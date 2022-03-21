VTO Sports Elite 100 - San Francisco Results
VTO Sports hosted their VTO Sports Elite 100 showcase at Contra Costa College in San Pablo, CA on Sunday, March 20th. The event had around 85 players from all over the west coast participated. Each player got quality teaching and techniques from former college/NFL players. The highlight of the event is the one-on-one competitions where the players can show off their talents.
Catapult Sports, one of the top scouting services nation-wide will be at all the events to help the student-athletes with exposure. One new thing will be the new technological vest that will be available at the events.
VTO Sports recognizes a Top 5 and a MVP in each position. They also select special underclassmen as well. Those players get invites to the All-American Challenge to be held July 9-10 at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.
COACH VINCE JACOBS OBSERVATIONS
"We had 85 kids registered for this camp. We had some really good kids with quality talent. We had a large group of quarterbacks and a lot of them were young. There was a good group of linebackers as well."
"One kid that stood out to me started out at defensive end and moved over to tight end and won the TE MVP. Lincoln (CA) High School's Dylan Fear is a 6-foot-4, 210-pounder who just looks like a college prospect. I thought he was the standout of the camp."
Here are the award winners:
STRONGEST MAN
185-lb - reps
#53 - E. Josiah Hermosillo - Pinole Valley HS (CA) - 2023
FASTEST MAN
HAND-TIMED 40-TIME -
#518 - Dante Rollins - Deer Valley HS (CA) - 2023
UNDERCLASSMEN AWARD
#268 - Brady Rudnicki - CA - 2027
QUARTERBACKS
#514 - Whit Kruse - Twelve Bridges HS (CCA) - 2024
#516 - Dallas Munn - Rocklin HS (CA) - 2025
#526 - Jake Boyd - Los Gatos HS (CA) - 2023
#268 - Brody Rudnicki - CA - 2027
#302 - Braden Young - Tamalpais HS (CA) - 2024 - MVP
RUNNING BACKS
#519 - Logan Tyler Phillips - Buchanan HS (CA) - 2026
#515 - Stephen Ruiz - Monte Vista HS (CA) - 2023 - MVP
#528 - Silas Pologeorgis - Petaluma HS (CA) - 2023
#507 - Daltin Silva - Livermore HS (CA) - 2023
WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS
#266 - Marques Singleton, Jr - Encinal HS (CA) - 2023 - WR MVP
#521 - Keegan Peterson - Montgomery HS (CA) - 2023
#253 - Tyree Owens - Edison HS (CA) - 2023
#254 - Luke Merkelbach - Mount Spokane HS (WA) - 2025
#252 - Xavier Catano - Live Oak HS (CA) - 2023
#357 - Dylan Fear - Lincoln HS (CA) - 2023 - TE MVP
OFFENSIVE LINE/DEFENSIVE LINE
#334 - Dominic Corral - Lathrop HS (CA) - 2024
#58 - Jakari Weeks - Bishop O'Dowd HS (CA) - 2023
#60 - Logan Durkee - Turlock HS (CA) - 2024 - DL MVP
#57 - Axl Yarbrough - Archie Williams HS (CA) - 2024 - OL MVP
LINEBACKERS
#56 - Talan Jones - Monte Vista HS (CA) - 2024
#55 - Orion Null - Vanden HS (CA) - 2023
#167 - Donovan McClain - Archibishop Riordan HS (CA) - 2023
#115 - Andrew Malogan - Tracy HS (CA) - 2023 - MVP
#168 - Andrew Duran - Union Mines HS (CA) - 2023
DEFENSIVE BACKS
#266 - Marques Singlerton, Jr - Encinal HS (CA) - 2023
#171 - Kyle Klein - Lincoln HS (CA) - 2023 - MVP
#215 - Anthony Delguidice - James Logan HS (CA) - 2023
#170 - Caleb Vierra - Oak Grove HS (CA) - 2023
#294 - Malachi Kinyon - Grants Pass HS (OR) - 2023 - not pictured