VTO Sports HS Regional: Durham

DURHAM, NC - Around 125 student athletes came to Durham County Stadium to compete in the VTO Sports High School Regional Football Showcase on Sunday.

In the first segment, the campers were tested for their 40-times (hand-timed and electronic) plus their vertical jump, shuttle time, and max on the bench press (185 pounds.)

The next segment featured stations for drills and instruction on their individual position groups by the VTO staff.

The final segments consisted of 7-on-7 play among the skill positions and linemen challenge for the offensive and defensive linemen. Also, individual 1-on-1 were held at the end of the camp.

The top award winners in each position group received an invite to the All-American Challenge to be held in July 9th through 11th at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.



