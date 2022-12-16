The VTO Sports Regional Combine Series provides an event that evaluates athletic skills with our combine testing and football drills. The core group of tests includes the 40-yard dash (Laser), pro agility, bench press (185 lbs) and vertical jump. After the testing, we run a mini football camp. The top performers will earn free pass to the Elite 100 Showcase in their area.

The events are covered by major media outlets including - Rivals.com, 247 Sports, On3 Sports & PrepZone.

You can sign-up HERE!!!

Grad Years: 2022 - 2029

Location: Velocity Sports Complex - 11150 Rivers Edge Rd, Pineville, NC 28134

Cost: $80

If you have any questions or concerns, contact Coach Vince Jacobs at info@vtosports.com



