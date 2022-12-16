News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-16 13:13:26 -0600') }} football Edit

VTO Sports Hosting Regional Combine in Charlotte 12-18

Deana King • NCPreps
Publisher
@NCPreps
I’m a 1993 graduate of Wingate University. I’ve been covering N.C. high school sports for over 25 years.

The VTO Sports Regional Combine Series provides an event that evaluates athletic skills with our combine testing and football drills. The core group of tests includes the 40-yard dash (Laser), pro agility, bench press (185 lbs) and vertical jump. After the testing, we run a mini football camp. The top performers will earn free pass to the Elite 100 Showcase in their area.

The events are covered by major media outlets including - Rivals.com, 247 Sports, On3 Sports & PrepZone.

You can sign-up HERE!!!

Grad Years: 2022 - 2029

Location: Velocity Sports Complex - 11150 Rivers Edge Rd, Pineville, NC 28134

Cost: $80

If you have any questions or concerns, contact Coach Vince Jacobs at info@vtosports.com


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}