from Richmond and surrounding areas to participate. Each player got quality teaching and techniques from former college/NFL players. The highlight of the event is the one-on-one competitions where the players can show off their talents.
VTO Sports recognizes a Top 5 and a MVP in each position. They also select special underclassmen as well. Those players get invites to the All-American Challenge to be held July 9-10 at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.
COACH VINCE JACOBS OBSERVATIONS
“"It was great going back to Highland Springs High School. VTO's first camp out of the Carolinas was at Highland Spring back in 2009. I have some great memories from our years at Highland Springs with Head Coach Johnson. We had 120 registered athletes for this event. The top groups were the offensive and defensive linemen. We had 10 linemen with Division 1 offers competing and it was special. The wide receiver group was solid, and we had a great group of middle school athletes at the camp."