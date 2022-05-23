VTO Sports Elite 100 - Richmond Recap

VTO Sports hosted their VTO Sports Elite 100 showcase at Highland Springs High School in Richmond, VA on Sunday May 22. The event had 120 players registered from Richmond and surrounding areas to participate. Each player got quality teaching and techniques from former college/NFL players. The highlight of the event is the one-on-one competitions where the players can show off their talents.

VTO Sports recognizes a Top 5 and a MVP in each position. They also select special underclassmen as well. Those players get invites to the All-American Challenge to be held July 9-10 at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.