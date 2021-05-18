VTO Sports HS Regional: Charlotte
CHARLOTTE - Around 125 student athletes came to Rocky River High School to compete in the VTO Sports High School Regional Football Showcase on Sunday.
In the first segment, the campers were tested for their 40-times (hand-timed and electronic) plus their vertical jump, shuttle time, and max on the bench press (185 pounds.)
The next segment featured drills and instruction on their individual position groups by the VTO staff.
The final segments consisted of 7-on-7 play among the skill positions and linemen challenge for the offensive and defensive linemen. Also, individual 1-on-1 were held at the end of the camp.
The top award winners in each position group received an invite to the All-American Challenge to be held in July 9th through 11th at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.
AWARD WINNERS
Here are all the middle school participants in camp:
#70 - Marshall McGowan - 2025 - NC
#127 - John Owens - 2025 - SC
#119 - Prather Cornwell - 2025 - SC
#685 - Tre Whisnant - 2025 - NC
#148 - Zaid Lott - 2025 - UNDERCLASSMEN AWARD
#171 - Quavette McRae - 2025 - NC
#775 - Zane Bostick - 2025 - NC
#506 - Tanner Bracey - 2025 - SC
FASTEST MAN
#5 - Malahki Morris - 2023 - Myers Park (NC) - 4.62
STRONGEST MAN
#507 - Nicholas Hall - 2022 - Salisbury (NC)
Note: 27 bench reps of 185 pounds
QUARTERBACKS
#35 - Matthew Wilson - 2024 - Rock Hill (SC)
#238 - Brady Hibbard - 2024 - Providence (NC)
#29 - Carter Elkin - 2024 - Mooresville (NC)
#32 - Khalil Archie - 2022 - Rocky River (NC) - MVP
#148 - Zaid Lott - 2025 - NC
RUNNING BACKS
#137 - Ashton Peterson - 2022 - Rock Hill (SC)
#8 - Kevin Hicks - 2022 - South Cobb (GA)
#142 - Jaylan Byrd - 2024 - Rocky River (NC) - MVP & Gatorade Award
#5 - Malahki Morris - 2023 - Myers Park (NC)
#7 - Tyler Walker - 2023 - Lexington (SC)
WIDE RECEIVERS
#56 - Kai Inge - 2023 - Spring Valley (SC)
#2 - Marcus Cook - 2022 - Salisbury (NC)
#4 - Zai Offord - 2024 - Oceanside Collegiate Academy (SC) - MVP
#6 - Jean'neil Cherismeau-Jackson - 2022 - Rocky River (NC) - Gatorade Award
#138 - Elijah Boston - 2023 - Bunker Hill (NC)
TIGHT END
#70 - Marshall McGowan - 2025 - NC - MVP
#99 - Damien Inge - 2022 - Spring Valley (SC)
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
#201 - Xander Dixon - 2023 - Sun Valley (NC)
#200 - Nicholas Bowers - 2022 - Seneca Valley (PA)
#224 - Kendall Stanley - 2022 - Rocky River (NC) - MVP
#225 - Amari Chance - 2023 - Scotland County (NC)
#88 - Reagan McCranie - 2023 - Chase (NC)
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
#420 - Keyshawn Burgos - 2022 - Matoaca (VA)
#439 - Jack Schultz - 2023 - Concord Academy (NC)
#101 - Angelo McLaurin - 2022 - West Charlotte (NC) MVP
#71 - Jeremiah Sandiford - 2023 - Miller Grove (GA)
#777 - Tyshon Bullock - 2022 - Cox Mill (NC)
LINEBACKER
#66 - Trevor Warren - 2022 - Glenn (NC)
#438 - Malachi Coleman - 2022 - Huss (NC)
#417 - Jaden Gaither - 2022 - Salisbury (NC) - MVP
#95 - Jakori Hood - 2024 - South View (NC)
#415 - Robert Jordan III - 2024 - Glenn (NC)
DEFENSIVE BACK
#106 - Te'khi Moss - 2022 - South Meck (NC)
#15 - Ryan Teeter - 2022 - Mallard Creek (NC)
#14 - Damario Chalk - 2022 - West Cabarrus (NC) - MVP
#104 - Rod Stafford - 2024 - Rocky River (NC)
#53 - Malachi Jordan - 2022 - South View (NC)