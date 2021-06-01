VTO Sports HS Regional: Durham
DURHAM, NC - Around 125 student athletes came to Durham County Stadium to compete in the VTO Sports High School Regional Football Showcase on Sunday.
In the first segment, the campers were tested for their 40-times (hand-timed and electronic) plus their vertical jump, shuttle time, and max on the bench press (185 pounds.)
The next segment featured stations for drills and instruction on their individual position groups by the VTO staff.
The final segments consisted of 7-on-7 play among the skill positions and linemen challenge for the offensive and defensive linemen. Also, individual 1-on-1 were held at the end of the camp.
The top award winners in each position group received an invite to the All-American Challenge to be held in July 9th through 11th at West Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC.
AWARD WINNERS
Here are the middle school participants at today’s camp.
180 - William Wicklin - 2025 - NC
85 - Josiah Dwyer - 2025 - NC
105 - Tevin Council - 2025 - NC
196 - Jermaine Harris - 2025 - NC
14 - Noah Terry - 2026 - NC
169 - Grandison Howard - 2026 - NC
53 - Jontayvious Hill - 2025 - NC - GATORADE UNDERCLASSMAN AWARD
39 - Tre Leonard - 2025 - SC
37 - Jamari Jones - 2025 - NC
15 - Fabian Diggs - 2025 - NC
24 - Landyn Simon - 2025 - NC
FASTEST MAN
108 - William Tackie - 2023 - Hillside (NC)*
36 - Spencer Maxwell - 2022 - West Carteret (NC)
*108 won the tiebreaker race.
STRONGEST MAN
86 - Ian Bright - 2023 - Apex (NC)
28 reps of 185 pounds
QUARTERBACKS
192 - Jayden Morrison - 2022 - Enloe (NC)
229 - Jackson Graham - 2023 - Loris (SC)
193 - Trent Botts - 2023 - Western Harnett (NC) - MVP
59 - Travis Stroud, Jr - 2023 - EE Smith (NC)
190 - Julian Littleton - 2024 - South Garner (NC)
RUNNING BACKS
106 - Elijah Ayankoya- 2022 - Chapel Hill (NC)
39 - Tre Leonard - 2025 - SC
38 - Eric Keel - 2022 - Enloe (NC) - MVP
14 - Noah Terry - 2026 - NC
114 - Mason Shand - 2024 - New Hanover (NC)
WIDE RECEIVERS
36 - Spencer Maxwell - 2022 - West Carteret (NC)
12 - Anthony Muldrow - 2022 - Carrboro (NC)
33 - Jamarion Montford - 2022 - West Carteret (NC)
40 - Ashley Boa Amponsem - 2024 - Durham (NC) - MVP
109 - Briannardo Johnson - 2023 - Hillside (NC)
102 - Luis Rivera - 2023 - Raleigh (NC)
TIGHT ENDS
85 - Josiah Dwyer - 2025 - NC
88 - Derante Prioleau, Jr. - 2022 - Timberland (SC)
84 - Patryk Ozog-McCallie - 2023 - SW Onslow (NC) - MVP
87 - Derrick Crawley, Jr. - 2022 - Manchester (VA)
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
216 - Jackson McRae - 2023 - Pinecrest (NC)
217 - Santana Haynes-Goodman - 2022 - Hillside (NC)
79 - Omari Allen - 2022 - Vance County (NC) - MVP
61 - Jesiah Henderson - 2022 - Rolesville (NC)
94 - Nicholas Adams - 2023 - Hillside (NC)
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
486 - Joshua Donald - 2022 - Jordan (NC)
167 - Quintin Brown, Jr. - 2022 - Pine Forest (NC)
437 - Brady Ioannidis- 2022 - Christ School (NC) - MVP
299 - KJ Sampson - 2023 - New Bern (NC)
390 - CJ Mims - 2022 - West Craven (NC)
LINEBACKERS
184 - Ashton Hayes - 2022 - Jordan (NC)
185 - David Collins - 2023 - New Hanover (NC)
147 - Chase Christopher - 2023 - Holly Springs (NC) - MVP
173 - Matthew Bivins - 2023 - Northern Durham (NC)
145 - DJ McRae - 2022 - The King's Academy (SC)
DEFENSIVE BACKS
255 - Cameron Jones - 2022 - Rocky Mount (NC)
175 - Dimitri Kelly - 2022 - Myers Park (NC)
151 - Donnie Williams - 2023 - Apex Friendship (NC) - MVP
163 - DeMareye Brightman - 2022 - Panther Creek (NC)
174 - Camryn Jones - 2023 - Overhills (NC)
Please send any corrections to gatarams@yahoo.com or on twitter at @NCPreps